Tax determination and calculation
A powerful calculation engine that can be integrated with your ERP to issue correct invoices or to manage incoming invoices.
Avoid tax-related problems with your company’s invoices
Automation of tax calculation
Based on analysis of your company's transaction scenarios, our calculation engine returns taxes, including correct rates and calculation bases, while providing agility when issuing invoices.
Correct pricing
Avalara allows you to calculate sales tax and exceptions based on NCM, EAN, CEST, NBS, status, and fiscal address of the parties, to get the pricing of products and services, and to avoid losses such as returned goods or dissatisfied customers.
Maintenance of tax content
Because Avalara monitors legislation, taxes, rates, and rules applicable to your business, you will be more up to date.
Simple and fast integration
Avalara integrates with your ERP, so response time and compliance with new legal requirements are minimal to reduce impact on your operation.
Business process
Avalara has a tool that can solve the challenges faced by companies. Read more about our fiscal approach aligned with your business.
What our customers say:
“Now, instead of spending a day or two each month just to take care of tax returns, I spend an hour, hour and a half, and I’m finished.”
-Jeff Marr, CFO na Colter Peterson