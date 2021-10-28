Insurance tax complexity is rising across the globe. No two jurisdictions are the same. Currencies, rates, deadlines, and location of risk rules vary across borders, making compliance a challenging process that requires specialist knowledge.

Today, insurers face increasing pressure to adopt digital approaches. In recent years, the proliferation of insurtech and disruptive new players have been forcing change in the insurance sector. These aspects, combined with authorities’ desire to digitalise tax and the unanticipated COVID-19 catalyst, has created the perfect storm for industry-wide transformation.