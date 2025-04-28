May 2025 sales tax holidays and rate changes

Sales tax rates don’t change as frequently in May as they do in January or July, but updates still happen — and they can impact your business. Read on to discover May 2025 sales tax changes by state, new requirements for remote sellers, and May sales tax holidays

The Indiana gasoline use tax rate for May 2025 is $0.178 per gallon (up from $0.159 per gallon in April).

The gasoline use tax is considered the equivalent of the 7% sales tax that would be collected by a retail merchant, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. It replaces the retail merchant’s obligation to collect the sales tax on the sale of gasoline.

South Carolina

There are sales tax rate changes in several South Carolina counties.

Rate increases: Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Sumter

Rate decreases: Williamsburg

See the South Carolina Department of Revenue for full details.