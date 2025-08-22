Avalara, a global leader in compliance automation, has unveiled an exciting innovation: Avalara Property Tax Managed Services. This groundbreaking service harnesses agentic AI technology to automate and simplify one of the most complex, manual, and resource-heavy processes businesses face: property tax compliance. For tax and finance professionals who often ask, “Can’t you just do it for me?”, our answer is emphatically, “Yes.”

A smarter way to manage property tax

Property tax compliance has traditionally been burdened by paper-heavy processes, subjective decisions, and tight deadlines that create significant risk and operational strain. Our new solution transforms this experience by integrating agentic AI — proprietary technology from the Avalara Agentic AI Foundry — into a powerful managed service that simplifies every step of the compliance journey. Companies face extraordinary complexity in property tax compliance, which historically has been cumbersome, subjective, and highly manual. With Avalara Property Tax Managed Services, we’ve built an intelligent, AI-powered service that meets our customers where they are — whether they want a fully managed solution, they like a co-sourced model, or they prefer to maintain in-house control.

How Avalara Property Tax Managed Services works

AI-powered planning. Using historical filings and current data, Avalara Property Tax Managed Services generates compliance plans that flag risks such as overpayments and penalties.



Signature-ready returns. The service delivers complete, ready-to-file property tax returns.



Automated payments. Through a partnership with Anybill, Avalara Property Tax Managed Services helps ensure timely, highly accurate property tax payments.



Assessment and appeals automation. Continuous monitoring and simplified appeals processes mitigate costly errors and penalties.



Precise asset classification. Intelligent classification significantly reduces time spent managing depreciation and asset tracking.



Complete visibility. Customers access real-time compliance data, documents, and reports through secure property tax software.



Customers access real-time compliance data, documents, and reports through secure property tax software. Document procurement. Full-service support in acquiring essential documents helps ensure compliance readiness.



A flexible, scalable “software-with-a-service” model

Avalara Property Tax Managed Services isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution — it’s built for scale. Whether a company is navigating staffing changes, restructuring internal roles, or aiming to outsource entirely, our flexible service model allows seamless transitions without compromising data continuity or compliance standards. Companies can choose the level of support they need and adjust as they grow, with confidence that the Avalara AI-powered platform will continue to deliver accuracy and efficiency.

Why businesses are making the switch

Automated data management Avalara Property Tax Managed Services replaces manual entry and paper-based workflows with digital intelligence and automation. Greater accuracy and risk reduction The platform proactively tracks deadlines and identifies missing documents to prevent penalties and costly overpayments. Staffing relief and resource optimization Whether bridging staffing gaps or fully outsourcing compliance, Avalara Property Tax Managed Services empowers finance teams to focus on strategic initiatives instead of administrative burden.

The future of property tax compliance is here