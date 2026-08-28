One platform for the entire property tax life cycle

See how Avalara Property Tax consolidates returns, assessments, bills, and payments into one enterprise platform — with automated document extraction, a pre-populated tax calendar, and bulk filing built in.

What you’ll see in this platform walk-through

A single system built for enterprise property tax

A continuously updated, web-based platform with a zero-setup tax calendar — deadlines pre-populated the moment your data loads.

One-click depreciation calculation across assets, with returns filing running in the background across all jurisdictions simultaneously.

Assessment notices automatically matched to the right accounts, with appeal deadlines and percentage differences flagged instantly.

Automated document extraction for notices and bills, with structured data matched to accounts — no manual entry.

A missing bills view showing every expected bill that hasn’t arrived yet, with statutory deadlines already populated.

Accrual file generation and full reporting — filing activity, payment status, and asset movement — all exportable to Excel.

See the difference between a platform built for one and a platform built for enterprise scale.