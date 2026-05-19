WEBINAR

How AI is applied to tax in NetSuite

A practical look at AI across tax workflows

AI is reshaping how finance teams manage tax, but most solutions focus on answers, not outcomes. This on-demand webinar shows how AI is applied across tax workflows in NetSuite, from setup and validation through to ongoing compliance.

How AI supports tax setup, validation, and compliance inside NetSuite

 

What you'll learn in this session:

 

  • How AI is used to support tax configuration across entities, nexus, and tax categories
  • How tax logic is applied consistently across transactions within NetSuite
  • How validation helps reduce errors and manual rework before close
  • How AI provides context and visibility into tax decisions and outcomes
  • How exemption handling and compliance processes are managed more efficiently
  • How tax workflows are streamlined across systems and jurisdictions
  • How AI supports more consistent, scalable tax management as your business grows

 

A clearer view of how AI is applied in real tax workflows, not just theoretical use cases.

Watch now

About the speakers

Naveen Agrawal
Director, Product Management – AI and Innovations, Avalara

Naveen leads the development of ERP connectors, the AvaTax platform, and the Accounts Payable solution at Avalara. With over two decades in the industry, he is passionate about using AI to enhance product experiences and drive Avalara’s evolution into an AI-first company.

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