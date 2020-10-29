Avalara cloud documents icon with no text
AVALARA TAXDOCS

Online management of electronic tax documents for your business

Avalara TaxDocs is your solution for managing electronic tax documents. It automatically monitors tax authority and municipality systems to capture documents issued by partners and suppliers.

This helps reduce the risk of fraud, operational time, and costs. At the same time, Avalara TaxDocs helps improve the quality and reliability of your tax document management.

See how Avalara TaxDocs helps companies manage tax documents, like XML files, for NF-e, NFS-e, and CT-e. Avalara can help your company minimize challenges including:

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Audit exposure resulting from not recording tax documents issued by the CNPJ

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Management of incoming and outgoing tax documents

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Receipt of tax documents in a decentralized manner

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Lack of validation of tax documents

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Control of how you receive invoices

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Tax fraud for transacting with nonexistent or inactive companies

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Incorrect tax payments

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Inadequate management of tax documents

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Claiming incorrect credits

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Fines and penalties for tax noncompliance

