13. DISPOSIÇÕES GERAIS 13. MISCELLANEOUS

a. Relação das Partes; Pareceres ou Conselhos Fiscais Não Profissionais. Este Contrato não cria uma parceria, joint venture, agência ou relação fiduciária entre as Partes. Distribuidores e outros parceiros comerciais da Avalara são independentes da Avalara e não são agentes da Avalara. O Cliente reconhece e concorda que a Avalara não fornece aconselhamento fiscal ou jurídico, incluindo opiniões legais, opiniões fiscais ou consultoria de gestão fiscal específica para os fatos e circunstâncias dos negócios do Cliente. O Cliente deve auditar e procurar assistência profissional qualificada jurídica, de assessoria fiscal ou contábil. a. Relationship of the Parties; No Professional Tax Opinions or Advice. This Agreement does not create a partnership, joint venture, agency, or fiduciary relationship between the Parties. Distributors and Avalara’s other business partners are independent of Avalara and are not Avalara’s agents. Customer acknowledges and agrees that Avalara does not provide tax or legal advice, including legal opinions, tax opinions or tax management advice specific to the facts and circumstances of Customer’s business. Customer shall conduct due diligence and seek the assistance of a qualified legal, tax or accounting professional.

b. Aplicações de Terceiros. A Avalara não se responsabiliza ou de qualquer forma endossa quaisquer Aplicações de Terceiros ou sites ligados pelo site da Avalara ou por Serviços da Avalara. “Aplicativos de Terceiros” significa programas de computador e outras tecnologias que são fornecidos ou disponibilizados ao Cliente por terceiros. b. Third Party Applications. Avalara is not responsible for nor does Avalara in any way endorse any Third Party Applications or websites linked to by Avalara’s website or Services. “Third Party Applications” means computer software programs and other technology that are provided or made available to Customer by third parties.

c. Publicidade. Nenhuma das Partes emitirá qualquer declaração pública sobre o acordo sem o consentimento prévio por escrito da outra Parte. A menos que a outra Parte tenha notificado especificamente a outra Parte por escrito, qualquer uma das Partes poderá incluir o nome ou logotipo da outra Parte nas listas de clientes ou vendedores. c. Publicity. Neither Party shall issue any public statement regarding the Agreement without the other Party’s prior written consent. Unless the other Party has specifically notified the other party to the contrary in writing, either Party may include the name or logo of the other Party in lists of customers or vendors.

d. Outras Tecnologias ou Serviços; Alterações. O Cliente reconhece e concorda que o Cliente não se baseou em qualquer disponibilidade futura de ofertas de serviços, tecnologia ou aprimoramentos ou funcionalidades melhoradas ou atualizadas e que os Serviços não incluem qualquer suporte de auditoria (salvo indicação em contrário em uma Proposta). d. Other Technology or Services; Changes. Customer acknowledges and agrees that Customer has not relied on any future availability of any service offerings, technology, or enhanced or updated features or functionality, and that the Services do not include any audit support (unless otherwise specified in an Order Document).

e. Lei Aplicável; Jurisdição e Foro. O Contrato será regido por leis da República Federativa do Brasil, sem considerar quaisquer leis, tratados ou conflitos de leis que apliquem a lei de qualquer outra jurisdição. Para quaisquer reclamações ou causas de ação decorrentes do Contrato, as Partes concordam com a jurisdição exclusiva e jurisdição dos tribunais estaduais e federais localizados na Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brasil. e. Governing Law; Jurisdiction and Venue. The Agreement will be governed by laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil, without regard to any laws, treaties, or conflicts of laws principles that would apply the law of any other jurisdiction. For any claims or causes of action arising out of the Agreement, the Parties agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of, and venue in, the state and federal courts located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil.

f. Medidas Equitativas. Cada Parte reconhece que os danos podem ser uma medida inadequada se a outra Parte ou os Usuários Autorizados violarem as obrigações decorrentes do Contrato e cada Parte terá o direito, além de quaisquer outros direitos que possa ter, de pedir uma medida preventiva sem qualquer obrigação de apresentar qualquer caução ou garantia semelhante. f. Equitable Relief. Each Party acknowledges that damages may be an inadequate remedy if the other Party or the Authorized Users violate the obligations under the Agreement, and each Party shall have the right, in addition to any other rights it may have, to seek injunctive relief without any obligation to post any bond or similar security.

g. Força maior. Nenhuma das Partes será responsável por falhas ou atrasos de desempenho causados por circunstâncias além do seu controle razoável, incluindo terremoto, tempestade ou outro evento fortuito ou de força maior; conflitos trabalhistas; falhas elétricas, de telecomunicações ou outras falhas de serviços públicos; embargos; perturbação da ordem pública; atos de governo; ou atos de terrorismo ou guerra. Uma Parte que pretenda obter isenção do cumprimento consubstanciado nesta Seção deverá (i) notificar a outra Parte o mais rapidamente possível, (ii) utilizar todos os esforços comercialmente razoáveis para evitar ou mitigar tais circunstâncias e (iii) retomar o desempenho o mais rapidamente possível após a cessação das circunstâncias. Se a falha ou atraso continuar por mais de 30 dias, a outra Parte poderá, a seu critério, rescindir este Contrato. Esta rescisão não resultará em qualquer responsabilidade por qualquer das Partes, exceto que, se o Cliente encerrar este Contrato por falha da Avalara, a Avalara fornecerá um reembolso proporcional (pro rata) aos Serviços já pagos que não tenham sido utilizados até a data da rescisão. g. Force Majeure. Neither Party will be responsible for failure or delay of performance caused by circumstances beyond its reasonable control, including earthquake, storm, or other act of God; labor disputes; electrical, telecommunications, or other utility failures; embargoes; riots; acts of government; or acts of terrorism or war. A Party seeking relief from performance under this section must (i) provide notice of such circumstances to the other Party as soon as practicable, (ii) use all commercially reasonable efforts to avoid or mitigate such circumstances, and (iii) resume performance as soon as practicable upon the cessation of the circumstances. If the failure or delay continues for more than 30 days, the other Party may, in its discretion, terminate this Agreement. Such termination will not result in any liability by either Party, except that, if Customer terminates this Agreement for Avalara’s failure, Avalara will provide a pro-rated refund for any prepaid Services that have been unused as of the date of termination.

h. Notificações. Avalara comunicará anúncios de interesse geral por e-mail ou por postagem em seu site ou na área do Cliente. Avalara fornecerá ao Cliente notificações legais por e-mail, correio ou courier para o endereço fornecido pelo Cliente. O Cliente deverá notificar imediatamente a Avalara se o endereço do Cliente para notificação mudar. Salvo disposição em contrário no Contrato, todos os avisos devem ser por escrito, com avisos de conta enviados para relacionamento@avalara.com e avisos legais enviados para legal@avalara.com . h. Notices. Avalara will communicate announcements of general interest by email or by posting on its website or on Customer’s console. Avalara will provide Customer with legal notices by email, mail, or courier to the address provided by Customer. Customer shall immediately notify Avalara if Customer’s address for notice changes. Except as otherwise specified in the Agreement, all notices must be in writing, with account notices sent to relacionamento@avalara.com and legal notices sent to legal@avalara.com.

i. Sucessores e Cessões. Qualquer das Partes poderá ceder o Contrato sem o consentimento da outra Parte a uma entidade que adquira a totalidade ou a maior parte de seus ativos ou seja uma Afiliada da Parte cedente, ficando, no entanto, ressalvado que (i) a Parte cedente deverá notificar a outra Parte sobre a cessão, (ii) a parte cessionária deverá concordar por escrito em estar vinculada ao Contrato, e (iii) a Parte não cedente poderá proibir a cessão a um concorrente. Exceto conforme acima mencionado, nenhuma das Partes poderá ceder os seus direitos ou obrigações deste Contrato sem o consentimento prévio por escrito da outra Parte, consentimento este que não poderá ser indevidamente retido ou atrasado, e qualquer tentativa de ceder o Contrato de forma diferente da prevista nestes Termos será nula e sem efeito. O Contrato vinculará e beneficiará os sucessores e cessionários autorizados de cada Parte. i. Successors and Assigns. Either Party may assign the Agreement without the other Party’s consent to an entity that acquires all or substantially all of its assets or that is an Affiliate of the assigning Party, provided that (i) the assigning Party must provide notice to the other Party of the assignment, (ii) the assignee must agree in writing to be bound by the Agreement, and (iii) the non-assigning Party may prohibit assignment to a competitor. Except as provided above, neither Party may assign its rights or obligations under the Agreement without the other Party’s prior written consent, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed, and any attempt to so assign the Agreement will be null and void. The Agreement will bind and inure to the benefit of each Party’s permitted successors and assigns.

j. Divisibilidade das Disposições. Se qualquer disposição do Contrato for considerada inválida ou inexequível por qualquer tribunal, então, na extensão máxima permitida por lei, essa disposição será considerada modificada na medida necessária para torná-la executória e consistente com a intenção original das Partes e todas as outras disposições do Contrato permanecerão em pleno vigor e efeito. j. Severability. If any provision of the Agreement is determined to be invalid or unenforceable by any court, then to the fullest extent permitted by law, that provision will be deemed modified to the extent necessary to make it enforceable and consistent with the original intent of the Parties and all other provisions of the Agreement will remain in full force and effect.

k. Renúncia. Nenhuma renúncia a qualquer disposição do Contrato, nem o consentimento de uma Parte à violação ou desvio de qualquer disposição do Contrato será, em qualquer caso, vinculativa ou eficáz contra tal Parte, a menos que seja por escrito e assinado por essa Parte, e então a renúncia será eficaz apenas no caso específico e para o fim para o qual foi dado. k. Waiver. No waiver of any provision of the Agreement, nor consent by a Party to the breach of or departure from any provision of the Agreement, will in any event be binding on or effective against such Party unless it is in writing and signed by such Party, and then the waiver will be effective only in the specific instance and for the purpose for which given.

l. Contrato Integral. O Contrato constitui todo o acordo e entendimento entre as Partes com relação ao assunto aqui tratado e substitui todas as comunicações, representações, acordos ou entendimentos anteriores ou contemporâneos, escritos, eletrônicos ou orais, entre as Partes com respeito a eles. Exceto conforme especificado na Seção 11 (Modificações), o Contrato não poderá ser modificado ou alterado, exceto por meio de instrumento escrito assinado por ambas as Partes. Os termos de compra padrão do cliente (incluindo Proposta de compra), se houver, são inaplicáveis. Salvo na extensão do expressamente especificado em contrário, se houver qualquer conflito entre estes Termos e qualquer dos outros documentos do Contrato, aplica-se a seguinte ordem de precedência: (i) qualquer adendo entre as Partes, (ii) Proposta, (iii) a SOW, (iv) os Termos de Serviço Suplementares e (v) estes Termos. l. Entire Agreement. The Agreement constitutes the entire agreement and understanding between the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous written, electronic, or oral communications, representations, agreements, or understandings between the Parties with respect thereto. Except as specified in Section 11 (Modifications), the Agreement may not be modified or amended except by a written instrument executed by both Parties. Customer’s standard terms of purchase (including purchase order terms), if any, are inapplicable. Except to the extent expressly specified otherwise, if there is any conflict between these Terms and any of the other Agreement documents, then the following order of precedence applies: (i) any addendum between the Parties, (ii) the Order Document, (iii) the SOW, (iv) the Supplemental Terms of Service, and (v) these Terms.