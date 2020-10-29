Online management of electronic tax documents for your business

Avalara TaxDocs is your solution for managing electronic tax documents. It automatically monitors tax authority and municipality systems to capture documents issued by partners and suppliers.

This helps reduce the risk of fraud, operational time, and costs. At the same time, Avalara TaxDocs helps improve the quality and reliability of your tax document management.

See how Avalara TaxDocs helps companies manage tax documents, like XML files, for NF-e, NFS-e, and CT-e. Avalara can help your company minimize challenges including: