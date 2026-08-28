One platform for the entire property tax life cycle
One platform for the entire property tax life cycle
See how Avalara Property Tax consolidates returns, assessments, bills, and payments into one enterprise platform — with automated document extraction, a pre-populated tax calendar, and bulk filing built in.
What you’ll see in this platform walk-through
A single system built for enterprise property tax
A continuously updated, web-based platform with a zero-setup tax calendar — deadlines pre-populated the moment your data loads.
See the difference between a platform built for one and a platform built for enterprise scale.
Watch the full platform tour
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