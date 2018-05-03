From tree houses to tiny homes, creative inspiration for your Airbnb

Airbnb has made a name for itself by granting hosts the opportunity to open up their homes to guests. For the most part, these are single-family homes or apartments, but Airbnb hosts can get quite creative. All kinds of properties are offered up on the site for guests looking for a unique vacation rental experience. The diversity of dwellings on Airbnb just goes to show that if you can sleep in it, you can probably Airbnb it. Here’s some inspiration. 1. French chateau



Sometimes you just want to relax and enjoy a good glass of wine. In a French castle. Surrounded by a vineyard. You can do all that and more at Chateau Bordeaux & Vignoble. If, during your stay, you feel you need to leave the chateau — with its eight en suite bedrooms, entertainment room with billiard table and bar, and large garden with pool — you can always take some time to explore one of the most famous wine regions in the world.



2. Silo Forget breaking down silos. At the Silo Studio Cottage in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, you will stay in your silo. The two-story cottage boasts a bedroom with a 35-foot-high conical ceiling, a sitting room that “looks out on the babbling brook and lovely gardens,” and an opportunity to break outside of the box.



3. Tree house

Revisit your childhood escape with a couple of nights at the Treehouse at Kilauea Volcano, a few minutes away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii. This Airbnb, set in a primeval rain forest, has two levels, a bedroom, living room, bathroom, outdoor shower, and two lanais. Bet the tree house you built as a kid didn’t have a hot tub.



4. Farm Truck



This Airbnb started life as a horse truck, but now offers a loft bedroom and combined kitchen and living space with potbelly stove at scenic Hollyburton Farm in Freshwater Creek, Victoria, Australia. From your HQ in the truck studio, you’ll be in the middle of the action and perfectly located for exploring the farm and getting down and dirty with hands-on activities such as picking fruit and feeding the animals.



5. Airstream trailer



Some people dream of making an epic cross-country road trip towing their Airstream trailer behind them. The Malibu Dream Airstream, on the other hand, waits for you in the hills above Malibu, California, with “unrivaled views of the pristine Santa Monica mountains rolling down to the Pacific Ocean below.” The Airstream has been redesigned into a studio with a large deck, perfect for watching the sunset over the ocean. Since the location serves up an opportunity to “disconnect from technology” (i.e., no mobile signal), you may have to wait to post your Instagram pics, though



6. Tent Yes, it’s a tent, but this isn’t your dad’s kind of camping. At Under Canvas Yellowstone, you’ll stay in a spacious safari tent with a king bed and “luxury” bathrooms nearby, an onsite restaurant, and activities for guests. Ten minutes away from Yellowstone National Park, you can be immersed in the beauty of nature — without giving up creature comforts.



7. Bus



The cool kids may have sat at the back of the bus, but the coolest kids stay the night on the bus. This converted school bus in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, features wooden floors, a sofa, table, wood stove. and full bed, with an outdoor deck available in warmer weather. A unique way to get cozy in the country.



8. Plane Finally, a comfortable way to sleep on a plane! Get a good night’s sleep on the double bed or two single beds in this converted airplane in St. Michel Chef Chef, France. The lodging also features a kitchen and bathroom for all the comforts of home, and it’s located two minutes from the beach in a campsite with a pool and waterslides.



9. Yurt



Feeling adventurous? Get your Rocky Mountain high at 11,242 feet above sea level in this Airbnb in Creede, Colorado. The Nelson Mountain Yurt features a queen bed, sofa bed, kitchen, bathroom, and wood stove, along with a deck and propane-fueled fire pit. Once you’ve done the work to get here, relax and enjoy the mountain views and total seclusion.



10. Cave Let your inner caveman out — without foregoing Wi-Fi — at Cave La Chumbera in Monachil, Spain. The cave dwelling promises an “unforgettable experience evoking Earth’s peaceful embrace” with its two double beds, kitchen, bathroom, outdoor terrace, and shared pool nearby. A one-of-a-kind way to rock your Spain vacation.



11. Tiny home

Get cozy in this adorable tiny home on its own private island in the archipelago of Hvaler, Norway. The off-the-grid Airbnb includes the use of a boat you can take to go grocery shopping as well as exploring the local waters and surrounding islands. Maybe you’ll even catch your own fish to cook up on the outdoor grill or fire pit before taking the time to gaze at the northern stars.



12. Boat



Come aboard this 1927 tugboat for a Seattle stay with a maritime twist. The Tugboat Sally S has been renovated for maximum comfort, featuring a king/queen bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress, a full-size custom walk-in shower, and another bedroom with a single bed and its own bathroom. The decks provide outdoor enjoyment opportunities with a grill, meal prep station, and dining table. When you’re ready to be a landlubber again, there are plenty of restaurants nearby and the city to explore.