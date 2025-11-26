Not all vendor payments necessarily need to be reported, so it’s essential for businesses to correctly identify vendors whose payments do need to be reported to the IRS via various information returns, including the most common: Form 1099-NEC , Form 1099-MISC , and Form 1042-S .

In the period known as 1099 season — from January 1 through various IRS deadlines — U.S. businesses have an important task to get done. They must file information returns to the IRS to report payments made to vendors over the past tax year. Getting it right is key to tax compliance and avoiding IRS fines and penalties.

Correctly determining which vendor payments need to be reported is the linchpin of accurate information report filing. If you don’t know which vendors received payments that need to be reported, you can’t file those reports accurately. And mistakes, including failure to file and late filing, can be subject to escalating IRS penalties that can make them quite costly.

Getting vendor reporting right takes careful data collection and organization. Here’s our recommended process for determining reportable vendors.

Step 1: Aggregate your vendor data

To determine which vendors are reportable, turn to your vendor data. When you export this data, make sure to include key data that affects reportable status for the tax year.

Vendor name, address, country, and other contact information

Vendor identification numbers

Total payments and classifications

Total amount of tax withheld

Step 2: Identify vendors with reportable payments

Review all vendors who received payments for the given tax year, regardless of reportable status or total payment amount. Include both U.S. and non-U.S. vendors. Keep in mind payment types have different reporting thresholds, and some payments may be reportable even if the vendor’s tax classification is typically exempt. Report payment for any vendor you withheld federal or state income tax from, regardless of how much you paid them.

Reportability varies according to type of corporate structure as well. Among U.S. vendors:

Individual/sole proprietors and partnership LLCs are reportable.

Trusts/estates are reportable, with exceptions.

S-corps and C-corps are not reportable, with exceptions.

Nonprofit or government entities are not reportable.

Step 3: Determine the appropriate information return

Based on payment type and vendor’s location, decide which form to issue.

1099-NEC (Nonemployee Compensation)

1099-MISC (Miscellaneous Information)

1042-S (Foreign Person’s U.S. Source Income Subject to Withholding)

U.S. vendors may receive both a 1099-NEC and a 1099-MISC, depending on the type of payment. Reportable payments to non-U.S. vendors must be reported on Form 1042-S. Form classification may already be available in your accounting system or ERP.

Step 4: Gather additional information for Form 1042-S vendors

For each non-U.S. vendor receiving a Form 1042-S, additional information is required, including various codes — such as income, status, exemptions, etc. — and a unique identifying number. This is used to match original forms with any corrections or amendments for the same payee.

Step 5: Generate applicable tax forms for distribution

For each reportable vendor, generate a corresponding information return. Tax forms can be distributed to vendors via paper or electronic delivery.

Step 6: E-file information returns with the IRS

Electronic filing is required if you’re submitting 10 or more aggregate information returns, including payroll forms. The IRS offers two free e-filing systems. You may also use a third-party provider.

For tax year 2025, the IRS provides two systems for electronically filing information return.

The IRIS Taxpayer Portal allows users to file 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC forms. It’s expected to become the sole IRS e-filing option beginning with tax year 2026 (filing season 2027).

The FIRE system remains available for e-filing information returns through tax year 2025.

Step 7: Report income taxes withheld

If you withhold income taxes from vendor payments for nonpayroll services, you must report those amounts to the IRS. In some cases, you may also need to report them to the appropriate state agencies. State requirements vary, so it’s important to research each jurisdiction’s rules. The IRS requires different forms based on how the payment is reported.