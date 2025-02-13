NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show Europe takes place in Paris from 16–18 September. The event will unite over 15,000 international retail and ecommerce professionals to explore AI, unified commerce, logistics, payments, sustainability, and cutting‑edge retail tech.

Attend our session

Avalara will feature on the Big Ideas 1 stage alongside our customer Fortnum & Mason on Tuesday 16 September at 2:45 p.m. for a session titled “Tea, Treats and Taxes” to discuss global growth and compliance.

In the session, discover how Fortnum & Mason overcame technical and regulatory hurdles without compromising customer experience. Learn how smart automation transformed global compliance into a growth driver, and why it’s become a strategic advantage for this iconic British brand.