Termos e Condições de Serviço da Avalara do Brasil
|Brazil Term
|English Terms
Última atualização em 19 de maio de 2021.
Estes Termos e Condições do Serviço da Avalara Brasil (estes “Termos”), juntamente com quaisquer Propostas aplicáveis e os Termos Suplementares aplicáveis (em conjunto, o “Contrato”) constituem um contrato vinculante entre Avalara e o Cliente (cada um, uma “Parte”) por meio do qual a Avalara fornece o acesso do Cliente aos Serviços da Avalara e/ou fornece os Serviços Profissionais Avalara. O Cliente aceita e concorda em ficar vinculado por estes Termos executando uma Proposta que faça referência a estes Termos ou usando os Serviços da Avalara.
Last updated May 19, 2021.
These Avalara Brazil Service Terms and Conditions (these “Terms”), together with any applicable Order Document(s) and applicable Supplemental Terms (collectively, the “Agreement”) constitute a binding agreement between Avalara and Customer (each, a “Party”) under which Avalara provides Customer access to Avalara’s Services and/or provides the Avalara Professional Services. Customer accepts and agrees to be bound by these Terms by executing an Order Document that references these Terms or by using Avalara’s Services
1. DEFINIÇÕES. Salvo disposição em contrário definida no Contrato, os termos em letras maiúsculas têm o seguinte significado:
1. DEFINITIONS. Unless otherwise defined in the Agreement, capitalized terms have the following meaning:
“Afiliada” significa uma entidade que controla, é controlada por, ou está sob controle comum com uma Parte. Para esta definição, “controle” significa propriedade direta ou indireta de mais de 50% dos interesses com direito a voto da entidade objeto.
“Affiliate” means an entity that controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with a Party. For this definition, “control” means direct or indirect ownership of more than 50% of the voting interests of the subject entity.
"Avalara" significa Avalara Brasil - Assessoria e Consultoria Tributária e Tecnológica Ltda., sociedade empresária limitada brasileira, devidamente organizada e existente de acordo com as leis da República Federativa do Brasil, com sede na cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, na Av. das Nações Unidas, 14.261 - Ala A - 8º andar, Vila Gertrudes, CEP 04794-000, inscrita no CNPJ/Me sob o nº. 24.918.171 / 0001-62.
"Avalara" means Avalara Brasil - Assessoria e Consultoria Tributária e Tecnológica Ltda., a Brazilian sociedade empresária limitada, duly organized and existing according to the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil, with headquarters in the city of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo state, at Av. das Nações Unidas, 14.261 - Ala A - 8º andar, Vila Gertrudes, CEP 04794-000, enrolled on the CNPJ/ME under no. 24.918.171/0001-62.
“Cliente” significa a entidade legal que celebra ou de outra forma aceita uma Proposta, ou usa Serviços e, assim, aceita estes Termos, bem como suas Afiliadas.
“Customer” means the legal entity that executes or otherwise accepts an Order Document, or uses Services, and thereby accepts these Terms, and its Affiliates.
“Dados do Cliente” significa qualquer informação enviada para os sistemas Avalara por Clientes ou Usuários Autorizados, o resultado gerado pelos Serviços referente a cada Cliente ao processar as informações enviadas, e qualquer informação fornecida pelo Cliente em conexão com o uso dos Serviços.
“Customer Data” means any information uploaded to the Avalara’s systems by Customers or Authorized Users, the resulting Customer unique output that is generated by the Services when processing the uploaded information, and any information provided by Customer in connection with its use of the Services.
“Despesas” significam quaisquer despesas razoáveis e pré-aprovadas descritas em uma Proposta ou de outra forma reembolsáveis à Avalara pelo Cliente, que tenham de fato sido incorridas pela Avalara no âmbito da prestação dos Serviços ou dos Serviços Profissionais Avalara. As Despesas reembolsáveis à Avalara incluem taxas de postagem, taxas de transferência bancária e outros custos administrativos e outros custos razoáveis em geral, incluindo aqueles relativos a viagens, transporte local, hotel, alimentação e outras despesas diárias razoáveis.
“Expenses” mean any reasonable, preapproved expenses described in an Order Document or otherwise as being reimbursable to Avalara by Customer, that Avalara actually incurs while providing Customer the Services or Avalara Professional Services. Avalara’s reimbursable Expenses include postage fees, wire transfer fees, and other administrative and out-of-pocket costs, including the ones relating to travel, local transportation, hotel, food, and other reasonable per diem expenses.
“Documentação” significa os manuais de Avalara, manuais de treinamento e outras informações similares, atualizados ou revistos periodicamente pela Avalara, que a Avalara fornece ao Cliente no portal on-line da Avalara, por meio do qual o Cliente pode acessar a sua Conta (“Portal do Cliente”).
“Documentation” means Avalara’s user guides, training manuals and other similar information, as updated or revised by Avalara from time to time, that Avalara provides to Customer in Avalara’s online portal, through which Customer may access its Account (“Customer Portal”).
“Proposta” significa uma proposta de trabalho, SOW ou outro documento usado para aquisição dos Serviços da Avalara.
“Order Document” means a Sales Order, SOW, or other document used to purchase Services from Avalara.
“Informações Pessoais” significa qualquer informação de identificação pessoal de uma pessoa individual que esteja protegida por lei e pelas disposições de confidencialidade estabelecidas na Seção 8 (Informações Confidenciais).
“Personal Information” means any personally identifiable information of an individual person that is protected by law and by the confidentiality provisions set forth in Section 8 (Confidential Information).
“Invenção” significa qualquer obra de autoria, invenção, know-how, dispositivo, design, algoritmo, método, processo, aperfeiçoamento, conceito, idéia, expressão, descoberta ou invenção, seja ou não protegido por direitos autorais ou patenteável e colocado ou não em prática.
“Invention” means any work of authorship, invention, know-how, device, design, algorithm, method, process, improvement, concept, idea, expression, discovery or invention, whether or not copyrightable or patentable and whether or not reduced to practice.
“Ordem de Venda” significa o formulário de ordem de venda da Avalara que descreve os Serviços, Serviços Profissionais Avalara, taxas, planos de suporte, despesas e quaisquer condições especiais para o uso dos Serviços que o Cliente tenha solicitado.
“Sales Order” means Avalara’s sales order form that describes the Services, Avalara Professional Services, fees, support plans, Expenses and any special terms for using the Services that Customer has ordered.
“Propriedade Intelectual” significa todos os segredos comerciais, patentes e pedidos de patentes, marcas registradas (registradas ou não registradas e incluindo qualquer goodwill adquirido nessas marcas), marcas de serviço, nomes comerciais, direitos autorais, direitos morais, direitos em Invenções e todos os outros direitos de propriedade intelectual e direitos de propriedade (quer sejam registados ou não registados, qualquer pedido anterior, e todos os direitos para fazer valer o precedente), e todos os outros direitos equivalentes que podem existir em qualquer parte do mundo.
“Intellectual Property” means all trade secrets, patents and patent applications, trademarks (whether registered or unregistered and including any goodwill acquired in such trademarks), service marks, trade names, copyrights, moral rights, rights in Inventions, and all other intellectual property and proprietary rights (whether registered or unregistered, any application for the foregoing, and all rights to enforce the foregoing), and all other equivalent rights that may exist anywhere in the world.
“Serviços” significa as ofertas de serviços Avalara para as quais o Cliente tenha assinatura, conforme especificado na Proposta aplicável.
“Services” mean the Avalara service offerings to which Customer subscribes, as specified in the applicable Order Document.
“Serviços Profissionais Avalara” significam serviços complementares aos Serviços, incluindo serviços de consultoria profissional, a serem realizados para o Cliente pelos empregados ou contratados da Avalara, conforme especificado na Proposta aplicável.
“Avalara Professional Services” mean services supplemental to the Services, including professional consulting services, to be performed for Customer by Avalara’s employees or contractors, as specified in the applicable Order Document.
“SOW” significa uma declaração de trabalho executada pelas Partes que descreve os Serviços Profissionais Avalara que a Avalara fornecerá ao Cliente e quaisquer obrigações relacionadas que possam ser descritas mais detalhadamente na SOW.
“SOW” means a statement of work executed by the Parties that describes the Avalara Professional Services that Avalara will provide to Customer, and any related obligations that may be more fully described in the SOW.
“Tecnologia Avalara” significa a tecnologia e Propriedade Intelectual utilizada no fornecimento dos produtos e serviços oferecidos pela Avalara, incluindo programas de computador, sites, redes e equipamentos. A Avalara Technology não inclui Aplicações de Terceiros.
“Avalara Technology” means the technology and Intellectual Property used in providing the products and services offered by Avalara, including computer software programs, websites, networks, and equipment. Avalara Technology does not include Third Party Applications.
“Usuário Autorizado” significa qualquer funcionário, contratado, representante ou outra pessoa agindo em nome do Cliente que esteja autorizado pelo Cliente a usar os Serviços e que tenha recebido o acesso aos Serviços pelo Cliente ou pela Avalara, mediante solicitação por escrito do Cliente.
“Authorized User” means any employee, contractor, representative, or other person acting on Customer’s behalf who is authorized by Customer to use the Services and who has been supplied with access to the Services by either Customer or Avalara, at Customer’s written request.
|3. DIREITOS DE PROPRIEDADE
|3. PROPRIETARY RIGHTS
a. Propriedade Intelectual da Avalara. Quanto à relação entre Cliente e Avalara, a Avalara e os licenciantes da Avalara mantêm e detêm todos os direitos, títulos e interesse em todos os direitos de Propriedade Intelectual da Tecnologia Avalara, da Documentação, da Informação Confidencial da Avalara, dos Serviços e de todos os aprimoramentos ou melhorias ou trabalhos derivados daqueles supramencionados. Qualquer produto de trabalho criado pelos Serviços Profissionais Avalara (incluindo quaisquer Invenções utilizadas, criadas ou desenvolvidas pela Avalara ou seus subcontratados relacionados aos Serviços Profissionais Avalara serão Propriedade Intelectual da Avalara, exceto a parte do trabalho que incorporar (i) qualquer Propriedade Intelectual do Cliente, ou (ii) qualquer trabalho por encomenda que a Avalara crie para uso exclusivo do Cliente). Nada neste Contrato transfere ou transmite ao Cliente qualquer participação na titularidade da Propriedade Intelectual da Avalara.
a. Avalara’s Intellectual Property. As between Customer and Avalara, Avalara and Avalara’s licensors retain and own all right, title, and interest in all Intellectual Property rights in the Avalara Technology, the Documentation, Avalara’s Confidential Information, the Services, and all enhancements or improvements to, or derivative works of, the foregoing. Any work product created by the Avalara Professional Services (including any Inventions used, created or developed by Avalara or its subcontractors in connection with the Avalara Professional Services will be Avalara’s Intellectual Property except for the portion of the work product that incorporates (i) any Customer Intellectual Property; or (ii) any works-made-for-hire that Avalara creates for Customer’s exclusive use). Nothing in this Agreement transfers or conveys to Customer any ownership interest in the Avalara Intellectual Property.
b. Sugestões. Se o Cliente fornecer à Avalara alguma sugestão de melhoria nos Serviços, essa sugestão é fornecida “como está” e o Cliente concederá à Avalara uma licença não exclusiva, perpétua, irrevogável, livre de royalties, mundial, com direitos para transferir, sublicenciar, vender, exibir e fazer trabalhos derivados de tais melhorias sugeridas. Não obstante o acima exposto, nada nesta Seção 3 (b) (Sugestões) concede à Avalara uma licença para utilizar quaisquer Invenções protegidas por uma patente concedida pertencente ao Cliente.
b. Suggestions. If Customer provides Avalara with any suggested improvements to the Services, then that suggestion is provided as is, and Customer grants Avalara a nonexclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide license, with rights to transfer, sublicense, sell, use, reproduce, display, and make derivative works of such suggested improvements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this Section 3(b) (Suggestions) grants Avalara a license to use any Inventions covered by a registered patent owned by Customer.
c. Propriedade Intelectual do cliente. O Cliente detém todos os direitos de propriedade sobre os Dados do Cliente, Informações Confidenciais do Cliente, incluindo quaisquer direitos de Propriedade Intelectual. Nada no Contrato transfere ou transmite à Avalara qualquer participação na titularidade dos Dados do Cliente ou Informações Confidenciais do Cliente, desde que a Avalara tenha o direito de criar Dados Agregados (como definido na Seção 4(b)) e possua todos os direitos decorrentes dos Dados Agregados, durante e após o término do Contrato.
c. Customer’s Intellectual Property. Customer retains all ownership rights in Customer Data and Customer’s Confidential Information, including any Intellectual Property rights therein. Nothing in the Agreement transfers or conveys to Avalara any ownership interest in or to the Customer Data or Customer’s Confidential Information, provided that Avalara has the right to create Aggregate Data (as defined in Section 4(b)) and owns all right, title, and interest in Aggregate Data both during and after the terms of the Agreement.
|4. PRIVACIDADE E SEGURANÇA
|4. PRIVACY AND SECURITY
|a. Uso dos Dados do Cliente. A Avalara pode reter, utilizar e divulgar Dados do Cliente apenas para (i) cumprir as suas obrigações decorrentes do Contrato; (ii) responder a pedidos de suporte; (iii) fins comerciais internos com o objetivo de manter, avaliar, desenvolver e melhorar os Serviços; ou (iv) cumprir as Leis Aplicáveis. Os Dados do Cliente e as Informações Confidenciais do Cliente não incluem informações pessoais relacionadas a um funcionário ou outro representante do Cliente que sejam coletadas ou recebidas pela Avalara para fins relacionados à contratação ou utilização ou pagamento dos Serviços (por exemplo, os nomes e endereços eletrônicos dos representantes de contas do Cliente e de seu departamento de contabilidade). A utilização pela Avalara das informações pessoais de tal funcionário ou outro Representante é regida pela Política de Privacidade da Avalara disponível em https://www.avalara.com/privacy-policy que descreve como gerir as preferências individuais de comunicação. Cada Parte é responsável por informar aos seus próprios Representantes sobre o tratamento dos seus dados pessoais, tal como previsto no Contrato.
a. Use of Customer Data. Avalara may retain, use, and disclose Customer Data solely (i) to fulfill its obligations to Customer under the Agreement; (ii) to respond to support requests; (iii) for internal business purposes in order to maintain, evaluate, develop, and improve the Services; or (iv) to comply with Applicable Laws. Customer Data and Customer’s Confidential Information do not include personal information relating to an employee or other authorized Representative of Customer that is collected or received by Avalara in connection with the procurement or use of, or payment for, the Services (for example, the names and email addresses of Customer’s account representatives and accounting personnel). Avalara’s use of personal information of such an employee or other Representative is governed by the Avalara Privacy Policy available at https://www.avalara.com/privacy-policy, which describes how to manage individual communication preferences. Each Party shall be responsible for informing its own Representatives of the processing of their personal data as provided in the Agreement.
|b. Dados Agregados. A Avalara pode criar, gerar e utilizar Dados Agregados para qualquer fim lícito. "Dados Agregados" significa o conjunto de dados desidentificados e anonimizados derivados dos dados de diversos clientes Avalara (incluindo Dados do Cliente) com a finalidade de apresentar essa informação de forma resumida (por exemplo, os números de índices de preços são agregados, em contraste com o preço de uma única mercadoria). Os Dados Agregados não incluem quaisquer Informações Pessoais relacionadas aos Cliente, clientes do Cliente, Usuários Autorizados ou clientes, ou outras informações que possam razoavelmente identificar ou estarem relacionadas a uma pessoa natural.
|b. Aggregate Data. Avalara may create, generate, and use Aggregate Data for any lawful purpose. “Aggregate Data” means de-identified and anonymized sets of data derived from the data of multiple Avalara customers (including Customer Data) for the purpose of expressing that information in summary form (for example, price index numbers are aggregated, in contrast to the price of a single commodity). Aggregate Data does not include any Personal Information relating to Customer, Customer’s clients, Authorized Users or customers, or other information that could reasonably identify or relate to a natural person.
c. Proteção de Dados do Cliente, Informações Pessoais e Informações Confidenciais. Cada Parte é responsável pelo cumprimento das Leis Aplicáveis, incluindo os requisitos legais aplicáveis à proteção de dados, para os fins do Contrato. Dentro do comercialmente razoável, a Avalara implementará e manterá salvaguardas técnicas, administrativas, físicas e métodos de segurança para impedir qualquer divulgação não autorizada, acesso a, ou publicação de Dados de Cliente, Informações Confidenciais, ou Informações Pessoais. A Avalara implementará e manterá, em termos comerciais razoáveis, salvaguardas técnicas, administrativas e físicas apropriadas e métodos se segurança projetados para impedir qualquer liberação, acesso ou publicação não autorizada de Dados do Cliente, Informações Confidenciais ou Informações Pessoais. A Avalara implementará processos e manterá procedimentos projetados para cumprir com as Leis Aplicáveis e facilitará as obrigações de segurança de dados do Cliente com respeito às Informações Pessoais na posse ou controle da Avalara na medida em que o Cliente seja obrigado a cumprir o seguinte: (i) Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (Lei nº. 13.709/18); (ii) Marco Civil da Internet (Lei nº 12.965/2014); (iii) quaisquer outras Leis Aplicáveis existentes ou a serem promulgadas, e (iv) alterações e sucessões das leis acima mencionadas. O Contrato e a Documentação são as instruções do Cliente para tratamento dos Dados do Cliente e a Avalara não deverá tratar estes Dados do Cliente para nenhuma outra finalidade. A Avalara poderá utilizar subcontratados para facilitar suas obrigações previstas neste Contrato e a Avalara será responsável pelos atos e omissões destes subcontratados em relação a este Contrato como se fossem realizados pela Avalara. A Avalara deverá utilizar esforços comercialmente razoáveis para assegurar que estes subcontratados implementarão e cumprirão com as medidas de segurança razoáveis para manuseio dos Dados do Cliente, Informações Pessoais ou Informações Confidenciais do Cliente.
|c. Protection of Customer Data, Personal Information, and Confidential Information. Each Party is responsible for complying with Applicable Laws applicable to it, including applicable data protection legal requirements, for the purposes of the Agreement. Avalara shall implement and maintain commercially reasonable technical, administrative, and physical safeguards and security methods designed to prevent any unauthorized release, access to, or publication of Customer Data, Confidential Information, or Personal Information. Avalara shall implement processes and maintain procedures designed to comply with Applicable Laws and shall facilitate Customer’s compliance with its obligations for data security and response to individual data subject requests with respect to Personal Information in Avalara’s possession or control, to the extent that Customer is required to comply with the following : (i) Brazilian General Data Protection Law (Law No. 13,709/18), upon its effectiveness; (ii) Brazilian Internet Civil Landmark (Law No. 12,965/2014); and (iii) any other existing or newly enacted Applicable Laws regarding privacy; and (iv) any amendments and successors to the foregoing. The Agreement and the Documentation are Customer’s instructions for processing Customer Data, and Avalara shall not process Customer Data for any other purpose. Avalara may use subcontractors to facilitate its obligations under the Agreement, and Avalara shall be responsible for the acts and omissions of such subcontractors relating to the Agreement as though they were those of Avalara. Avalara shall use commercially reasonable measures to ensure that such subcontractors implement and comply with reasonable security measures in handling any Customer Data, Personal Information, or Customer’s Confidential Information.
d. Transferências de dados. A Avalara poderá tratar Dados do Clientes utilizando servidores ou serviços em nuvem estabelecidos fora do Brasil, incluindo a utilização de serviços de terceiros ou de Afiliadas da Avalara. Nestes casos, a Avalara adotará ou exigirá que terceiros adotem, através de cláusulas contratuais (ou outros meios razoáveis), medidas de segurança comercialmente razoáveis destinadas a manter os Dados do Cliente seguros e confidenciais. Qualquer questão relacionada com o tratamento de dados pessoais por parte da Avalara em relação com estes Termos poderá ser dirigida a dataprivacy@avalara.com.
|d. Data Transfers. Avalara may process Customer Data using servers or cloud services established outside Brazil, including the use of third-party services or Avalara Affiliates. In these cases, Avalara will adopt or require third parties to adopt by means of contractual clauses (or other reasonable means), commercially reasonable security measures designed to keep Customer Data safe and confidential. Any question related to the processing of personal data by Avalara in connection with these Terms may be directed to dataprivacy@avalara.com.
e. Notificação. A Avalara notificará o Cliente, assim que razoavelmente possível e dentro de 72 horas após a confirmação pela Avalara, do acesso, utilização, ou divulgação não autorizada de quaisquer Dados do Cliente, Informações Confidenciais do Cliente, ou Informações Pessoais sob o controle da Avalara. A Avalara fornecerá ao Cliente informações relativas a tal incidente, conforme exigido pelas Leis Aplicáveis ou conforme razoavelmente solicitado pelo Cliente para permitir ao Cliente cumprir com as suas obrigações previstas nas Leis Aplicáveis. A Avalara envidará esforços comerciais razoáveis para: (i) identificar a causa do incidente, e (ii) remediar a causa do incidente dentro dos sistemas da Avalara, na medida em que tal remediação esteja dentro do controle razoável da Avalara.
e. Notice. Avalara shall promptly notify Customer, as soon as reasonably practicable and not later than 72 hours from the time of confirmation by Avalara, of unauthorized access, use, or disclosure of any Customer Data, Customer’s Confidential Information, or Personal Information under Avalara’s control. Avalara shall provide Customer with information regarding such incident as required by Applicable Law or as reasonably requested by Customer to enable Customer to comply with its obligations under Applicable Law. Avalara shall use commercially reasonable efforts to: (i) identify the cause of the incident and (ii) remediate the cause of the incident within Avalara’s systems, to the extent such remediation is within Avalara’s reasonable control.
|5. SUSPENSÃO DO SERVIÇO E DISPUTAS
|5. SERVICE SUSPENSION AND DISPUTES
a. Geral. A Avalara fará um esforço de boa-fé para entrar em contato e fornecer aviso prévio ao Cliente antes de qualquer suspensão. Conforme seja razoavelmente praticável nas circunstâncias, a Avalara se esforçará para resolver junto com o Cliente quaisquer circunstâncias que possam dar origem aos direitos de suspensão da Avalara, que incluem, sem limitação, as seguintes: (i) um risco relevante para a segurança ou desempenho dos Serviços, à rede, ou a qualquer outro Cliente da Avalara ou parceiro comercial; (ii) uso dos Serviços em violação do Contrato; (iii) o Cliente deixar de operar no seu curso normal, efetuar uma cessão em benefício de credores ou disposição similar dos ativos do Cliente, ou tornar-se objeto de qualquer processo de falência, reorganização judicial, liquidação, dissolução ou similar que não seja resolvido no prazo de 60 dias do pedido correspondente; ou (iv) o Cliente estar inadimplente com suas obrigações de pagamento por quaisquer valores não contestados. Salvo acordo em contrário assinado, o pagamento será considerado inadimplente se não for recebido dentro de 15 dias após a data de vencimento estabelecida em uma fatura. A Avalara reconhece que suspender o direito do Cliente de acessar ou usar, alguns ou parte dos Serviços é uma ação significativa e, portanto, a Avalara não exercerá esse recurso exceto de boa-fé e conforme necessário para resolver o problema que dá origem ao direito da Avalara de suspender a Serviços. A Avalara também buscará outras medidas menos drásticas conforme apropriado, incluindo colaborar com o Cliente para isolar o problema e escalar questões não resolvidas para a alta administração do Cliente e da Avalara. A Avalara não apagará quaisquer Dados do Cliente durante o período de suspensão.
a. Generally. Avalara will make a good faith effort to contact and provide notice to Customer in advance of any suspension. As reasonably practicable under the circumstances, Avalara will endeavor to resolve together with Customer any circumstance that may give rise to Avalara’s suspension rights, which include, without limitation, the following: (i) a material risk to the security or performance of the Services, the network, or any other Avalara Customer or business partner; (ii) use of the Services in violation of the Agreement; (iii) Customer has ceased to operate in the ordinary course, made an assignment for the benefit of creditors or similar disposition of Customer’s assets, or becomes the subject of any bankruptcy, reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or similar proceeding that is not resolved within 60 days of filing; or (iv) Customer is delinquent in its payment obligations for any undisputed fees. Unless otherwise agreed in signed writing, payment will be considered delinquent if not received within 15 days following the due date set forth on an invoice. Avalara acknowledges that suspending Customer’s right to access or use some or part of the Services is a significant action, and, therefore, Avalara will not exercise this remedy except in good faith and as necessary to resolve the issue giving rise to Avalara’s right to suspend the Services. Avalara will also pursue other less drastic measures as appropriate, including collaborating with Customer to isolate the issue and escalating unresolved issues to senior management of Customer and Avalara. Avalara will not erase any Customer Data during the suspension period.
b. Efeito da Suspensão. Se a Avalara suspender a capacidade do Cliente de acessar os Serviços, (i) o Cliente continua a ser responsável por todos os pagamentos e encargos, incluindo os Serviços cujo acesso é mantido ao Cliente, se houver; e (ii) o Cliente não terá direito a qualquer compensação ou créditos por qualquer período de suspensão, a menos que a suspensão seja devido ao erro ou omissão da Avalara.
b. Effect of Suspension. If Avalara suspends Customer’s ability to access the Services, (i) Customer remains responsible for all fees and charges, including for Services to which Customer continues to have access, if any; and (ii) Customer will not be entitled to any compensation or credits for any period of suspension, unless suspension was due to Avalara’s error or omission.
c. Não concordância com pagamento. Qualquer não concordância do Cliente sobre pagamentos deverá ser informada por escrito ao departamento contábil da Avalara em financeiro@avalara.com ou ao representante da conta do Cliente, dentro de 30 dias da data da fatura que deu origem a não concordância. A Avalara não exercerá seus direitos de suspensão ou rescisão ou aplicará juros sobre pagamentos em atraso se o Cliente contestar de forma razoável e de boa-fé as cobranças aplicáveis e fornecer uma cooperação razoável para resolver o conflito.
c. Payment Disputes. Customer must assert any payment dispute in writing to Avalara’s accounting department at financeiro@avalara.com or Customer’s account representative within 30 days of the date of the invoice giving rise to the dispute. Avalara will not exercise its suspension or termination rights or apply interest on late payments if Customer disputes the applicable charges reasonably and in good faith, and provides reasonable cooperation to resolve the dispute.
|6. PRAZO E RESCISÃO
|6. TERM AND TERMINATION
a. Prazo do Contrato. O prazo do Contrato (o ”Prazo”) começa na Data de Vigência do Prazo de Assinatura Inicial do primeiro Serviço adquirido e termina na data de rescisão ou expiração do Prazo de Assinatura final.
a. Agreement Term. The term of the Agreement (the “Term”) begins on the Effective Date of the Initial Subscription Term for the first Service purchased, and ends on the date of termination or expiration of the final Subscription Term.
b. Prazos de Assinatura. O Cliente pode adquirir assinaturas para um ou mais Serviços durante o Prazo. O período efetivo de cada assinatura é um “Prazo de Assinatura” e, dependendo do momento e dos termos acordados das Propostas aplicáveis, essas assinaturas podem ou não ter Prazos de Assinatura diferentes. Cada Prazo de Assinatura começa em uma “Data Efetiva”, que é ou (1) a data em que Avalara inclui a Proposta do Cliente no sistema de cobrança da Avalara ou (2) uma data alternativa acordada conjuntamente pelas Partes por escrito.
b. Subscription Terms. Customer may purchase subscriptions to one or more Services during the Term. The effective period of each subscription is a “Subscription Term” and, depending on the timing and agreed terms of the applicable Order Documents, those subscriptions may or may not have different Subscription Terms. Each Subscription Term begins on an “Effective Date,” which is either (1) the date Avalara enters Customer’s Order Document into Avalara’s billing system or (2) an alternate date mutually agreed by the Parties in writing.
i. Prazo de Assinatura Inicial. O Prazo de Assinatura Inicial de um Serviço (o ”Prazo de Assinatura Inicial”) é de um ano, que começa na Data Efetiva e termina no primeiro aniversário da Data Efetiva, salvo se a Proposta especificar um período diferente.
i. Initial Subscription Term. Customer’s initial Subscription Term for a Service (the “Initial Subscription Term”) is one year, which begins on the Effective Date and ends on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, unless the Order Document specifies a different period.
ii. Renovação Automática. No final do Prazo de Assinatura vigente, cada assinatura de um Serviço será renovada automaticamente por um período adicional de um ano (um “Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação”), salvo se (a) o Cliente fornecer uma notificação por escrito de não renovação à Avalara até a expiração do Prazo de Assinatura Inicial ou do Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação então vigente, ou (b) a Avalara fornecer uma notificação por escrito de não renovação ao Cliente com pelo menos 90 dias de antecedência da referida data de expiração. Os Clientes devem enviar uma notificação de não renovação ou rescisão para relacionamento@avalara.com. Avalara enviará um fatura ao Cliente antes do próximo Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação.
ii. Automatic Renewal. At the end of the then-current Subscription Term, each subscription to a Service will automatically renew for an additional one-year period (a “Renewal Subscription Term”) unless (a) Customer provides written notice of non-renewal to Avalara on or before the expiration date of the then-current Initial Subscription Term or Renewal Subscription Term, or (b) Avalara provides written notice of non-renewal to Customer at least 90 days before such expiration date. Customers should submit notice of non- renewal or termination to relacionamento@avalara.com. Avalara will invoice Customer prior to the next Renewal Subscription Term.
c. Assinatura de Serviços Atualizados ou Adicionais. Se o Cliente atualizar alguma das assinaturas de Serviço durante um Prazo de Assinatura, o Prazo de Assinatura para o Serviço atualizado será coincidente com o Prazo de Assinatura vigente. No caso de qualquer atualização, a Avalara faturará ao Cliente o valor de atualização aplicável em vigor, acrescido de um montante correspondente à diferença entre o valor de Serviço original e o valor de Serviço atualizado. Se o Cliente assinar um Serviço adicional, o Prazo de Assinatura desse Serviço começará na Data Efetiva para esse Serviço e o Cliente será cobrado separadamente pelos valores aplicáveis de assinatura de serviço e valor anual para o Serviço adicional.
c. Subscription to Upgraded or Additional Services. If Customer upgrades any of Customer’s Service subscriptions during a Subscription Term, then the Subscription Term for the upgraded Service will be coterminous with the current Subscription Term. In the event of any upgrade, Avalara will invoice the Customer the then-current applicable upgrade fee plus an amount equal to the difference between the original Service fee and the upgraded Service fee. If Customer subscribes to an additional Service, the Subscription Term for that Service will begin on the Effective Date for that Service and Customer will be separately charged for the applicable activation and annual Service subscription fee for the additional Service.
d. Rescisão por violação ou causa. Qualquer das Partes poderá rescindir o Contrato ou quaisquer Serviços relacionados mediante notificação (i) se a outra Parte violar materialmente as suas obrigações previstas no Contrato e, se a violação for suscetível de correção, houver falha na correção do cumprimento no prazo de 30 dias a contar da data notificação de violação; ou (ii) caso a outra Parte deixar de operar no curso normal, faça uma cessão em benefício de credores, ou se torne objeto de qualquer processo de falência, liquidação, dissolução ou similar que não seja resolvido no prazo de 60 dias após o de sua abertura.
d. Termination for Breach or Cause. Either Party may terminate the Agreement or any affected Services by notice to the other (i) if the other Party materially breaches its obligations under the Agreement and, if the breach is capable of cure, fails to cure the breach within 30 days of the date of notice of breach; or (ii) upon the other Party ceasing to operate in the ordinary course, making an assignment for benefit of creditors, or becoming the subject of any bankruptcy, liquidation, dissolution, or similar proceeding that is not resolved within 60 days of filing.
e. Consequências da Rescisão por Violação ou Causa. Se o Cliente rescindir o Contrato ou qualquer Serviço em virtude da violação material da Avalara, a Avalara reembolsará ao Cliente um valor proporcional (pro rata) de quaisquer valores já pagos de assinatura do Serviço (excluindo qualquer valor de ativação ou qualquer outro taxa única) aplicáveis à parte não utilizada do Prazo de Assinatura dos Serviços rescindidos. Se a Avalara rescindir o Contrato ou qualquer Serviço devido à violação material do Cliente, a Avalara não reembolsará quaisquer valores ao Cliente.
e. Consequences of Termination for Breach or Cause. If Customer terminates the Agreement or any Service as a result of Avalara’s material breach, then Avalara will refund Customer a pro rata amount of any prepaid Service subscription fees (excluding any activation or other one-time fees) applicable to the unused portion of the Subscription Term of the terminated Services. If Avalara terminates the Agreement or any Service due to Customer’s material breach, Avalara will not refund any amounts to Customer.
f. Efeitos gerais da rescisão. Mediante a rescisão do Contrato: (i) todos os direitos do Cliente concedidos por meio do Contrato cessarão imediatamente (com exceção daqueles que sobreviverão à rescisão); (ii) exceto conforme estabelecido na Seção 6(d) (Rescisão por Violação ou Causa), o Cliente continuará responsável por todos os valores, encargos, despesas e quaisquer outras obrigações que o Cliente tenha incorrido durante a assinatura do Cliente; (iii) se solicitado pela outra Parte, cada Parte irá imediatamente retornar ou, se assim for instruída, destruir as Informações Confidenciais da outra Parte em sua posse ou controle, exceto por aquilo contido em backups automáticos de computador; e (iv) Avalara destruirá ou substituirá Dados do Cliente e Informações Pessoais dentro de um período de tempo razoável, sujeito à Seção 6(g) (Retorno e Retenção de Dados) e às políticas de reserva e retenção de dados da Avalara, que estarão sujeitas à confidencialidade dos presentes Termos. Se este Contrato ou qualquer Serviço for encerrado antes da conclusão de uma ou mais SOW, tal término não afetará a continuação de tal SOW, se a SOW previr um prazo mais longo. Todas as disposições que por sua natureza sobreviverem à rescisão terão esse efeito (incluindo, a título de exemplo e não de limitação, obrigações de pagamento, obrigações de indenização e defesa e deveres de confidencialidade).
f. General Effects of Termination. Upon any termination of the Agreement: (i) all of Customer’s rights under the Agreement immediately terminate (with the exception of those surviving termination); (ii) except as set forth in Section 6(d) (Termination for Breach or Cause), Customer remains liable for all fees, charges, Expenses, and any other obligations Customer has incurred during Customer’s Subscription; (iii) upon request, each Party will immediately return or, if instructed, destroy the other Party’s Confidential Information in its possession or control other than in automatic computer backups; and (iv) Avalara will destroy or overwrite Customer Data and Personal Information within a reasonable period of time, subject to Section 6(g) (Return and Retention of Data), and Avalara’s backup and data retention policies, which will be subject to the confidentiality provisions of these Terms. If this Agreement or any Service is terminated prior to the completion of one or more SOW, such termination will not affect the continuation of any such SOW, if the SOW provides for a longer term. All provisions that by their nature should survive termination will do so (including, by way of example and not limitation, payment obligations, indemnification and defense obligations, and duties of confidentiality).
g. Retorno e Retenção de Dados. Após solicitação do Cliente recebida no prazo máximo de 30 dias após o término deste Contrato, a Avalara fornecerá ao Cliente um arquivo de exportação de Dados do Cliente armazenado nos sistemas da Avalara, em um formato comumente utilizado pela Avalara. Para cumprir determinados requisitos de auditoria fiscal, a Avalara pode reter alguns Dados do Cliente, desde que tais Dados de Cliente retidos continuem sujeitos às cláusulas de confidencialidade aqui contidas enquanto sejam mantidos.
g. Return and Retention of Data. Upon a request from Customer received no later than 30 days after the termination of this Agreement, Avalara will provide Customer with an export file of Customer Data stored on Avalara’s systems, in a commonly-used format reasonably determined by Avalara. To fulfill certain tax audit requirements, Avalara may retain some Customer Data to comply with such requirements, provided that such retained Customer Data will continue to be subject to the confidentiality provisions herein for as long as it is retained.
|7. PAGAMENTOS E IMPOSTOS
|7. FEES AND TAXES
a. Pagamentos. O Cliente pagará todos os valores especificados em cada Proposta. O Cliente poderá ser faturado com base na Proposta e por preços baseados na utilização. Exceto se de outra forma especificado nestes Termos ou em uma Proposta: (i) os preços são calculados e pagáveis em Reais; e (ii) as obrigações de pagamento não são canceláveis e os preços pagos não são reembolsáveis. A menos que especificado de outra forma em uma Proposta, a Avalara irá faturar ao Cliente quaisquer renovações, atualizações, valores excedentes e Serviços adicionais adquiridos.
a. Fees. Customer will pay all fees specified in each Order Document. Customer may be invoiced based on the Order Document and for usage-based fees. Except as otherwise specified in these Terms or an Order Document: (i) fees are quoted and payable in Brazilian Reais; and (ii) payment obligations are non-cancelable and fees paid are nonrefundable. Unless otherwise specified in an Order Document, Avalara will invoice Customer for any renewals, upgrades, overage fee and additional Services purchased.
b. Excedentes. Se o Cliente exceder o número de Documentos estabelecidos em sua Proposta, o Cliente deverá pagar as cobranças por excesso de Documentos. Os valores excedentes serão cobrados conforme critérios especificados na Proposta, e em qualquer Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação, serão aplicados os preços excedentes da Avalara em vigor na época da renovação. O Cliente poderá solicitar a atualização do seu nível de assinatura a qualquer momento enviando um e-mail para relacionamento@avalara.com.
b. Overages. If Customer exceeds the number of Documents set forth in its Order Document, Customer shall pay the per-Document overage charges. Overage fees will be charged at the rate specified in the Order Document, and in any Renewal Subscription Term, Avalara’s then-current overage rates will apply. Customer may upgrade its subscription tier at any time by emailing relacionamento@avalara.com.
c. Planos de Assinatura. O plano de assinatura do Cliente para os Serviços é especificado na Proposta aplicável. O Cliente não pode reduzir o compromisso do Cliente no plano de assinatura de Serviço especificado na Proposta durante o Prazo de Assinatura do Serviço. O Cliente não tem direito a qualquer reembolso de valores pagos ou cancelamento de pagamentos devidos se o volume de Serviços que o Cliente realmente utilizar for menor que do que o volume contratado pelo Cliente e o Cliente não poderá transferir qualquer volume não utilizado para o próximo Prazo de Assinatura do Cliente. Se o Cliente desejar reduzir o volume de um plano de assinatura de Serviço, o Cliente deverá notificar a Avalara pelo menos 30 dias antes do início do próximo Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação para o Serviço aplicável; a redução será efetiva no início do próximo Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação.
c. Subscription Plans. Customer’s subscription plan for the Services is specified in the applicable Order Document. Customer may not reduce Customer’s commitment under the Service subscription plan specified in the Order Document during the Service Subscription Term. Customer is not entitled to any refund of fees paid or relief from fees due if the volume of Services Customer actually uses is less than the volume Customer ordered, and Customer may not carry over any unused volume to Customer’s next Subscription Term. If Customer wishes to reduce the volume of a Service subscription plan, then Customer must notify Avalara at least 30 days before the start of the next Renewal Subscription Term for the applicable Service; the reduction will be effective at the start of that next Renewal Subscription Term.
d. Impostos. O Cliente é responsável por quaisquer impostos aplicáveis, incluindo, sem limitação, os impostos decorrentes de quaisquer vendas, utilizações, contribuições, valores agregados ou similares (coletivamente, “Impostos”) pagáveis com relação à ordem de Serviços do Cliente ou Serviços Profissionais Avalara, determinados por qualquer jurisdição local, estadual, municipal, federal ou estrangeira. A menos que expressamente especificado de forma contrária em qualquer Proposta, todas as taxas, tarifas e estimativas excluem os impostos sobre vendas. A Avalara é a única responsável pelos impostos baseados no lucro líquido, ativos, folha de pagamento, propriedade e empregados da Avalara.
d. Taxes. Customer is responsible for any applicable taxes, including without limitation, any sales, use, levies, duties or any value added or similar taxes (collectively, “Taxes”) payable with respect to Customer’s order of Services or Avalara Professional Services assessable by any local, state, provincial, federal, or foreign jurisdiction. Unless expressly specified otherwise in any Order Document, all fees, rates and estimates exclude sales taxes. Avalara is solely responsible for taxes based upon Avalara’s net income, assets, payroll, property, and employees.
e. Aumentos anuais. Salvo disposição em contrário acordada por escrito, após o Prazo de Assinatura Inicial, as comissões de Serviços estarão sujeitas a aumentos anuais ao nível da precificação corrente, os quais não serão superiores ao Índice Geral de Preços do Mercado (“IGPM”) ou ao Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumido Amplo (“IPCA”) para o ano-calendário anterior (prevalecendo o menor índice) e entrarão em vigor a partir do primeiro dia de cada Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação.
e. Annual Increases. Unless otherwise agreed in writing, following the Initial Subscription Term, Service fees are subject to annual increases at the level of then-current standard pricing, which will be no more than the lesser of the Índice Geral de Preços do Mercado (“IGPM”) or the Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo (“IPCA”) for the previous calendar year and will become effective beginning upon the first day of each Renewal Subscription Term.
|8. INFORMAÇÕES CONFIDENCIAIS
|8. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION
a. Informações confidenciais. “Informações Confidenciais” significa todas as informações designadas por uma Parte como confidenciais, ou que, dadas as circunstâncias, seriam razoavelmente entendidas pela Parte receptora como confidenciais e que forem divulgadas por qualquer das Partes à outra Parte, independentemente da forma de divulgação. As Informações Confidenciais incluem, sem limitação, com relação à Avalara, a Tecnologia Avalara e a Documentação, e com relação ao Cliente, todos os Dados do Cliente e Informações Pessoais, e com relação a ambas as Partes, todas as informações relativas a planos de negócios, clientes e listas de clientes, dados, projetos, informações financeiras, previsões, Invenções, know-how, métodos, análise de mercado, preços, produtos, ofertas de pré-lançamento, pesquisa e desenvolvimento, políticas e processos de segurança, código fonte e código-objeto e estratégias da Parte divulgadora.
a. Confidential Information. “Confidential Information” means all information designated by a Party as confidential, or given the circumstances, would reasonably be understood by the receiving Party to be confidential, and that is disclosed by either Party to the other Party, regardless of the form of disclosure. Confidential Information includes, without limitation, with respect to Avalara, the Avalara Technology and the Documentation, and with respect to Customer, all Customer Data and Personal Information, and with respect to both Parties, all information relating to business plans, customers and customer lists, data, designs, financial information, forecasts, Inventions, know-how, methods, market analysis, pricing, products, prerelease offerings, research and development, security policies and processes, source and object code, and strategies of the disclosing Party.
b. Exclusões. As Informações Confidenciais não incluem informações que a Parte receptora possa obter que: (i) (exceto com relação às Informações Pessoais) entre em domínio público sem que a Parte receptora viole qualquer obrigação devida à Parte reveladora; (ii) tiver sido legitimamente recebida pela Parte receptora de uma terceira Parte sem restrições de confidencialidade; (iii) seja conhecida da Parte receptora sem qualquer restrição quanto à utilização ou divulgação antes do primeiro recebimento pela Parte receptora da Parte divulgadora; ou (iv) tenha sido desenvolvida independentemente pela Parte receptora sem uso das ou referência às Informações Confidenciais da Parte divulgadora.
b. Exclusions. Confidential Information does not include information that the receiving Party can establish: (i) (except with respect to Personal Information) has entered the public domain without the receiving Party’s breach of any obligation owed to the disclosing Party; (ii) has been rightfully received by the receiving Party from a third Party without confidentiality restrictions; (iii) is known to the receiving Party without any restriction as to use or disclosure prior to first receipt by the receiving Party from the disclosing Party; or (iv) has been independently developed by the receiving Party without use of or reference to the disclosing Party’s Confidential Information.
c. Divulgações exigidas por lei. Se qualquer lei aplicável, regulamento ou ordem judicial ou administrativa exigir que a Parte receptora divulgue qualquer Informação Confidencial da Parte divulgadora (uma “Ordem de Divulgação”), então, a menos que de outra forma proibido pela Ordem de Divulgação, a Parte receptora notificará prontamente a Parte divulgadora por escrito antes de fazer tal divulgação, a fim de facilitar os esforços da Parte divulgadora para proteger suas Informações Confidenciais. Após tal notificação, a Parte receptora cooperará com a Parte reveladora, às expensas razoáveis da Parte divulgadora, para buscar e obter proteção para as Informações Confidenciais da Parte divulgadora. Se, na ausência de uma ordem de proteção ou outro remédio ou o recebimento de um consentimento pela Parte reveladora, a Parte receptora for legalmente obrigada a divulgar Informações Confidenciais por qualquer tribunal, entidade reguladora, agência ou entidade similar, a Parte receptora poderá divulgar, sem responsabilidade aqui prevista, a porção da Informação Confidencial legalmente obrigada a ser divulgada e a Parte receptora fará seus melhores esforços para preservar a confidencialidade das Informações Confidenciais remanescentes.
c. Disclosures Required by Law. If any applicable law, regulation or judicial or administrative order requires the receiving Party to disclose any of the disclosing Party’s Confidential Information (a “Disclosure Order”) then, unless otherwise prohibited by the Disclosure Order, the receiving Party will promptly notify the disclosing Party in writing prior to making any such disclosure, in order to facilitate the disclosing Party’s efforts to protect its Confidential Information. Following such notification, the receiving Party will cooperate with the disclosing Party, at the disclosing Party’s reasonable expense, in seeking and obtaining protection for the disclosing Party’s Confidential Information. If, in the absence of a protective order or other remedy or the receipt of a waiver by disclosing Party, receiving Party is legally compelled to disclose Confidential Information by any tribunal, regulatory authority, agency or similar entity, receiving Party may disclose, without liability hereunder, that portion of the Confidential Information which is legally required to be disclosed and receiving Party will exercise its best efforts to preserve the confidentiality of the remaining Confidential Information.
d. Restrições de Uso e Divulgação. Sujeito às divulgações permitidas estabelecidas na Seção 8(c); (Divulgações Requeridas por Lei), a Parte receptora deverá manter as Informações Confidenciais em estrita confidencialidade e não deverá divulgar, de forma direta ou indireta, Informações Confidenciais a terceiros, exceto se de outra forma permitido pelos Termos. A Parte receptora pode divulgar Informações Confidenciais a um funcionário, assessor ou consultor (“Representantes”) que precise desse acesso para cumprir as obrigações da Parte sob o Contrato, sob a condição que a Parte receptora: (i) assegure que tais Representantes sejam vinculados por um acordo escrito que seja tão substancialmente protetor quanto estes Termos; e (ii) aceite a total responsabilidade pelo uso que os Representantes fazem das Informações Confidenciais. A Parte receptora deverá proteger as Informações Confidenciais de acesso e divulgação não autorizados com o mesmo grau de cuidado, mas em nenhum caso inferior a um padrão razoável de cuidado, usado para proteger suas próprias Informações Confidenciais e se abster de engenharia reversa, descompilação ou desmontagem de qualquer Informação Confidencial.
d. Restrictions on Use and Disclosure. Subject to the permitted disclosures set forth in Section 8(c); (Disclosures Required by Law), the receiving Party shall hold Confidential Information in strict confidence and shall not directly or indirectly disclose Confidential Information to third parties, except as otherwise permitted by the Terms. The receiving Party may disclose Confidential Information to an employee, advisor, or consultant (“Representatives”) who needs such access in order to fulfill a Party’s obligations under the Agreement on the condition that the receiving Party: (i) ensures that such Representatives are bound by a written agreement that is as substantially protective as these Terms; and (ii) accepts full responsibility for its Representatives’ use of the Confidential Information. The receiving Party shall protect Confidential Information from unauthorized access and disclosure using the same degree of care, but in no event less than a reasonable standard of care, that it uses to protect its own Confidential Information and refrain from reverse engineering, decompiling or disassembling any Confidential Information.
|9. GARANTIAS
|9. WARRANTIES
a. Garantias Mútuas. Cada Parte representa e garante à outra Parte que (i) tem a autoridade para celebrar este Contrato e cumprir as suas obrigações nos termos deste instrumento; (ii) o Contrato não conflita com qualquer outro contrato celebrado pela Parte; e (iii) não realiza negócios para qualquer finalidade ilegal.
a. Mutual Warranties. Each Party represents and warrants to the other Party that (i) it has the authority to enter into this Agreement and perform its obligations hereunder; (ii) the Agreement does not conflict with any other agreement entered into by it; and (iii) it does not conduct business for any unlawful purpose.
b. Garantias da Avalara. A Avalara oferece as seguintes garantias para os Serviços.
b. Avalara’s Warranties. Avalara offers the following warranties for the Services.
i. A Avalara garante ao Cliente que: (a) a Tecnologia Avalara que a Avalara fornece ao Cliente irá performar em todos os aspectos materiais de acordo com a Documentação então vigente; (b) a Avalara usará esforços comercialmente razoáveis, usando as versões atuais do software antivírus comercialmente disponível, para garantir que a Tecnologia Avalara fornecida ao Cliente não contenha vírus de computador, cavalo de Tróia, worm ou outro código malicioso semelhante; (c) a Avalara realizará os Serviços Profissionais Avalara de forma profissional e de acordo com os padrões profissionais da indústria; e (4) a Avalara não reduzirá, em seus aspectos relevantes, os Serviços ou as características ou funcionalidades do Serviço durante o Prazo de Assinatura (desde que, no entanto, a Avalara possa descontinuar os Serviços ou características ou funcionalidades do Serviço mediante o término de um Prazo de Assinatura por meio de notificação por escrito ao Cliente com pelo menos 90 dias de antecedência). A Avalara não garante que a Tecnologia Avalara está isenta de falhas, erros ou omissões.
i. Avalara warrants to Customer that: (a) the Avalara Technology Avalara provides to Customer will perform in all material respects in accordance with its applicable, then current, Documentation; (b) Avalara will use commercially reasonable efforts, using then current versions of commercially available antivirus software, to ensure that the Avalara Technology provided to Customer contains no computer virus, Trojan horse, worm, or other similar malicious code; (c) Avalara will perform the Avalara Professional Services in a professional manner and according to professional industry standards; and (d) Avalara shall not materially reduce Services or Service features or functionality during a Subscription Term (provided, however, that Avalara may deprecate Services or Service features or functionality upon expiration of a Subscription Term with at least 90 days' written notice to Customer). Avalara does not warrant that the Avalara Technology is free from all bugs, errors, or omissions.
ii. Se a Avalara falhar em estar em conformidade com qualquer das garantias contidas nesta Seção 9 (b) (Garantias da Avalara) e se a Avalara não disponibilizar a Tecnologia Avalara ou os Serviços Profissionais Avalara em conformidade dentro de 30 dias após o Cliente notificar a Avalara da não conformidade, então, como único e exclusivo remédio do Cliente para qualquer não conformidade, o Cliente poderá rescindir o Contrato mediante notificação imediata à Avalara, e Avalara reembolsará ao Cliente um valor proporcional (pro rata) de (1) quaisquer valores pré-pagos de assinatura do Serviço aplicáveis à porção não utilizada do Prazo de Assinatura do Serviço rescindido, excluindo, para esclarecimento, implementação de qualquer ativação (exceto se tal não-conformidade tiver ocorrido no Prazo de Assinatura Inicial do Cliente) ou outros ovalores ou despesas, e (2) quaisquer valores pagos pelos Serviços Profissionais da Avalara não conformes.
ii. If Avalara fails to conform to any of the warranties in this Section 9(b) (Avalara’s Warranties) and if Avalara does not render the Avalara Technology or Avalara Professional Services conforming within 30 days of Customer’s notifying Avalara of the nonconformance then, as Customer’s sole and exclusive remedy for any nonconformance, Customer may terminate the Agreement upon immediate notice to Avalara, and Avalara will refund Customer a pro rata amount of (1) any prepaid Service subscription fees applicable to the unused portion of the Subscription Term of the terminated Service excluding, for clarification, any activation (except if such nonconformance occurred in Customer’s Initial Subscription Term) implementation, or other fees or Expenses, and (2) any fees paid for the nonconforming Avalara Professional Services.
iii. As garantias contidas nesta Seção 9(b) (Garantias da Avalara) não se aplicam na medida em que os Serviços, sistemas, software ou Serviços Profissionais Avalara tenham sido modificados por pessoas que não sejam funcionários da Avalara ou pessoas autorizadas pela Avalara. As garantias do Contrato são para benefício exclusivo do Cliente e não se estendem a qualquer outra pessoa ou entidade.
iii. The warranties in this Section 9(b) (Avalara’s Warranties) do not apply to the extent that the Services, systems, software, or Avalara Professional Services have been modified by persons other than Avalara’s employees or persons authorized by Avalara. The warranties in the Agreement are for Customer’s sole benefit, and do not extend to any other person or entity.
c. Garantias do Cliente. O Cliente declara e garante que: (i) as informações fornecidas pelo Cliente em conexão com os Serviços, incluindo as informações de faturamento, são atuais, precisas e completas e (ii) o Cliente não está em nenhuma lista de agências de crédito que compilam informações de inadimplência, tais como o Serviço de Proteção ao Crédito (“SPC”) ou a Centralização de Serviços dos Bancos (“SERASA”).
c. Customer’s Warranties. Customer represents and warrants that: (i) the information Customer provides in connection with the Services, including billing information, is current, accurate, and complete, and (ii) Customer is not on any list of credit bureaus that compile debt delinquency information, such as the Brazilian Credit Protection Service (Serviço de Proteção de Crédito – CPC) or the Brazilian Credit Rating Agency (“SERASA”).
d. Isenção de Garantias Implícitas. Exceto conforme expressamente previsto no Contrato, os Serviços são prestados “tal como estão” e “conforme disponíveis”, e nenhuma das Partes garante quaisquer garantias de qualquer tipo, expressas, implícitas, estatutárias ou não, e cada Parte especificamente se isenta de todas as garantias implícitas, na extensão máxima permitida pelas Leis Aplicáveis.
d. Disclaimer of Implied Warranties. Except as expressly provided in the Agreement, the Services are provided on an “as-is” and “as available” basis, and neither Party makes any warranties of any kind, whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, and each Party specifically disclaims all implied warranties, to the maximum extent permitted by Applicable Laws.
|10. INDENIZAÇÃO
|10. INDEMNIFICATION
a. Indenização pela Avalara. A Avalara indenizará e defenderá o Cliente contra quaisquer Perdas e Despesas de Litígios decorrentes de uma reclamação de terceiros que (1) o uso dos Serviços de acordo com o Contrato infringe uma patente concedida, direitos autorais, marcas ou outros direitos de Propriedade Intelectual de tais terceiros (uma “Infração”); (2) resulte da violação da Avalara ao Contrato; ou (3) resulte da violação de Leis Aplicáveis pela Avalara. “Perda” significa qualquer responsabilidade, perda, reclamação, pagamento de compensação (incluindo qualquer liquidação que a Parte Indenizadora aceite pagar, desde haja acordo por escrito aprovado pela Parte Indenizada), custo e despesa, juros, valor de condenação, sentença, danos (incluindo danos punitivos), multas, taxas, penalidades ou outros encargos, não definidos como Despesa de Litígio. “Despesa de Litígio” significa taxas de arquivamento e custas judiciais, custas de testemunhas, custos de investigação e defesa de reclamações de terceiros e honorários razoáveis de advogados e outros profissionais, e quaisquer outros custos.
a. Indemnification by Avalara. Avalara will indemnify and defend Customer against any Losses and Litigation Expenses arising from a third party claim that (1) the use of the Services in accordance with the Agreement infringes an issued patent, copyright, trademark, or other Intellectual Property right of such third party (an “Infringement”); (2) results from Avalara’s breach of the Agreement; or (3) results from Avalara’s violation of Applicable Laws. “Loss” means any liability, loss, claim, settlement payment (including any settlement the Indemnitee agrees to pay as long as it is in a written settlement approved by Indemnitor in writing), cost and expense, interest, award, judgment, damages (including punitive damages), fines, fees, penalties, or other charges, other than a Litigation Expense. “Litigation Expense” means filing fees and court costs, witness fees, costs of investigating and defending third party claims, and reasonable attorneys’ and other professionals’ fees, and any other fees.
i. Se os Serviços estiverem sujeitos a uma reclamação de Infração e como resultado, o uso dos Serviços pelo Cliente é vedado, então a Avalara, sem custo para o Cliente, deverá disponibilizar ao Cliente o direito de continuar usando os Serviços ou substituí-los por serviços que não representem uma infração ou por serviços modificados de funcionalidade materialmente equivalente.
i. If the Services are subject to a claim of Infringement and as a result, Customer’s use of the Services is enjoined, then Avalara will, at no cost to Customer, procure for Customer the right to continue using the Services or replace them with non-infringing or modified Services of materially equivalent functionality.
ii. Se nenhuma das opções acima estiver disponível em condições que sejam comercialmente razoáveis para a Avalara, a Avalara poderá rescindir o direito do Cliente de acessar e usar os Serviços que dependem dos Serviços infratores, hipótese em que Avalara reembolsará ao Cliente um valor proporcional (pro rata) por qualquer valor de assinatura já paga referente a Serviço não utilizado (excluindo, para que fique claro, quaisquer valores de ativação e implementação, a menos que a obrigação de indenização decorra do previsto no Prazo de Assinatura Inicial do Cliente) aplicável à parte não utilizada do Prazo de Assinatura dos Serviços encerrados.
ii. If none of the above options are available on terms that are commercially reasonable for Avalara, then Avalara may terminate Customer’s right to access and use the Services that require the infringing Services, in which case Avalara will refund Customer a pro rata amount of any prepaid, unused Service subscription fees (excluding, for clarification, any activation and implementation fees, unless the indemnification obligation arises in Customer’s Initial Subscription Term) applicable to the unutilized portion of the Subscription Term for the terminated Services.
iii. A Avalara não tem nenhuma obrigação com relação a qualquer infração atual ou reivindicada na medida em que a infração seja causada por (A) Dados do Cliente, (B) uso ou modificação dos Serviços de forma diversa da especificada na Documentação ou nestes Termos, ou (C) combinação dos Serviços com quaisquer produtos, software, serviços, dados ou outros materiais não fornecidos pela Avalara ou aprovados pela Avalara por escrito, se a Infração não tivesse ocorrido não fosse por tal combinação.
iii. Avalara has no obligation with respect to any actual or claimed Infringement to the extent that the Infringement is caused by (A) Customer Data, (B) use or modification of the Services other than as specified in the Documentation or these Terms, or (C) combination of the Services with any products, software, services, data, or other materials not provided by Avalara or approved by Avalara in writing if the Infringement would not have occurred but for such combination.
b. Indenização pelo Cliente. O Cliente indenizará e defenderá a Avalara contra Perdas e Despesas de Litígios decorrentes de uma reclamação de terceiros de que (1) o uso dos Serviços pelo Cliente em violação do Contrato viola os direitos de Propriedade Intelectual de terceiros; (2) resulte da violação do Contrato por parte do Cliente; ou (3) resulte da violação do Cliente das Leis Aplicáveis
b. Indemnification by Customer. Customer will indemnify and defend Avalara against Losses and Litigation Expenses arising from a third party claim that (1) Customer’s use of the Services in violation of the Agreement infringes the Intellectual Property rights of a third party; (2) results from Customer’s breach of the Agreement; or (3) results from Customer’s violation of Applicable Laws.
c. Processo. As obrigações de uma Parte (“Parte Indenizadora”) de defender ou indenizar a outra (“Parte Indenizada”) sob esta Seção 10 (Indenização) estão sujeitas ao seguinte: (i) a Parte Indenizada deverá informar prontamente a Parte Indenizadora por escrito de qualquer reclamação dentro do escopo das obrigações de defesa ou indenização da Parte Indenizadora estabelecidas nestes Termos, ressalvado que a Parte Indenizadora não será eximida de suas obrigações de indenização por falta de aviso prévio, exceto na medida em que a Parte Indenizadora seja prejudicada por qualquer falha no fornecimento imediato da notificação; (ii) a Parte Indenizadora receberá o controle exclusivo da defesa de tal reivindicação e de todas as negociações relativas à resolução (exceto pelo fato de que a Parte Indenizadora não poderá fazer nenhuma confissão em nome da Parte Indenizada ou resolver qualquer reclamação, a menos que a resolução libere incondicionalmente a Parte Indenizada de toda a responsabilidade e a Parte Indenizada possa participar na defesa da demanda a seu próprio custo e despesa); e (iii) a Parte Indenizada deverá razoavelmente auxiliar a Parte Indenizadora em todos os aspectos necessários relacionados com a defesa da demanda, às expensas da Parte Indenizadora.
c. Process. The obligations of a Party (“Party Indemnitor”) to defend or indemnify the other (“Party Indemnitee”) under this Section 10 (Indemnification) are subject to the following: (i) the Indemnitee must promptly inform the Indemnitor in writing of any claim within the scope of the Indemnitor’s defense or indemnity obligations set forth in these Terms, provided that Indemnitor shall not be excused from its indemnity obligations for failure to provide prompt notice except to the extent that the Indemnitor is prejudiced by any such failure to provide prompt notice; (ii) the Indemnitor shall be given exclusive control of the defense of such claim and all negotiations relating to the settlement thereof (except that the Indemnitor may not make any admissions on the Indemnitee’s behalf or settle any such claim unless the settlement unconditionally releases the Indemnitee of all liability and the Indemnitee may participate in the defense of the claim at its sole cost and expense); and (iii) the Indemnitee must reasonably assist the Indemnitor in all necessary respects in connection with the defense of the claim at the Indemnitor’s expense.
d. Remédio Exclusivo. Esta Seção 10 (Indenização) dispõe a responsabilidade única da Parte Indenizadora e o exclusivo remédio para a Parte Indenizada com relação a qualquer tipo de demanda prevista nesta seção.
d. Exclusive Remedy. This Section 10 (Indemnification) states the Indemnitor’s sole liability and the Indemnitee’s exclusive remedy with respect to any type of claim set forth in this section.
|11. MODIFICAÇÕES
|11. MODIFICATIONS
a. Observadas as restrições desta Seção 11 (Modificações), a Avalara poderá modificar estes Termos ou quaisquer Termos Suplementares. Se a Avalara modificar estes Termos ou quaisquer Termos Suplementares, fornecerá uma notificação prévia por escrito (“Aviso de Modificação”) ao Cliente de tais modificações, pelo menos 30 dias antes da efetivação das modificações. Se as modificações afetarem adversamente o Cliente e o Cliente não desejar aceitar tais modificações, o Cliente poderá rescindir a assinatura do Cliente para o Serviço afetado por meio de notificação à Avalara, sujeito aos termos desta Seção 11 (Modificações).
a. Subject to the restrictions in this Section 11 (Modifications), Avalara may modify these Terms or any Supplemental Terms. If Avalara modifies these Terms or any Supplemental Terms, it will provide prior written notice (“Modification Notice”) to Customer of such modifications at least 30 days prior to the effectiveness of the modifications. If the modifications materially and adversely affect Customer, and Customer does not wish to accept such modifications, then Customer may terminate Customer’s subscription to the affected Service by notice to Avalara, subject to the terms of this Section 11 (Modifications).
b. Se o Aviso de Modificação dispuser que as modificações entrarão em vigor após o início de um Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação, uma atualização para o nível do Serviço adquirido pelo Cliente ou a compra de um Serviço adicional pelo Cliente, as modificações se tornarão efetivas para TODOS os Serviços afetados pelas mudanças após tal atualização, renovação de Serviço ou compra de um Serviço adicional. O Cliente poderá evitar a aplicabilidade das alterações apenas cancelando a renovação da assinatura do Cliente antes do início do Prazo de Assinatura de Renovação ou escolhendo não atualizar ou comprar Serviço(s) adicional(is).
b. If the Modification Notice states that the modifications will become effective upon commencement of a Renewal Subscription Term, an upgrade to the level of the Service purchased by Customer, or the purchase of an additional Service by Customer, then the modifications will become effective for ALL Services affected by the changes upon such upgrade, Service renewal, or purchase of an additional Service. Customer may avoid the applicability of the changes only by cancelling the renewal of Customer’s subscription prior to commencement of the Renewal Subscription Term or by choosing not to upgrade or purchase additional Service(s).
c. Se o Aviso de Modificação dispuser que as modificações entrarão em vigor durante o Prazo de Assinatura então vigente, o Cliente poderá rescindir a assinatura ao Serviço afetado a qualquer momento dentro do período de 30 dias após a data do Aviso de Modificação. A rescisão do Cliente entrará em vigor na ocorrência posterior entre (i) a data em que o Cliente entregar o aviso de rescisão, ou (ii) a data em que as modificações aplicáveis se tornarem efetivas, desde que a Avalara continue a fornecer os Serviços ao Cliente necessários para gerenciar uma transição razoável para outro fornecedor, não excedendo 60 dias, aos preços atuais da Avalara para Serviços assinados pelo Cliente. Se o Cliente encerrar uma assinatura de Serviço de acordo com esta Seção 11 (c) (Modificações), o Cliente terá direito a um reembolso proporcional (pro rata), de quaisquer valores já pagos de assinatura de Serviço pelo Serviço rescindido, pela parte não utilizada do Prazo de Assinatura. Para esclarecimentos, os preços de assinatura do Serviço não incluem quaisquer taxas de instalação, ativação, tempo e materiais, cobranças de Serviço Profissional ou outras Despesas incorridas em conexão com os Serviços ou Serviços Profissionais Avalara. Não obstante o acima exposto, se o Cliente optar por rescindir durante o Prazo de Assinatura Inicial do Cliente em virtude do Aviso de Modificação, o Cliente será reembolsado por quaisquer valores de ativação.
c. If the Modification Notice states that the modifications will become effective during the then-current Subscription Term, then Customer may terminate Customer’s subscription to the affected Service at any time within the 30-day period following the date of the Modification Notice. Customer’s termination will become effective on the later to occur of (i) the date on which Customer delivers the termination notice, or (ii) the date on which the applicable modifications become effective, provided that Avalara shall continue to provide the Services to Customer as needed to manage a reasonable transition to another vendor, not to exceed 60 days, and at Avalara’s then current rates for Services to which Customer subscribes. If Customer terminates a Service subscription pursuant to this Section 11(c) (Modifications), then Customer will be entitled to a pro rata refund of any prepaid Service subscription fees for the terminated Service for the unutilized portion of the Subscription Term. For clarification, Service subscription fees do not include any set up, activation, time and materials fees, Professional Service fees, or other Expenses incurred in connection with the Services or Avalara Professional Services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if Customer elects to terminate during Customer’s Initial Subscription Term as a result of the Modification Notice, then Customer will be reimbursed for any activation fees.
d. Se o Cliente não encerrar a assinatura de Serviço afetada, conforme especificado nesta Seção 11 (Modificações), o Cliente ficará vinculado aos termos modificados iniciados na data de vigência estabelecida no Aviso de Modificação.
d. If Customer does not terminate the affected Service subscription as specified in this Section 11 (Modifications), then Customer will be bound by the modified terms beginning upon the effective date set forth in the Modification Notice.
|12. EXCLUSÃO DE CERTAS REIVINDICAÇÕES; LIMITAÇÃO DE RESPONSABILIDADE
|12. EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN CLAIMS; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
a. Exclusão de certas reivindicações. Nenhuma das Partes será responsável perante a outra Parte ou qualquer outra parte por quaisquer danos consequenciais, indiretos, especiais, punitivos, incidentais, exemplares ou perdidos de qualquer natureza, previsíveis ou imprevisíveis, incluindo danos por perda de dados, goodwill, investimentos, uso de dinheiro ou uso de instalações, interrupção no uso ou disponibilidade de dados, paralização de outros trabalhos ou deterioração de outros ativos, mesmo se avisado da possibilidade de tais danos, decorrentes de (i) cumprimento/desempenho ou não cumprimento/desempenho do Contrato ou de produtos, software ou serviços fornecidos no âmbito do Contrato (ii) qualquer reclamação, causa de ação, violação de contrato, indenização ou qualquer garantia expressa ou implícita, declaração falsa, negligência, responsabilidade estrita ou outro ato ilícito. A sentença anterior não se aplicará a casos de negligência grosseira ou de conduta dolosa, a violação por uma Parte de suas obrigações de confidencialidade estabelecidas na Seção 8 (Informações Confidenciais) ou as obrigações de indenização de uma Parte estabelecidas na Seção 10 (Indenização).
a. Exclusion of Certain Claims. Neither Party will be liable to the other Party or any other party for any consequential, indirect, special, punitive, incidental, exemplary or lost profits damages of any kind, whether foreseeable or unforeseeable, including damages for loss of data, goodwill, investments, use of money or use of facilities, interruption in use or availability of data, stoppage of other work or impairment of other assets, even if advised of the possibility of such damages, arising out of (i) the performance or nonperformance of the Agreement or of products, software or Services provided under the Agreement, or (ii) any claim, cause of action, breach of contract, indemnity, or any express or implied warranty, misrepresentation, negligence, strict liability, or other tort. The previous sentence will not apply to instances of gross negligence or willful misconduct, a Party’s breach of its confidentiality obligations set forth in Section 8 (Confidential Information), or a Party’s indemnification obligations set forth in Section 10 (Indemnification).
b. Limitação de responsabilidade. Exceto nos casos de negligência grave ou de má conduta intencional, a responsabilidade agregada de uma Parte não excederá os valores pagos ou a serem pagos pelo Cliente à Avalara nos termos do Contrato no período dos 12 meses imediatamente anteriores ao evento que deu origem à demanda. A frase anterior não se aplica às obrigações de indenização de uma Parte estabelecidas na Seção 10 (Indenização), às obrigações do Cliente de pagar valores e despesas quando devidas e pagáveis, ao descumprimento da política de uso aceitável pelo Cliente, Afiliadas do Cliente ou Usuários Autorizados, nem a qualquer violação ou apropriação indevida por parte de uma Parte de quaisquer direitos de Propriedade Intelectual da outra Parte.
b. Limitation of Liability. Except for instances of gross negligence or willful misconduct, a Party’s aggregate liability will not exceed the fees paid or payable by Customer to Avalara under the Agreement in the 12-month period immediately preceding the event giving rise to the claim. The previous sentence does not apply to a Party’s indemnification obligations set forth in Section 10 (Indemnification), to Customer’s obligations to pay fees and expenses when due and payable, to noncompliance with the acceptable use policy by Customer, Customer Affiliates or Authorized Users, nor to any infringement or misappropriation by a Party of any Intellectual Property rights of the other Party.
c. Limitação de Responsabilidade. Exceto com relação às reclamações de violação ou apropriação indevida de qualquer Propriedade Intelectual, uso indevido de Informações Confidenciais ou Informações Pessoais, ou falha do Cliente em pagar os valores devidos, nenhuma das Partes poderá fazer qualquer reinvindicação relacionada ao Contrato se decorridos mais de dois anos após os eventos que deram origem a reivindicação.
c. Limitation of Claims. Except with respect to claims of infringement or misappropriation of any Intellectual Property, misuse of Confidential Information or Personal Information, or Customer’s failure to pay amounts due, neither Party may bring any claim relating to the Agreement more than two years after the events giving rise to the claim occurred.
d. Geral. O Cliente concorda que estas exclusões e limitações se aplicam mesmo que as soluções sejam insuficientes para cobrir todas as perdas ou danos do Cliente, de suas Afiliadas ou de Usuários Autorizados. O Cliente concorda que, sem essas limitações, o preço cobrado pelos Serviços seria significativamente maior. Algumas jurisdições não permitem a exclusão de certas garantias ou a limitação ou exclusão de responsabilidade por danos incidentais ou consequentes. Consequentemente, algumas ou todas as exclusões ou limitações acima podem não se aplicar e as Partes podem ter direitos adicionais.
d. General. Customer agrees that these exclusions and limitations apply even if the remedies are insufficient to cover all of the losses or damages of Customer, its Affiliates or Authorized Users. Customer agrees that without these limitations the fee for the Services and Avalara Professional Services would be significantly higher. Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of certain warranties or the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages. Accordingly, some or all of the above exclusions or limitations may not apply and the Parties may have additional rights
|13. DISPOSIÇÕES GERAIS
|13. MISCELLANEOUS
a. Relação das Partes; Pareceres ou Conselhos Fiscais Não Profissionais. Este Contrato não cria uma parceria, joint venture, agência ou relação fiduciária entre as Partes. Distribuidores e outros parceiros comerciais da Avalara são independentes da Avalara e não são agentes da Avalara. O Cliente reconhece e concorda que a Avalara não fornece aconselhamento fiscal ou jurídico, incluindo opiniões legais, opiniões fiscais ou consultoria de gestão fiscal específica para os fatos e circunstâncias dos negócios do Cliente. O Cliente deve auditar e procurar assistência profissional qualificada jurídica, de assessoria fiscal ou contábil.
a. Relationship of the Parties; No Professional Tax Opinions or Advice. This Agreement does not create a partnership, joint venture, agency, or fiduciary relationship between the Parties. Distributors and Avalara’s other business partners are independent of Avalara and are not Avalara’s agents. Customer acknowledges and agrees that Avalara does not provide tax or legal advice, including legal opinions, tax opinions or tax management advice specific to the facts and circumstances of Customer’s business. Customer shall conduct due diligence and seek the assistance of a qualified legal, tax or accounting professional.
b. Aplicações de Terceiros. A Avalara não se responsabiliza ou de qualquer forma endossa quaisquer Aplicações de Terceiros ou sites ligados pelo site da Avalara ou por Serviços da Avalara. “Aplicativos de Terceiros” significa programas de computador e outras tecnologias que são fornecidos ou disponibilizados ao Cliente por terceiros.
b. Third Party Applications. Avalara is not responsible for nor does Avalara in any way endorse any Third Party Applications or websites linked to by Avalara’s website or Services. “Third Party Applications” means computer software programs and other technology that are provided or made available to Customer by third parties.
c. Publicidade. Nenhuma das Partes emitirá qualquer declaração pública sobre o acordo sem o consentimento prévio por escrito da outra Parte. A menos que a outra Parte tenha notificado especificamente a outra Parte por escrito, qualquer uma das Partes poderá incluir o nome ou logotipo da outra Parte nas listas de clientes ou vendedores.
c. Publicity. Neither Party shall issue any public statement regarding the Agreement without the other Party’s prior written consent. Unless the other Party has specifically notified the other party to the contrary in writing, either Party may include the name or logo of the other Party in lists of customers or vendors.
d. Outras Tecnologias ou Serviços; Alterações. O Cliente reconhece e concorda que o Cliente não se baseou em qualquer disponibilidade futura de ofertas de serviços, tecnologia ou aprimoramentos ou funcionalidades melhoradas ou atualizadas e que os Serviços não incluem qualquer suporte de auditoria (salvo indicação em contrário em uma Proposta).
d. Other Technology or Services; Changes. Customer acknowledges and agrees that Customer has not relied on any future availability of any service offerings, technology, or enhanced or updated features or functionality, and that the Services do not include any audit support (unless otherwise specified in an Order Document).
e. Lei Aplicável; Jurisdição e Foro. O Contrato será regido por leis da República Federativa do Brasil, sem considerar quaisquer leis, tratados ou conflitos de leis que apliquem a lei de qualquer outra jurisdição. Para quaisquer reclamações ou causas de ação decorrentes do Contrato, as Partes concordam com a jurisdição exclusiva e jurisdição dos tribunais estaduais e federais localizados na Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brasil.
e. Governing Law; Jurisdiction and Venue. The Agreement will be governed by laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil, without regard to any laws, treaties, or conflicts of laws principles that would apply the law of any other jurisdiction. For any claims or causes of action arising out of the Agreement, the Parties agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of, and venue in, the state and federal courts located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil.
f. Medidas Equitativas. Cada Parte reconhece que os danos podem ser uma medida inadequada se a outra Parte ou os Usuários Autorizados violarem as obrigações decorrentes do Contrato e cada Parte terá o direito, além de quaisquer outros direitos que possa ter, de pedir uma medida preventiva sem qualquer obrigação de apresentar qualquer caução ou garantia semelhante.
f. Equitable Relief. Each Party acknowledges that damages may be an inadequate remedy if the other Party or the Authorized Users violate the obligations under the Agreement, and each Party shall have the right, in addition to any other rights it may have, to seek injunctive relief without any obligation to post any bond or similar security.
g. Força maior. Nenhuma das Partes será responsável por falhas ou atrasos de desempenho causados por circunstâncias além do seu controle razoável, incluindo terremoto, tempestade ou outro evento fortuito ou de força maior; conflitos trabalhistas; falhas elétricas, de telecomunicações ou outras falhas de serviços públicos; embargos; perturbação da ordem pública; atos de governo; ou atos de terrorismo ou guerra. Uma Parte que pretenda obter isenção do cumprimento consubstanciado nesta Seção deverá (i) notificar a outra Parte o mais rapidamente possível, (ii) utilizar todos os esforços comercialmente razoáveis para evitar ou mitigar tais circunstâncias e (iii) retomar o desempenho o mais rapidamente possível após a cessação das circunstâncias. Se a falha ou atraso continuar por mais de 30 dias, a outra Parte poderá, a seu critério, rescindir este Contrato. Esta rescisão não resultará em qualquer responsabilidade por qualquer das Partes, exceto que, se o Cliente encerrar este Contrato por falha da Avalara, a Avalara fornecerá um reembolso proporcional (pro rata) aos Serviços já pagos que não tenham sido utilizados até a data da rescisão.
g. Force Majeure. Neither Party will be responsible for failure or delay of performance caused by circumstances beyond its reasonable control, including earthquake, storm, or other act of God; labor disputes; electrical, telecommunications, or other utility failures; embargoes; riots; acts of government; or acts of terrorism or war. A Party seeking relief from performance under this section must (i) provide notice of such circumstances to the other Party as soon as practicable, (ii) use all commercially reasonable efforts to avoid or mitigate such circumstances, and (iii) resume performance as soon as practicable upon the cessation of the circumstances. If the failure or delay continues for more than 30 days, the other Party may, in its discretion, terminate this Agreement. Such termination will not result in any liability by either Party, except that, if Customer terminates this Agreement for Avalara’s failure, Avalara will provide a pro-rated refund for any prepaid Services that have been unused as of the date of termination.
h. Notificações. Avalara comunicará anúncios de interesse geral por e-mail ou por postagem em seu site ou na área do Cliente. Avalara fornecerá ao Cliente notificações legais por e-mail, correio ou courier para o endereço fornecido pelo Cliente. O Cliente deverá notificar imediatamente a Avalara se o endereço do Cliente para notificação mudar. Salvo disposição em contrário no Contrato, todos os avisos devem ser por escrito, com avisos de conta enviados para relacionamento@avalara.com e avisos legais enviados para legal@avalara.com.
h. Notices. Avalara will communicate announcements of general interest by email or by posting on its website or on Customer’s console. Avalara will provide Customer with legal notices by email, mail, or courier to the address provided by Customer. Customer shall immediately notify Avalara if Customer’s address for notice changes. Except as otherwise specified in the Agreement, all notices must be in writing, with account notices sent to relacionamento@avalara.com and legal notices sent to legal@avalara.com.
i. Sucessores e Cessões. Qualquer das Partes poderá ceder o Contrato sem o consentimento da outra Parte a uma entidade que adquira a totalidade ou a maior parte de seus ativos ou seja uma Afiliada da Parte cedente, ficando, no entanto, ressalvado que (i) a Parte cedente deverá notificar a outra Parte sobre a cessão, (ii) a parte cessionária deverá concordar por escrito em estar vinculada ao Contrato, e (iii) a Parte não cedente poderá proibir a cessão a um concorrente. Exceto conforme acima mencionado, nenhuma das Partes poderá ceder os seus direitos ou obrigações deste Contrato sem o consentimento prévio por escrito da outra Parte, consentimento este que não poderá ser indevidamente retido ou atrasado, e qualquer tentativa de ceder o Contrato de forma diferente da prevista nestes Termos será nula e sem efeito. O Contrato vinculará e beneficiará os sucessores e cessionários autorizados de cada Parte.
i. Successors and Assigns. Either Party may assign the Agreement without the other Party’s consent to an entity that acquires all or substantially all of its assets or that is an Affiliate of the assigning Party, provided that (i) the assigning Party must provide notice to the other Party of the assignment, (ii) the assignee must agree in writing to be bound by the Agreement, and (iii) the non-assigning Party may prohibit assignment to a competitor. Except as provided above, neither Party may assign its rights or obligations under the Agreement without the other Party’s prior written consent, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed, and any attempt to so assign the Agreement will be null and void. The Agreement will bind and inure to the benefit of each Party’s permitted successors and assigns.
j. Divisibilidade das Disposições. Se qualquer disposição do Contrato for considerada inválida ou inexequível por qualquer tribunal, então, na extensão máxima permitida por lei, essa disposição será considerada modificada na medida necessária para torná-la executória e consistente com a intenção original das Partes e todas as outras disposições do Contrato permanecerão em pleno vigor e efeito.
j. Severability. If any provision of the Agreement is determined to be invalid or unenforceable by any court, then to the fullest extent permitted by law, that provision will be deemed modified to the extent necessary to make it enforceable and consistent with the original intent of the Parties and all other provisions of the Agreement will remain in full force and effect.
k. Renúncia. Nenhuma renúncia a qualquer disposição do Contrato, nem o consentimento de uma Parte à violação ou desvio de qualquer disposição do Contrato será, em qualquer caso, vinculativa ou eficáz contra tal Parte, a menos que seja por escrito e assinado por essa Parte, e então a renúncia será eficaz apenas no caso específico e para o fim para o qual foi dado.
k. Waiver. No waiver of any provision of the Agreement, nor consent by a Party to the breach of or departure from any provision of the Agreement, will in any event be binding on or effective against such Party unless it is in writing and signed by such Party, and then the waiver will be effective only in the specific instance and for the purpose for which given.
l. Contrato Integral. O Contrato constitui todo o acordo e entendimento entre as Partes com relação ao assunto aqui tratado e substitui todas as comunicações, representações, acordos ou entendimentos anteriores ou contemporâneos, escritos, eletrônicos ou orais, entre as Partes com respeito a eles. Exceto conforme especificado na Seção 11 (Modificações), o Contrato não poderá ser modificado ou alterado, exceto por meio de instrumento escrito assinado por ambas as Partes. Os termos de compra padrão do cliente (incluindo Proposta de compra), se houver, são inaplicáveis. Salvo na extensão do expressamente especificado em contrário, se houver qualquer conflito entre estes Termos e qualquer dos outros documentos do Contrato, aplica-se a seguinte ordem de precedência: (i) qualquer adendo entre as Partes, (ii) Proposta, (iii) a SOW, (iv) os Termos de Serviço Suplementares e (v) estes Termos.
l. Entire Agreement. The Agreement constitutes the entire agreement and understanding between the Parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous written, electronic, or oral communications, representations, agreements, or understandings between the Parties with respect thereto. Except as specified in Section 11 (Modifications), the Agreement may not be modified or amended except by a written instrument executed by both Parties. Customer’s standard terms of purchase (including purchase order terms), if any, are inapplicable. Except to the extent expressly specified otherwise, if there is any conflict between these Terms and any of the other Agreement documents, then the following order of precedence applies: (i) any addendum between the Parties, (ii) the Order Document, (iii) the SOW, (iv) the Supplemental Terms of Service, and (v) these Terms.
m. Idioma. Os presentes Termos foram apresentados aqui nas versões em inglês e em português. Caso haja qualquer conflito entre estas duas versões dos Termos, a versão em português deverá prevalecer para a interpretação do documento.
m. Language. These Terms have been presented here in the English and Portuguese versions. If there is any conflict between these two versions of the Terms, the Portuguese version shall prevail for the interpretation of the document.
|14. COMPRA POR MEIO DE DISTRIBUIDORES. A seção a seguir só se aplica aos Clientes que adquiriram os Serviços por meio de um Distribuidor. “Distribuidor” significa uma entidade que a Avalara tenha autorizado como distribuidor ou revendedor dos Serviços da Avalara. Para que fique claro, esta Seção 14 (Compra por meio de Distribuidores) não se aplica se o Cliente não comprar os Serviços por meio de um Distribuidor.
|14. PURCHASE THROUGH DISTRIBUTORS. The following section only applies to Customers who have purchased the Services through a Distributor. “Distributor” means an entity that Avalara has authorized as a distributor or reseller of Avalara’s Services. For the sake of clarity, this Section 14 (Purchase Through Distributors) does not apply if Customer did not purchase the Services through a Distributor.
a. Distribuidores. “Contrato de Distribuidor” significa a ordem, contrato ou outro documento entre o Cliente e um Distribuidor para a aquisição de Serviços pelo Cliente. Quaisquer termos que se apliquem ao uso dos Serviços pelo Cliente quando comprados de um Distribuidor são estabelecidos nesta Seção 14 (Compra Por Meio de Distribuidores). Em caso de conflito entre as disposições destes Termos e o Contrato de Distribuição, prevalecem as disposições destes Termos. Se um Distribuidor concedeu ao Cliente quaisquer direitos que a Avalara não conceda diretamente ao Cliente nestes Termos ou que conflitem com estes Termos, o único recurso do Cliente com relação a tais direitos é contra o Distribuidor.
a. Distributors. “Distributor Agreement” means the order, agreement or other document between Customer and a Distributor for Customer’s acquisition of Services. Any terms that apply to Customer’s use of the Services when purchased from a Distributor are set forth in this Section 14 (Purchase Through Distributors). In the event of any conflict between the provisions of these Terms and the Distributor Agreement, then the provisions of these Terms prevail. If a Distributor has granted Customer any rights that Avalara does not also directly grant to Customer in these Terms, or that conflict with these Terms, then Customer’s sole recourse with respect to such rights is against the Distributor.
b. Assinaturas através de um Distribuidor. Se o Cliente solicitou os Serviços por meio de um Distribuidor, o Prazo de Assinatura começará na Data Efetiva e expirará, renovará e se encerrará de acordo com os termos do Contrato de Distribuição.
b. Subscriptions through a Distributor. If Customer ordered the Services through a Distributor, then the Subscription Term will begin on the Effective Date and it will expire, renew, and terminate in accordance with the terms of the Distributor Agreement.
c. Compras por meio de um Distribuidor. Se o Cliente solicitou Serviços por meio de um Distribuidor, as seções de faturamento, pagamento e rescisão destes Termos podem não se aplicar ao Cliente e os direitos e obrigações de faturamento e pagamento do Cliente serão regidos pelo Contrato de Distribuidor. Entretanto, se o Distribuidor de quem o Cliente adquiriu os Serviços deixar de pagar à Avalara quaisquer valores devidos em relação ao uso dos Serviços pelo Cliente, a Avalara poderá suspender a Conta do Cliente, com ou sem aviso ao Cliente. O Cliente concorda que a solução do Cliente em caso de tal suspensão é unicamente contra o Distribuidor e que a Avalara não é responsável perante o Cliente de qualquer forma por tal suspensão.
c. Purchases through a Distributor. If Customer ordered Services through a Distributor, then the billing, payment and termination sections of these Terms may not apply to Customer, and Customer’s billing and payment rights and obligations are governed by the Distributor Agreement. However, if the Distributor from whom Customer purchased the Services fails to pay Avalara any amounts due in connection with Customer’s use of the Services, then Avalara may suspend Customer’s Account, with or without notice to Customer. Customer agrees that Customer’s remedy in the event of such suspension is solely against the Distributor and that Avalara is not liable to Customer in any manner for such suspension.
15. RESPONSABILIDADE SOCIAL. A Avalara conduz suas atividades de maneira socialmente responsável, de forma que: (a) não emprega ou contrata crianças e/ou menores de idade em desacordo com a legislação trabalhista vigente, em qualquer atividade relacionada com a prestação de seus serviço, e que cumpre com todas as regras e leis aplicáveis em todos os aspectos materiais; (b) não emprega trabalho escravo, forçado, infantil ou adolescente em sua cadeia produtiva; (c) gerencia suas atividades de forma ambientalmente responsável, de forma a identificar eventuais impactos ambientais decorrentes de suas atividades, buscando minimizar os impactos negativos e expandir impactos positivos e que a Avalara é comprometida com a manutenção e melhoria das condições ambientais; (d) realiza investimentos permanentes no desenvolvimento de produtos e serviços confiáveis que minimizem os riscos de danos à saúde e segurança dos usuários e da comunidade em geral; e (e) exige que seus fornecedores, parceiros e subcontratados também cumpram com a legislação aplicável, incluindo as leis relacionadas a assuntos trabalhistas e ambientais.
15. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. Avalara conducts its activities in a socially responsible manner, and therefore: (a) does not employ or contract children and/or minors in violation of applicable labor legislation in any activity related with the rendering of services, and complies with all rules and laws in all material aspects; (b) does not use slave, forced, child or adolescent labor in its productive chain; (c) manages its activities in an environmentally responsible manner, identifying possible environmental impacts arising from its activities, reducing negative impacts, increasing positive impacts, and is committed to maintaining and improving environmental conditions; (d) invests in developing reliable products and services that minimize risks of damages to Customers’ and community’s health and security; and (e) requires its suppliers, partners and subcontractors to comply with applicable laws, including those related to labor and environmental matters.
16. ANTICORRUPÇÃO. A Avalara declara que não praticará qualquer ato que constitua violação às normas brasileiras anticorrupção e ao Foreign Anticorruption Practices Act. A Avalara não pagará, tampouco prometerá dar qualquer coisa de valor, a qualquer título, direta ou indiretamente, a qualquer oficial do governo, membro ou funcionário de qualquer partido político e/ou pessoa que exerça função pública, com o objetivo de influenciar uma ação ou decisão que possa interferir na obtenção ou retenção de negócios e/ou vantagens para a Cliente e/ou suas Afiliadas. Por sua vez, a Cliente declara que não deseja receber e que não solicitará da Avalara nenhum serviço ou ato que constitua, ou que possa constituir violação ao disposto acima. A Avalara declara que nenhum dos seus empregados alocados para a Cliente é oficial ou funcionário do governo e/ou pessoa que exerça função pública.
16. ANTICORRUPTION. Avalara will not practice any act that constitutes a violation to the Brazilian anticorruption legislation or to the Foreign Anticorruption Practices Act. Avalara will not pay, nor promise to pay, any valuable item, under any reason, direct or indirectly, to any government official, member or employee of any political party and/or person performing civil service, with a goal of influencing an action or decision which may interfere in the attainment or retention of business and/or advantages to Customer and/or its Affiliates. In its turn, the Customer warrants that does not wish to receive and will not request from Avalara any service or act that constitutes or may constitute a violation of the above referred provisions. Avalara declares that none of its employees allocated to render services to Customer is a government official or and/or person performing civil service.
|17. TERMOS SUPLEMENTARES DE SERVIÇO. Os termos e condições suplementares ("Termos Suplementares") disponíveis em https://www.avalara.com/br/br-sup-termos/ aplicam-se ao uso daqueles Serviços que o Cliente tenha adquirido.
17. SUPPLEMENTAL TERMS OF SERVICE. The supplemental terms and conditions ("Supplemental Terms") located at https://www.avalara.com/br/br-sup-termos/ apply to Customer's use of those Services that Customer has purchased.