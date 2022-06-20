WEBINAR

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting Partner Update

date

Friday, September 27, 2024

time

12:00 p.m. BST

duration

45 minutes, including live Q&A

Don’t miss this Avalara partner exclusive update

Latest on Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, upcoming mandates, and partner marketing resources.

In the webinar you will learn about:

  • Existing and upcoming government mandates
  • The latest Avalara product roadmap and connectors
  • Marketing materials to help promote e-invoicing to your customers and prospects

Join this lunch and learn to hear the latest from Avalara and how we are supporting our partners in navigating the complex e-invoicing landscape.

All registered Avalara partners will receive a £20 (or country equivalent) voucher to put towards their lunch when joining us for this session (EU only).

About the speakers

Meike Le Roux

Meike Le Roux

Director, EMEA Business Development

Meike specialises in technology partnerships, e-invoicing, and live reporting, driving strategic alliances and innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Kamila Ferhat

Kamila Ferhat

Principal Product Manager, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with 13+ years of experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. She works closely with electronic invoicing publishers and service providers to build solutions that answer client and partner needs.

Clare Gaul

Clare Gaul

Senior Partner Marketing Manager

Clare has 25+ years of experience in global B2B marketing. She leads partner marketing for EMEA and APAC at Avalara, crafting joint plans and campaigns to drive customer growth and partner success.

Lucy Payne

Lucy Payne

Product Manager

Lucy’s focus is Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, working on the continued development of the solution and its rollout across EMEA.

Eileen Kane

Eileen Kane

Senior Manager

Eileen is a Senior Manager in the International Business Development team at Avalara focused on supporting partners and their customers navigate technology solutions to manage the growing complexities of their indirect tax and reporting requirements. With more than 20 years' experience in indirect tax, Eileen has supported businesses of all sizes find solutions to manage their tax requirements including foreign recovery, VAT audit, advisory, compliance, e-invoicing and reporting.

