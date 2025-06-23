Numerous state sales tax updates take effect July 1, 2025. Read on to learn about the new rates, exemptions, and rules that may impact your sales tax compliance in July 2025.

Key takeaways

Maryland is taxing many business services starting July 1, 2025

Mississippi is lowering its food tax rate July 1, 2025

Utah is eliminating its 200-transactions economic nexus threshold effective July 1, 2025

Tax rate changes are taking effect July 1, 2025, in more than 20 states

Maryland taxes IT services

Effective July 1, 2025, application software publishing services, data services, information technology services, and system software publishing services are subject to Maryland sales and use tax, at a reduced rate of 3%. This will likely affect many businesses. For instance, a Maryland-based business offering cloud storage may now need to collect the 3% tax. If you’re not sure whether the sales tax applies to the services you buy or sell, look to the North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS). Maryland’s 3% tax applies to: Data or information technology NAICS sector 518: Includes computing infrastructure providers, data processing, web hosting, and related services NAICS sector 519: Includes web search portals, libraries, archives, and other information services Subsector 5415: Includes computer systems design and related services

System software or application software publishing services Subsector 5132: Includes software publishing services

Businesses are advised to compare the services they provide to the NAICS activity descriptions defined by Maryland law as taxable services — but that’s just a starting point. “The classification that a business reports as their primary business activity code for federal and state income tax purposes is not determinative of whether sales and use tax is imposed on sales of services by the business,” warns the Maryland Comptroller. “A business that has chosen a classification other than 518, 519, 5415, or 5132, but which sells a service described by those codes is required to collect and remit sales and use tax on the sale.” That could prove challenging, from a tax compliance standpoint. Determining what tax rate to charge could also be difficult. “Maryland law requires that if a different rate can be applied to a sale or use of a digital product or a taxable service, the higher rate must be applied,” explains the Comptroller. “To the extent that a sale of SaaS meets the definition of both a digital product and a taxable service when it is sold for use other than in an enterprise computer system, it is taxed at the higher rate. This means that SaaS sold for individual use is taxed at the 6% rate, and the same SaaS is taxed at the 3% rate when sold for use in an enterprise computer system.” Maryland’s sales and use tax exemption for customized software or SaaS is also repealed as of July 1.

Mississippi grocery tax rate change

Beginning July 1, 2025, Mississippi is lowering the sales tax rate for groceries from 7% to 5%. Groceries are defined as food or drink for human consumption that’s eligible to be purchased with food stamps. The reduced sales tax rate does not apply to prepared food, like restaurant meals or takeout.

Mississippi updates tax requirements for third-party booking companies

Another big tax change in Mississippi is that starting July 1, 2025, third-party booking companies must collect Mississippi state and applicable local sales tax on any hotel bookings they facilitate. Charges or fees added as compensation for facilitating the transaction are also taxable. The hotel or property owner is not liable for state and local sales taxes collected by a third-party booking company.

Utah economic nexus rule change

Juneau sets new tax requirements on marketplace facilitators

Effective July 1, 2025, marketplace facilitators that facilitate the sale or rental of a seller’s property, product, or services must: Register with the City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) Sales Tax Office

Collect and remit Juneau sales tax and hotel bed tax on behalf of sellers The CBJ gives Airbnb, Turo, Uber, and Vrbo as examples of marketplace facilitators. It also explains that online sales of goods may fall under the purview of the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC) rather than the CBJ. There’s no state sales tax in Alaska, but more than 100 local jurisdictions levy a local sales tax. About 55 jurisdictions participate in the ARSSTC and require remote sellers with at least $100,000 in gross sales in the state annually to register with the ARSSTC then collect and remit applicable sales taxes.

Tennessee short-term rental tax change

Starting July 1, 2025, local occupancy tax applies to the first 30 days of occupancy in a Tennessee short-term rental (STR) regardless of the length of the stay. An STR marketplace must collect the local occupancy tax on those 30 days. If a person stays 31 days or longer, local occupancy tax doesn’t apply to day 31 or any subsequent days. Through June 30, 2025, if a person occupies a short-term rental for 30 continuous days, the rental charge for those 30 days is exempt from local occupancy tax. An STR marketplace must refund or credit the tax previously collected from or charged to the guest.

Colorado retail delivery fee change

The Colorado retail delivery fee is dropping from 29 cents to 28 cents on July 1, 2025.

Other notable tax policy updates for July 2025

Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont are among the other states with notable tax policy changes taking effect July 1, 2025. Arkansas and Mississippi are changing requirements related to direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipping. Arkansas is removing its on-site requirement, while Mississippi is allowing wine manufacturers to ship direct to consumers in the state for the first time. North Carolina is implementing a new transportation commerce tax on ride services provided by taxis and transportation network companies (think Lyft and Uber). The tax rates are 1.5% of the gross receipts for an exclusive ride service, and 1% of the gross receipts for a shared-ride service. Tennessee has a new tax on vapor products, a new exemption for wine sold on winery premises, and new sales and use tax laws related to uranium enrichment and nuclear energy production facilities. The Tennessee Department of Revenue offers more information. Vermont is repealing the telephone personal property tax.

July sales tax holidays

There are four sales tax holidays in July 2025. Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 18–20

Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 11–13

Puerto Rico back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 12–13

Tennessee back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 25–27 Learn more about these and other tax-free events in our 2025 sales tax holidays blog post.