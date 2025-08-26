Maryland digital ad tax ruling: What businesses should know

Maryland’s digital advertising tax has been mired in legal battles since before taking effect in 2022. In one of the latest rounds, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit delivered a blow to the state. On August 15, 2025, the court decided the law’s pass-through provision violates the First Amendment. The circuit court ruling doesn’t put an end to Maryland’s digital ad tax — or to the other suits challenging the tax. However, it will likely prevent Maryland from prohibiting companies from directly passing the cost of the tax on to consumers. This development is important because it could shape future digital advertising taxes imposed by other states. Businesses directly and indirectly affected by digital taxes should take note.

Key takeaways

The 4th circuit ruling doesn’t kill Maryland’s digital ad tax; it ruled a provision of the law was unconstitutional.

The decision could shape future taxes on digital activity.

Businesses should proactively track tax legislation and rulings related to the goods and services they sell.

Maryland digital ad tax refresher

Legal arguments against Maryland’s digital ad tax

Impact of the 4th Circuit ruling

The circuit court ruling doesn’t prevent Maryland from enforcing its digital advertising tax; the court decided “the universal injunction” falls “outside the bounds of a federal court’s equitable authority.” And since the plaintiffs are associations with many members, it’s “hard to tell how far an injunction can sweep to give plaintiffs ‘complete relief.’” “These complex questions, we think, should be answered by the District Court in the first instance,” the opinion concludes. “So we will remand the case to the District Court with instructions to consider what remedy is appropriate in light of our decision.” The District Court will determine the next steps for Maryland and the businesses subject to Maryland’s digital ad tax.

Bottom line

FAQ