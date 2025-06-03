2025 executive webinar recap: Partnering for profitable, confident growth
At Avalara, we strive to simplify compliance and empower our partners to thrive — and our biannual partner webinars serve as a valuable touchpoint along the way. During our May webinar, we shared our 2025 strategy, celebrated achievements, and highlighted what’s next in our shared journey. Whether you joined us live or you’re catching up now, here’s a full recap of the key announcements and insights.
Partner vision: Your growth is our strategy
We kicked off with a simple message: Your success powers our success. Avalara is investing in the people, programs, and platforms that enable you to deliver greater value to your clients, grow your revenue, and stand out from competitors. In today’s ever-evolving compliance landscape, it’s never been more important to partner with purpose — and that’s what we’re here to do.
Celebrating your momentum
Tier advancements since January
Our tiering model rewards partner performance with more benefits, including higher referral incentives, enhanced marketing support, and priority service. We were excited to see dozens of partners move up in Q1!
Announcing our partner awards
We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming Avalara Partner Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements in collaboration, growth, innovation, and service delivery. All current partners as of January 1, 2025, are eligible (no application required). Finalists will be announced in Q4, and winners will be celebrated in early 2026 with exclusive VIP recognition.
What’s ahead: Our 3 pillars for partner growth
We’re aligning all partner efforts around our three strategic pillars: Profitable and sustainable growth, Peace of mind, and Ease of doing business. Here’s how each one translates to actionable opportunities for your business.
1. Profitable and sustainable growth
Business planning support
We’re reimagining account planning as a true growth engine, with a new approach that’s more strategic, collaborative, and results-focused — and our new midyear check-ins are a big part of that. Rolling out soon, they’re designed to help you map the rest of your 2025 growth strategy. With support from your Strategic Alliance Manager, we’ll co-create measurable goals, align on go-to-market plays, and provide the resources and data you need to succeed.
Partner Directory exposure on avalara.com
Soon, your business will gain greater visibility through our refreshed Partner Directory on the Avalara website. This will help certified implementers and tax experts engage with Avalara’s 1.3 million monthly site visitors, enhancing discoverability, credibility, and lead potential.
Marketing Development Funds (MDF)
We’re restructuring our Marketing Development Funds program to simplify access and accelerate the partner pipeline through co-branded campaigns and lead generation initiatives. Partners have already seen real ROI — including increased referral volume and faster sales cycles.
Most Valuable Partner contest
Kicking off in June, the Most Valuable Partner contest is your chance to win big while doing what you do best — drive growth. The top five partner organizations with the highest year-over-year invoiced growth will win an all-expenses-paid one-day trip to the Masters (yes, that Masters). For standout sales reps, we’re awarding $5,000 in cash. Registration is required and invites will be sent soon. It’s game time, and the rewards are legendary.
2. Peace of mind: Platform and product innovation
Avalara continues to expand and enhance our platform to help you deliver more complete, compliant, and future-proof solutions to your customers built around your business.
Product highlights
Recent and upcoming features include:
- New Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting capabilities
- Expanded APIs and Avalara Studio for faster integration
- Avalara Cross-Border enhancements including automated HS classification and compliance tools
- Launch of Avalara Tax Content for Managers
AI-powered efficiency
Our latest AI road map includes the Avi chat assistant, automated exemption certificate handling, and AI-powered tax research — all designed to improve accuracy and speed for partners and customers alike.
3. Ease of doing business
We’re focused on making every aspect of the partner experience more intuitive and rewarding.
Partner Portal enhancements
The Avalara Partner Portal is already your go-to destination for campaign tools, co-branded content, and webinar libraries — and these new features are coming soon:
- Self-service MDF access
- New searchable Partner Directory
- Sales tax risk assessments
Partner Engagement Desk (PED)
Need help navigating programs, tools, or Avalara resources? The Partner Engagement Desk is your always-on partner support channel, offering fast, friendly help Monday through Friday. Reach out anytime at partnerengagementdesk@avalara.com.
What’s next: Keep the momentum going
Here are a few ways to stay engaged and take advantage of what’s coming:
- Register now for our upcoming E-Invoicing and Live Reporting webinar (June 3)
- Register for Trade and Tariff Tuesdays weekly webinar
- Sign up for the Most Valuable Partner contest (launching later this month)
- Visit the Avalara Partner Portal to explore updates and opportunities
- Contact your account team or the PED to schedule your growth check-in
Visit the Avalara Partner Portal to access everything we covered and more.
Wrapping up: Your path forward with Avalara
We’re honored to be on this journey with you. Together, we’re not just tackling tax compliance — we’re transforming the way businesses manage it. As your clients face growing complexity, Avalara and our partners stand ready to deliver simplicity, value, and peace of mind.
Here’s to continued growth and success!
