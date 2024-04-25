Get started
Let Avalara handle your property tax compliance

Avalara Property Tax Managed Services streamlines your property tax compliance across bills, returns, and assessments.
Video: See how Avalara Property Tax Managed Services can simplify your property tax compliance.

Benefits

Automate and streamline compliance

From bill tracking and payment to return filing, Avalara takes care of your property tax compliance, saving time and helping ensure accuracy.

Reduce overpayment and risk

Avalara uses prior-year data and smart classification to help identify over-assessments, reduce errors, and track deadlines.

Gain visibility and control

Secure software access, real-time status tracking, and comprehensive reporting provide full transparency.

How it works

Optimized compliance

Data accuracy
Avalara thoroughly reviews raw and historical data, transforms and reconciles it, and reclassifies assets to reduce risk.

Simplified filing
Avalara handles preparation, printing, and mailing of personal property tax returns, helping ensure accurate, timely compliance across jurisdictions.

Appeal opportunity
Avalara manages incoming mail and assessment review to identify appeal opportunities on your behalf.

Timely payment
Avalara offers property tax bill mail, tracking, payment, and custom reporting services — giving your team confidence that bills will be paid on time, with real-time insight and visibility across payments.

Frequently asked questions

How does Avalara Property Tax Managed Services work with my existing data and systems?

Avalara Property Tax Managed Services starts by securely extracting your raw data — such as fixed asset records and prior-year filings — and transforming it into a clean, usable format. It integrates with Avalara Property Tax software and supports a seamless transition from manual or third-party systems.

Can Avalara Property Tax Managed Services help reduce property tax overpayments or penalties?

Yes. Avalara Property Tax Managed Services leverages asset classification tools, historical comparisons, and Avalara best practices to flag potential over-assessments and filing risks — helping reduce both overpayments and penalties.

What kind of visibility or control will I have during the process?

You’ll have full transparency throughout the compliance cycle via secure access to Avalara Property Tax software. Dashboards, custom reporting, and real-time tracking give you control and insight into filings, payments, and status updates.

Do I need an Avalara Property Tax for Enterprise license to use Avalara Property Tax Managed Services?

Yes, this license will give you visibility into your property tax compliance and reporting.

