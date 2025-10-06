Avalara launches enhanced tax app for Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout

We’re excited to announce the latest version of the Avalara app for Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout. Built on the new Stripe Tax API, this release delivers faster performance, broader object support, simplified invoice handling, and enhanced tax visibility.

By combining the Stripe Tax API with the Avalara enterprise-grade compliance engine, you get:

More accurate, real-time tax calculations to keep pace with changing regulations

to keep pace with changing regulations An enhanced developer experience with powerful, well-documented APIs and AI-driven automation

with powerful, well-documented APIs and AI-driven automation Lower compliance risk thanks to automated updates for state, country, channel, and product-specific tax rules



Unlike solutions that focus solely on calculation, our comprehensive platform handles the full compliance life cycle so you can scale confidently as your business grows.

“By integrating the Avalara agentic tax and compliance engine with the Stripe platform, we’re helping businesses stay focused on growth, not tax complexity,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara’s differentiated service delivers the advanced capabilities that global, omnichannel merchants need to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.”