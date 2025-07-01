June 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know   

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Cheers to DTC shipping. Most states permit wineries to ship directly to consumers (DTC), and some allow breweries, distilleries, and retailers to make DTC shipments. Find out which states allow your favorite beverage companies to ship directly from their brewery to your backyard BBQ. Shipping Malbec to the Magnolia State. Wine manufacturers will soon be allowed to ship wine directly to consumers in Mississippi. But before your winery ships Tempranillo to Tupelo or Barbera to Biloxi, you’ll want to read this blog post. Raise a glass in Little Rock. Arkansas is eliminating an on-site purchase requirement for direct wine shipping. This means wine drinkers will be able to buy their favorite varietals online and through wine clubs. Here’s what wine shippers in Arkansas need to know.

Nuts and bolts

The what, when, where, and why of W-9s. If your business hires independent contractors, you’ll want to be familiar with the appropriate tax forms. We break down the W-9 form and share tips on managing tax forms with automation. Speaking of automating tax forms. If you’re manually managing 1099s and W-9s, you could be losing time and money, and complicating your payroll process. Learn how Avalara 1099 and W-9 APIs are helping businesses streamline payroll and solve tax form challenges. Fueling up for excise tax compliance. An excise tax is an indirect tax on the consumption, manufacture, or sale of specific goods or services. This generally includes alcoholic beverages, tobacco, communications, or fuel. Get the 101 on excise tax, and learn how it differs from sales and use tax.

From the property tax desk

The art of valuation. Accurate asset management is often an overlooked opportunity for tax savings. Find out how eliminating ghost assets and supporting appeals can save your business money. The art of appeal. What if you could confidently challenge your commercial property tax assessment and reduce your tax burden? Here’s what you need to know to navigate the commercial property tax appeals process like a pro.



