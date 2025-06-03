At Avalara, we strive to simplify compliance and empower our partners to thrive — and our biannual partner webinars serve as a valuable touchpoint along the way. During our May webinar, we shared our 2025 strategy, celebrated achievements, and highlighted what’s next in our shared journey. Whether you joined us live or you’re catching up now, here’s a full recap of the key announcements and insights.

We kicked off with a simple message: Your success powers our success . Avalara is investing in the people, programs, and platforms that enable you to deliver greater value to your clients, grow your revenue, and stand out from competitors. In today’s ever-evolving compliance landscape, it’s never been more important to partner with purpose — and that’s what we’re here to do.

Announcing our partner awards We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming Avalara Partner Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements in collaboration, growth, innovation, and service delivery. All current partners as of January 1, 2025, are eligible (no application required). Finalists will be announced in Q4, and winners will be celebrated in early 2026 with exclusive VIP recognition.

Tier advancements since January Our tiering model rewards partner performance with more benefits, including higher referral incentives, enhanced marketing support, and priority service. We were excited to see dozens of partners move up in Q1!

We’re aligning all partner efforts around our three strategic pillars: Profitable and sustainable growth, Peace of mind, and Ease of doing business. Here’s how each one translates to actionable opportunities for your business.

1. Profitable and sustainable growth

Business planning support

We’re reimagining account planning as a true growth engine, with a new approach that’s more strategic, collaborative, and results-focused — and our new midyear check-ins are a big part of that. Rolling out soon, they’re designed to help you map the rest of your 2025 growth strategy. With support from your Strategic Alliance Manager, we’ll co-create measurable goals, align on go-to-market plays, and provide the resources and data you need to succeed.

Partner Directory exposure on avalara.com

Soon, your business will gain greater visibility through our refreshed Partner Directory on the Avalara website. This will help certified implementers and tax experts engage with Avalara’s 1.3 million monthly site visitors, enhancing discoverability, credibility, and lead potential.

Marketing Development Funds (MDF)

We’re restructuring our Marketing Development Funds program to simplify access and accelerate the partner pipeline through co-branded campaigns and lead generation initiatives. Partners have already seen real ROI — including increased referral volume and faster sales cycles.

Most Valuable Partner contest

Kicking off in June, the Most Valuable Partner contest is your chance to win big while doing what you do best — drive growth. The top five partner organizations with the highest year-over-year invoiced growth will win an all-expenses-paid one-day trip to the Masters (yes, that Masters). For standout sales reps, we’re awarding $5,000 in cash. Registration is required and invites will be sent soon. It’s game time, and the rewards are legendary.

2. Peace of mind: Platform and product innovation

Avalara continues to expand and enhance our platform to help you deliver more complete, compliant, and future-proof solutions to your customers built around your business.

Product highlights

Recent and upcoming features include:

New Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting capabilities

Expanded APIs and Avalara Studio for faster integration

Avalara Cross-Border enhancements including automated HS classification and compliance tools

Launch of Avalara Tax Content for Managers

AI-powered efficiency

Our latest AI road map includes the Avi chat assistant, automated exemption certificate handling, and AI-powered tax research — all designed to improve accuracy and speed for partners and customers alike.

3. Ease of doing business

We’re focused on making every aspect of the partner experience more intuitive and rewarding.

Partner Portal enhancements

The Avalara Partner Portal is already your go-to destination for campaign tools, co-branded content, and webinar libraries — and these new features are coming soon:

Self-service MDF access

New searchable Partner Directory

Sales tax risk assessments

Partner Engagement Desk (PED)

Need help navigating programs, tools, or Avalara resources? The Partner Engagement Desk is your always-on partner support channel, offering fast, friendly help Monday through Friday. Reach out anytime at partnerengagementdesk@avalara.com.