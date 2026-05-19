How AI is applied to tax in NetSuite

A practical look at AI across tax workflows
A practical look at AI across tax workflows
AI is reshaping how finance teams manage tax, but most solutions focus on answers, not outcomes. This on-demand webinar shows how AI is applied across tax workflows in NetSuite, from setup and validation through to ongoing compliance.
How AI supports tax setup, validation, and compliance inside NetSuite
What you'll learn in this session:
A clearer view of how AI is applied in real tax workflows, not just theoretical use cases.
Watch now
Naveen Agrawal
Director, Product Management – AI and Innovations, Avalara
Naveen leads the development of ERP connectors, the AvaTax platform, and the Accounts Payable solution at Avalara. With over two decades in the industry, he is passionate about using AI to enhance product experiences and drive Avalara’s evolution into an AI-first company.