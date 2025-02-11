RetailX France100 360° reveals what’s driving growth and where tax fits in



Explore ecommerce benchmarks and compliance lessons from top brands.

Here’s what’s included in the report:



Performance overview of the top 100 French retailers by revenue, channel, and reach

Strategic insights into ecommerce expansion in France and beyond

Consumer and market data on retail media, luxury, AI, and sustainability

Key trends impacting compliance and growth for cross-border commerce