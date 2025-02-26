Tariff turmoil — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Talk of Trump tariffs has dominated news cycles since the 47th president returned to the Oval Office. Tariff changes are part of the “Trump Effect,” according to the White House, and their effects are being felt nationwide. Businesses certainly feel the impact when tariffs change virtually overnight.

Understanding Trump tariff policy changes

The elevator speech goes something like this. On February 1, 2025, President Donald J. Trump announced new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. He also eliminated their de minimis exemptions, which allow low-value shipments (less than $800 per person, per day) to enter the United States duty free. The tariff changes were all to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on February 4. Then, on February 3, the president paused the U.S.-Canada-Mexico tariffs to allow time for negotiations. If discussions don’t yield the desired results, the same (or different!) tariff changes could take effect in early March. The China tariffs moved forward as planned on February 4, but the de minimis exemption change didn’t stick. On February 5, the president reinstated the exemption for low-value imports from China to allow the U.S. time to implement systems to effectively process and collect tariff revenue from low-value shipments; news of the reinstated de minimis exemption didn’t really break until February 7. Lastly (though probably not last), President Trump announced new steel and aluminum tariffs starting March 12. He’s also pursuing new and/or reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners. If you’re unfamiliar with President Trump’s tariff plans, the following blog posts can help you get your bearings. They’re being updated as new information becomes available. Chips, drugs, and steel — how to prepare for Trump tariffs

