February 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

New retail delivery fee in the Old Line State? Maryland could become the third state to adopt a retail delivery fee (RDF), joining Colorado and Minnesota. Find out what (and who) would be subject to the fee and what retailers in Maryland need to know.

Maryland isn’t the only state considering an RDF; Hawaii is considering implementing an RDF to help protect kids and families from delivery driver danger and Mississippi is considering a 30-cent delivery fee.

Who collects sales tax in the Buckeye State? A new law in Ohio (HB 315) makes delivery network companies (like DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats) responsible for collecting sales tax. This will hopefully clear up confusion and help prevent customers from being taxed twice for the same transaction. Under the law, however, delivery network companies can also opt out of the requirement.

Tariff trouble. Are you having a hard time keeping up with proposed tariffs and trade-related executive orders? You’re not alone. Here’s our guide on handling U.S.-China tariffs and the eventual end of de minimis, what you need to know about steel and aluminum tariffs, and how to prepare for tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. Plus, get your business ready for de minimis exemption changes.

Wacky Tariff Wednesday? Last-minute tariff changes have business owners, consumers, even border agents reeling. Follow along with the latest cross-border trade drama in the latest Wacky Tax Wednesday blog post.

An expanded sales tax holiday in the Land of Enchantment. New Mexico’s back-to-school tax holiday has been going strong since 2005. Now, 20 years later, proposed Senate Bill 76 would make the holiday longer and increase the price thresholds of eligible items. And not to be outdone, the state of Florida may add a few new sales tax holidays for FY 2025–2026.

A little breathing room in South Dakota. Currently, a remote seller or marketplace provider must register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue and start collecting sales tax immediately after establishing economic nexus with the state. A new senate bill could change that.

RUC ’n’ roll. On July 1, 2025, Hawaii will implement a state electric vehicle mileage tax. The road usage charge (RUC) will help fund state transportation projects and road infrastructure.

Exemption certificate expiration? Some exemption certificates expire after a year or so and some are valid as long as the information they contain is up to date. How do you know what the rules are in your state?

