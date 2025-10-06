Avalara launches enhanced tax app for Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout
Smarter, faster, AI-powered tax compliance — now supporting Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout.
We’re excited to announce the latest version of the Avalara app for Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout. Built on the new Stripe Tax API, this release delivers faster performance, broader object support, simplified invoice handling, and enhanced tax visibility.
What’s new: Broader access, faster performance, and improved tax visibility
- Broader access. The Avalara app supports both Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout — including tax calculation on invoices, charges, payment links, and quotes.
- Faster performance. The app performs tax calculations synchronously, so you get results in real time.
- Enhanced tax visibility. Avalara displays tax rates directly in Stripe with a detailed breakdown for each tax component, rather than a single consolidated rate.
Why it matters: Reduce risk, save time, improve experience
By combining the Stripe Tax API with the Avalara enterprise-grade compliance engine, you get:
- More accurate, real-time tax calculations to keep pace with changing regulations
- An enhanced developer experience with powerful, well-documented APIs and AI-driven automation
- Lower compliance risk thanks to automated updates for state, country, channel, and product-specific tax rules
Unlike solutions that focus solely on calculation, our comprehensive platform handles the full compliance life cycle so you can scale confidently as your business grows.
“By integrating the Avalara agentic tax and compliance engine with the Stripe platform, we’re helping businesses stay focused on growth, not tax complexity,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara’s differentiated service delivers the advanced capabilities that global, omnichannel merchants need to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.”
A powerful partnership
Avalara and Stripe share a long-standing commitment to simplifying tax for businesses of all sizes. The integration offers a single connection to the Avalara global compliance platform, giving Stripe users access to Avalara solutions to automate complex tax processes and scale with confidence.
The Avalara app delivers access to a full suite of compliance products — including sales tax registration and returns filing, exemption certificate management, cross-border and tariff calculations, and e-invoicing — all backed by the Avalara tax database, which has content for more than 190 countries. This enhanced app reflects our joint focus on innovation, scalability, and exceptional customer experience.
See the enhanced Avalara app for Stripe in action
Explore how Avalara and Stripe together streamline tax compliance across industries. Learn more about the enhanced Avalara app for Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout, and discover how you can reduce risk, save time, and stay compliant — all within Stripe.
