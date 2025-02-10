New Mexico has provided a back-to-school tax holiday every year since 2005. Its 2025 tax holiday could be longer and apply to more goods. Often called a sales tax holiday, the New Mexico back-to-school tax-free holiday is in fact a gross receipts tax holiday because New Mexico has a gross receipts tax instead of a sales tax. During the tax-free weekend, the state suspends the collection of gross receipts tax for qualifying items. Many merchants absorb the tax on certain nonqualifying items as well.

New Mexico sales tax holiday expansion

Changing tax-free weekend dates Currently, the New Mexico sales tax holiday takes place for three days the first Friday through Sunday in August. It will run August 1–3, 2025, if nothing changes this year. Senate Bill 76 moves the start of the summer tax-free holiday forward, stretching it out. If this tax holiday legislation becomes law, the New Mexico sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and end at midnight the following Sunday. The 2025 New Mexico sales tax holiday would start July 25, run for nine days, and conclude August 3. Higher price thresholds SB 76 would also increase the price thresholds, meaning there would be more items eligible for the New Mexico tax-free holiday. The price caps would increase as follows: From $100 to $150 for the following items: Backpacks, book bags, globes, and maps Clothing, footwear, and accessories

From $1,000 to $1,500 for computers (e.g., desktops, laptops, notebooks)

From $500 to $750 for computer accessories (e.g., keyboards, monitors, speakers) The tax holiday legislation doesn’t appear to change the price threshold for school supplies, which is currently $30.

How to prepare for New Mexico’s back-to-school tax holiday changes