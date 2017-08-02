The HomeAway Summits are always great opportunities to learn the latest trends in the lodging industry, how to optimize your own vacation rental, and to network with other owners - as well as the HomeAway team. If you've been before, you know what I'm talking about. If you haven't been, we at MyLodgeTax highly recommend attending. If you can't make the one in Nashville later this month, there's another In Honolulu in November!



If you're considering attending or if you've heard about the HomeAway Summit but not sure if it's for you, here are the top three reasons why we think you should attend:

Knowledge & Insight Straight From HomeAway (and Other) Experts

Very rarely are you able to tap into the deep industry knowledge that HomeAway has developed from over a decade of operating their online vacation rental platform and having millions of customers and property listings. You'll get their take on the latest travel & lodging trends and how they affect the vacation rental industry. They know what it takes to get the most out of your listing and can answer your questions about their product as well. You'll learn first-hand about new features and functionality they have planned and what it means to you. You can even vote for new enhancements they're considering! Additionally, there will be other industry experts presenting so you can be sure your brain will be full and you'll be empowered to take your rental to the next level. Get The Latest On New Technology

Many vendors - including MyLodgeTax - will be on hand to discuss new technologies and services that can not only improve guests' experience but that of owners as well. And who doesn't want to make their life simpler while getting the most out of their vacation rental? The vendor expo area is always buzzing with the latest innovations. There are always many new products and services on display that amaze and impress. In many cases, you'll see first-hand new technologies that can help you get a leg up in your rental market. You Might Win A $500 Amazon Gift Card!

As with many past years, MyLodgeTax will again proudly be a key sponsor of the HomeAway Summits this year. We'll be exhibiting as well as speaking at the events. In addition, we'll also be giving away a $500 Amazon gift card to one lucky attendee at each Summit this year! If you're not already a MyLodgeTax customer, all you have to do is sign up for our service at the event to be entered into the drawing. If you're already a current customer, just flash that winning smile and provide a short videotaped testimonial! You may become a celebrity as we will be using many of these testimonials in a video on our website.

So there you have it! Three excellent reasons why you should attend the HomeAway Summits. We'd love to see you there, but if we don't see you in Nashville, we hope to see you in Honolulu!