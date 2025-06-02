May 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.
Nuts and bolts
Let’s get digital. Determining the taxability of anything can be tricky, but the taxability of digital products can be especially tough to nail down. This state-by-state guide can help.
Crypto or crypt-no? Back in September 2022, the Centennial State started accepting cryptocurrency as payment for income, sales, and use tax. But since the launch, the state of Colorado has received fewer than 80 payments via virtual currency.
ECM: The Next Generation. Find out how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) is continually evolving to help your team simplify workflows, boost accuracy, and reduce compliance risk.
To the max. Did you know that some states limit the amount of local tax owed on a single item? Find out what aircraft in Arkansas, campers in South Carolina, and tangible personal property in Tennessee have in common.
Steps for Shopify sellers. Ka-ching! That’s the sound of your business making another sale on Shopify. Hooray! That’s the sound of you solving tax compliance challenges with our new guide.
Exemption excitement. Each state has its own rules and regulations when it comes to exempt sales and the types of documentation required. Find out what you need for your state, or become an exemption expert when you read through the whole state-by-state guide.
What’s 1099 got to do with it? If someone makes money with a side hustle, asset sales, or investments, they’ll likely receive a 1099 form at the end of the tax year. Learn about the different types of 1099 forms and who needs to file them.
Remittance 101. Two important steps in tax compliance are collection and remittance. But what do those steps entail, and what’s the difference between collection and remittance?
Avoid resale fails. If part of your business involves buying products for resale, you likely already know how that can complicate your business taxes. Simplify the process with our state-by-state guide to resale certificates.
Out of state, but not out of mind. It’s exciting to get a customer in a new state — you get to write (or print) a new ZIP code on your outgoing packages and imagine someone in the mountains wearing a sweater from your store or someone enjoying coffee on a snowy day from a mug you designed. But customers in new states mean new tax jurisdictions, and new tax rules to contend with.
Solve more than just payroll problems. The world of payroll is changing. Learn how payroll service providers can grow beyond W-2s by offering 1099 automation and tax registration support.
Open for business. Starting a small business can be exciting. But before you can hang that “Open” sign on your door or delight your first customer, you’ll have some bureaucratic business to take care of.
Old Line, new taxes. In an effort to increase tax revenue, the Maryland Legislature passed a 3% tax on intellectual property. Learn more about what that means for businesses in the Old Line State.
Know your nexus. If you conduct business in a state(s) with a sales tax, you need to understand nexus and how it affects your sales tax obligations. Here’s what you need to know.
From around the globe
Continued tariff turbulence. We’re keeping track of current tariff news and how tariffs might affect tax compliance for your business, even as new lawsuits introduce more uncertainty about the future of tariffs. Here are our posts on what you need to know about the Trump tariffs, tariffs on goods from China, steel and aluminum tariffs, and how new tariffs will affect the beverage alcohol industry.
From the accounting desk
Smooth sailing ahead. Want to guide your clients through the treacherous waters of property tax appeals? Be their trusted navigator with these tips for accounting firms.
From the property tax desk
What do property taxes and bananas have in common? Appeals. Even if you don’t plan to appeal your property taxes, it’s a good idea to review your assessments. Find out how reviewing your property tax assessments can help in managing compliance, controlling costs, and reducing audit risk.
Mixing business and property. Business licenses and property taxes can be more connected than you think. Find out how business licenses can affect property taxation — and how to stay compliant.
Stay up to date on the latest in tax compliance news, tax changes, and wacky tax laws with the Avalara Tax Desk.
Wrapping up: Your path forward with Avalara
We’re honored to be on this journey with you. Together, we’re not just tackling tax compliance — we’re transforming the way businesses manage it. As your clients face growing complexity, Avalara and our partners stand ready to deliver simplicity, value, and peace of mind.
Here’s to continued growth and success!
Your competitors live by this annual report
Trusted by professionals, this valuable resource simplifies complex topics with clarity and insight.
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.