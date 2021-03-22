Tax determination and calculation

A powerful calculation engine that can be integrated with your ERP to issue correct invoices or to manage incoming invoices.

Avoid tax-related problems with your company’s invoices

Automation of tax calculation
Based on analysis of your company's transaction scenarios, our calculation engine returns taxes, including correct rates and calculation bases, while providing agility when issuing invoices.
Correct pricing
Avalara allows you to calculate sales tax and exceptions based on NCM, EAN, CEST, NBS, status, and fiscal address of the parties, to get the pricing of products and services, and to avoid losses such as returned goods or dissatisfied customers.
Maintenance of tax content
Because Avalara monitors legislation, taxes, rates, and rules applicable to your business, you will be more up to date.
Simple and fast integration
Avalara integrates with your ERP, so response time and compliance with new legal requirements are minimal to reduce impact on your operation.

Business process

Avalara has a tool that can solve the challenges faced by companies. Read more about our fiscal approach aligned with your business.

Sales process

Here's how Avalara can help your business throughout the sales process.

Purchase process

Tax challenges start long before an invoice is received. Here's how Avalara can help your business throughout the purchasing process.


Compliance process

Correcting data is just the first step. Avalara has the most complete solution to automate keeping data updated, and all this can still be integrated with your current systems.

What our customers say: