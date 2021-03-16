Sales tax and excise tax: Here’s why you need one solution for both

Some companies are required to collect sales and use tax. Others must instead collect and remit excise tax. But what happens when a business is liable for both? When a purchase involves both excise tax and sales and use tax, the calculations are far from simple. In industries like oil and gas or tobacco, a single transaction can cause a tangle of complications as software systems work to sort out numerous rules, rates, and requirements. There is significant room for error, which can lead to miscalculations, inaccurate reporting, audit risk, fines, and penalties. While many businesses have managed to tackle these complications by building workarounds and creating customizations, the complexity of bringing together multiple tax types across more than one tax engine can quickly become unmanageable. However, businesses can efficiently manage these processes and systems while still meeting the requirements of today’s complex and ever-evolving dual taxation landscape. A single, SaaS-based software solution for both excise tax and sales and use tax can help ensure highly accurate and timely rates and rules, easier access to reporting and other requirements, and lower maintenance burden. Are you wondering if a similar combined solution would be a wise investment for your company? To help, let’s take a look at several key areas where a single-solution vendor can make a significant difference.

Sales tax vs. excise tax calculations

Before we dive into the biggest benefits of a single solution, it helps to consider the fundamental differences in how these two types of tax are calculated. First, there’s sales and use tax, which is relatively straightforward. Because these rates are based on the dollar amount of a transaction, all your system has to do is calculate a percentage. But in many industries — oil and gas, fuel, tobacco, lubricants, renewable fuels, and sometimes even alcohol — excise tax comes into play. And for those calculations, determinations are based on how much volume is sold. Depending on the industry and type of product, these calculations can be highly complex. For example, consider a standard sale of fuel. In this example, a gallon of fuel is rarely just a gallon. To accurately calculate taxes, you’d also have to factor in various parameters such as: What percentage of the product is ethanol?

What’s the origin and destination of the product?

Where did the title transfer occur?

Where did the actual transaction occur?

Did it occur above the rack, at the rack, or below the rack? The answers to these questions can have a big impact on how that gallon of fuel will be taxed. With this in mind, it’s easy to see where issues can arise. Tax solutions accustomed to calculating sales tax based on percentages must also be prepared to determine excise taxes based on volume — and vice versa. Without a way to accurately calculate both types of tax, these and other determinations can become rife with risk and put your company in danger of costly audits.

The benefits of a single SaaS-based solution