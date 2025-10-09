Powered by Avalara + the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) Avalara now offers all U.S. customers free domestic electronic invoicing through our certified Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) Access Point — completely free of transaction costs*. The DBNAlliance is a nonprofit network enabling structured, secure invoice exchange across platforms and e-invoice networks connecting companies using global standards like UBL 2.3 and AS4. Through Avalara’s certified access point, any U.S. business with a supported ERP, such as Oracle, Workday, or SAP, can connect to a growing business-to-business (B2B) ecosystem — no proprietary formats, no portal fatigue, and no fees for U.S. domestic use. While e-invoicing in the U.S. is not yet mandated, more than 80 countries — including much of Europe and Latin America — require structured e-invoicing for B2B or business-to-government (B2G) transactions. There is growing interest in the U.S. from federal and state agencies in standardization, interoperability, and tax compliance. By adopting e-invoicing now, U.S. businesses can gain immediate benefits in efficiency, cost savings, and audit readiness and prepare for potential future mandates.

Key takeaways

Avalara, through the DBNAlliance access point, now enables U.S. customers to send and receive structured e-invoices at zero transaction cost.

Structured e-invoicing improves accuracy, reduces manual work, accelerates payment cycles, and supports consistent tax data capture.

By adopting standards-based e-invoicing today, businesses of all sizes can prepare for potential U.S. mandates.

Touchless transactions for every U.S. business

Paper and PDF invoices, still the most common form of invoicing for most U.S. companies, are nearly twice as likely to be paid late — disrupting cash flow, increasing manual intervention, and delaying reconciliation. Traditional e-invoicing networks often lock participants into closed systems, forcing large enterprises to manage multiple portals while leaving smaller suppliers behind entirely. Each additional customer connection adds cost, complexity, and onboarding time — especially when document formats or tax data fields don’t align. Avalara and the DBNAlliance change that with a universal, standards-based approach that works for companies of any size, on any platform, enabling you to: Cut processing costs and cycle time:

No printing, scanning, or manual entry. Reduce exceptions and empower your Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable teams.

No printing, scanning, or manual entry. Reduce exceptions and empower your Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable teams. Eliminate rework and portal fatigue:

No more switching between multiple disconnected AP portals, PDF uploads, or duplicate data entry. Send and receive structured invoices directly from the ERP system you already use.

No more switching between multiple disconnected AP portals, PDF uploads, or duplicate data entry. Send and receive structured invoices directly from the ERP system you already use. Increase invoice accuracy and reduce audit risk:

Machine-readable data ensures consistent tax capture — reducing errors, easing reconciliation, and audit preparation.

Machine-readable data ensures consistent tax capture — reducing errors, easing reconciliation, and audit preparation. Improve working capital and payment timelines:

Faster approvals, fewer payment delays. Improve supplier relationships and cash visibility.

Faster approvals, fewer payment delays. Improve supplier relationships and cash visibility. Standardize and scale your operations:

Consistent formatting, validation, and routing across all domestic transactions. Future-ready for mandates.

No budget ask, just business upside

Best of all, there’s no budget ask. Avalara’s DBNAlliance offer includes free ERP connectors and zero-cost domestic e-invoicing — removing the friction that often slows down finance transformation projects. For business leaders, the case is clear: e-invoiced transactions in the U.S. are paid 2 days faster on average — reducing late payments and unlocking cash flow for your company to the tune of $15.16 for every e-invoice received and $8.93 for every e-invoice sent. Additionally, adopting structured e-invoicing could save U.S. companies over $5.4 billion annually through faster processing and better data.

Start today. Digitize now.

Avalara was the first provider to send a live invoice via the DBNAlliance B2B Digital Highway. We’re committed to democratizing e-invoicing in the U.S, making true e-invoicing universally accessible for every U.S. business — no portals, no fees, no hassle. Step 1: Connect through Avalara’s certified access point Available via all ERP connectors (Oracle, SAP, Workday, NetSuite) compatible with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, or our standard, global API. Step 2: Register to determine eligibility and activate the offer No fees for domestic U.S. e-invoicing and credit notes. Use your existing ERP system. Step 3: Start sending and receiving structured documents to all your customers and trading partners Compliant with U.S. formats and 100+ tax types. Includes validation and formatting to reduce errors. Ready for e-invoicing? Join the growing network of U.S. businesses already digitizing with Avalara and DBNAlliance. Start your e-invoicing journey with Avalara now. *Subject to terms and conditions

FAQs