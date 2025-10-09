Avi for Tax Research expands with international trade compliance libraries

As global trade becomes a bigger part of business strategy, staying current on international tariffs and import rules is essential.

Lack of transparency around landed costs often leads to abandoned carts, while surprise duties or fees at delivery create poor buyer experiences and erode loyalty. Shipments can also be delayed at customs when tracking information stalls or when HS codes used in one country aren’t valid in another. To succeed, businesses must accurately calculate duties, taxes, and shipping costs upfront to avoid delays, added expenses, and customer frustration.

To support this, Avalara has expanded Avi for Tax Research to include Avalara Trade and Tariff library — making it easier to research duties, HS codes, and customs rules in one place. Avi is Avalara’s AI-powered research assistant that helps users navigate Avalara Tax Research (ATR) more efficiently. It doesn’t generate content — it fetches relevant, reliable answers directly from Avalara’s trusted tax and trade databases. Users get clear, sourced responses along with citations in seconds, without digging through multiple sites or PDFs.

Capabilities include:

Country-specific guidance on tariffs, duties, de minimis thresholds, and VAT

An easy-to-use HS code classification tool

Access to Avalara cross-border tax and trade experts for clarifying inquiries

A searchable library of import regulations and trade requirements

Answers sourced from Avalara’s curated, regularly updated tax content

With Avi for Tax Research now trained on cross-border trade libraries, it assists users in classifying their products with a step-by-step, AI-powered workflow based on each country’s unique HS code classification ontology. Users can look up the latest tariff rates for their products or components to understand the cost and risk exposure of where they source their items from, allowing companies to optimize their supply chains and keep costs down.

Already using Avalara Tax Research? You’ve got Avi.

Avi for Tax Research is available now for ATR subscribers. There’s no additional setup required — simply start asking your tax and trade compliance research questions and get instant, AI-powered answers based on Avalara’s trusted content. Watch this short demo to learn how to navigate the assistant and make the most of the trade and tax content.

If you are not using ATR, you can explore how it simplifies research, reduces manual effort, and delivers fast, reliable insights. Visit the Avalara Tax Research product page to learn more.

Conclusion: A faster path to trusted answers

With trade regulations constantly changing, research can be time-consuming. Avi helps reduce the effort — bringing together U.S. and international tax and trade content in a single AI-assisted experience. Start your free trial today and experience a better way to manage global tax and trade research.