While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Keeping up with the taxes. More than 20 states saw sales tax changes in July. For example, Florida introduced new exemptions, Maryland started taxing many previously exempt business services, and Mississippi lowered its sales tax rate for groceries. Click on the links to find out more.

Another pink tax bites the dust. As of August 28, 2025, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products are exempt from Missouri sales tax. See how mid-month tax changes can impact sales tax reporting.

The end of an era. Florida is repealing its one-of-a kind sales tax on commercial rents effective October 1, 2025.

A First Amendment no-no. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has decided that part of Maryland’s digital advertising tax violates the First Amendment. Find out what happens next.

In the spirit of forgiveness. Washington state is temporarily expanding its voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) program and plans to offer a first-of-its kind VDA progam for foreign retailers in 2026.

Washington sales tax goes wide. Beginning October 1, 2025, Washington sales tax will apply to a broad range of digital advertising and IT services. Does your business buy or sell any of them? Are you sure?

Putting the cap on SALT. The $10,000 state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap was set to expire after 2025. With the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, the SALT cap will increase to $40,000 (plus adjustments for inflation) for tax years 2026 through 2029.

Big, beautiful 1099 changes. The same bill also changes 1099 thresholds. We’ve updated several blogs to explain the changes Congress approved, the new reporting thresholds for Form 1099-K and other 1099 forms, and how businesses and accounting practices can prepare.

Use tax matters. How long can a state tax the use of equipment or services? Should an item that’s used for one day be taxed differently than an item used for one year? See what the courts had to say about this pivotal use tax case.