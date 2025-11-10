September and October 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

This roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and compliance alerts that may affect your business.

Key takeaways

Effective October 1, 2025, Florida eliminated the sales tax on commercial leases, Washington started taxing numerous business activities, and more than a dozen states implemented sales tax rate changes.

Tariff and trade policies remain in flux, and electronic invoicing mandates are spreading.

U.S. tax policy changes

Change is (still) constant. In addition to the sales and use tax rate changes that took effect in more than a dozen states on October 1, 2025, notable October 2025 sales tax changes include the elimination of the Florida sales tax on commercial leases and Washington state’s new sales tax on various business activities. No more rewards for good deeds. Effective January 1, 2026, Colorado is eliminating its sales tax vendor fee that compensates vendors for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of the state. A new tax holiday for holiday shoppers. Sitka, Alaska, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a new sales tax holiday. The tax-free period starts on Black Friday, November 28, 2025, and concludes the following day.

Global tax changes

No rest for the weary. Tariff and trade policies remain in flux. In September, the White House modified reciprocal tariffs, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to the tariffs implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. In October, U.S.-Canada relations cooled and U.S.-China relations warmed. If not now, when? More than 60 countries currently require electronic invoicing or are in the process of implementing a mandate. Though there's no e-invoicing mandate in the United States, U.S. companies must comply with global requirements as applicable. Step one is understanding what e-invoicing is.