Management of electronic tax documents and cadastral validation
Online management of electronic tax documents for your business
Avalara TaxDocs is your solution for managing electronic tax documents. It automatically monitors tax authority and municipality systems to capture documents issued by partners and suppliers.
This helps reduce the risk of fraud, operational time, and costs. At the same time, Avalara TaxDocs helps improve the quality and reliability of your tax document management.
See how Avalara TaxDocs helps companies manage tax documents, like XML files, for NF-e, NFS-e, and CT-e. Avalara can help your company minimize challenges including:
Audit exposure resulting from not recording tax documents issued by the CNPJ
Management of incoming and outgoing tax documents
Receipt of tax documents in a decentralized manner
Lack of validation of tax documents
Control of how you receive invoices
Tax fraud for transacting with nonexistent or inactive companies
Incorrect tax payments
Inadequate management of tax documents
Claiming incorrect credits
Fines and penalties for tax noncompliance
Transparency for your business
