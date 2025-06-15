What is excise tax and how does it work?

An excise tax is an indirect tax on the consumption, manufacture, or sale of specific goods, services, or activities. Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, communications, fuel, and sports betting are some of the goods and services subject to excise tax. Like sales tax, excise tax is imposed by state and local governments. Unlike sales tax, excise tax is also imposed by the federal government.

Key takeaways

Excise taxes are imposed on specific products, services, and activities.

There are federal, state, and local excise taxes.

Excise taxes are paid and reported by the distributor, manufacturer, and/or wholesaler at the point of sale.

Excise tax usually isn’t listed on the end consumer’s receipt.

What is excise tax?

As an indirect tax, excise tax is levied on goods and services. Distributors, manufacturers, wholesalers, and importers typically collect excise tax from customers at the point of sale and remit it to the appropriate taxing authority. Income tax, by contrast, is a direct tax. That means taxpayers remit income tax directly to the taxing authority. Many excise taxes are imposed on activities, goods, or services deemed to have a negative impact on consumers or the environment, like certain chemicals. The theory behind such sin taxes, as these are often called, is that the higher price tag will reduce consumption — for the greater good. Excise tax revenue often funds projects related to the product or service taxed. For example, fuel taxes contribute to road maintenance and public transportation projects. Excise taxes also fund programs designed to curb the negative impacts of the goods or services: Alcohol and tobacco taxes often help pay for health services or support programs.

How does excise tax work?

Excise tax targets specific goods or services. The tax rates vary depending on the goods or services as well as the location of the transaction. While federal excise tax rates apply nationwide regardless of the location, state and local excise taxes are jurisdiction specific. Goods subject to excise taxes include: Alcoholic beverages

Coal

Fuel

Heavy trucks and highway tractors

Tires

Tobacco and tobacco products Services subject to excise taxes include: Communications

Energy

Transportation (e.g., airline tickets) Activities subject to excise taxes include: Entertainment or recreational activities

Gambling and sports betting

Indoor tanning services Excise tax is often a per-unit tax, but like sales tax, it can also be based on a percentage of the sales price.

Who pays excise taxes?

The distributor, manufacturer, and/or wholesaler usually pay excise taxes when they sell taxed items. The final retailer generally isn’t responsible for calculating and collecting excise tax. However, the consumer usually bears the cost because businesses typically pass excise taxes on to end consumers in the form of higher prices. Passing on the tax itself is not allowed with the Maryland digital advertising tax. “Maryland prohibits digital companies from listing the state’s digital advertising tax on the customer’s invoice,” observes Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Like other aspects of the law, the pass-through prohibition is being challenged.”

What are the types of excise tax?

There are two types of excise taxes: Ad valorem excise taxes

Specific (per-unit) excise taxes “Ad valorem” means “according to value,” so an ad valorem excise tax is based on a percentage of the value of the good or service. Property tax is an example of an ad valorem tax; it’s imposed on the value of the property, which is typically determined by the selling price. By contrast, specific excise taxes are based on the unit sold.

How to calculate excise tax

The method for calculating excise tax depends on whether it’s an ad valorem excise tax or a specific per-unit excise tax.

Calculating ad valorem excise tax

An ad valorem excise tax is based on a percentage of the purchase price. The 7.5% federal excise tax on the price of domestic airline tickets is an example of an ad valorem excise tax. The federal indoor tanning tax is another example; it’s 10% of the amount paid for indoor tanning services.

Calculating per-unit excise tax

A per-unit excise tax is product specific and levied on items like alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and fuel. For instance, California imposes a per-gallon excise tax on the sale, distribution, or importation of alcoholic beverages in the state. Tax rates vary by alcohol type and content. New York cigarette excise taxes are another example: Each package of 20 cigarettes is subject to a state excise tax of $5.35; in New York City, there is a city excise tax of $1.50 as well.

How to report excise tax

Excise tax reporting requirements vary by the taxing jurisdiction (federal, state, or local government) and the product or service taxed. For example: California alcoholic beverage tax returns must be filed online. The tax is due on or before the 15th of the month following the reporting period.

Reporting requirements for New York cigarette excise tax returns vary and are too numerous to list here. See the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for more details.

The indoor tanning tax is reported quarterly on IRS Form 720, the Quarterly Federal Excise Tax Return. It’s due by the last day of the first month following the quarter in which the sales are made.

How to manage excise tax

Excise tax FAQ