Short-term rental (STR) operators in Memphis, Tennessee, are now required to obtain a permit from the City of Memphis Division of Public Works under a new ordinance approved by the City Council.

The new law amends the original STR law passed in 2016 and went into effect July 1, 2023. Permit fees are $300 for the initial application and $150 for annual renewals.

For STRs that were in business before July 1, 2023, the new rules don’t apply until the properties are sold, are transferred, are no longer used as a short-term rental for 30 continuous months, or have violated local law three or more times.

Under the measure, STR hosts must include their permit number on any advertisement or listing for the property. They must also:

Provide proof of fire, hazard, and liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million

Designate a responsible agent who lives within 50 miles of the property and can respond to any issues

Follow local laws including safety, building, and health codes

STR operators are also required to collect the city’s occupancy privilege tax and an assessment of $2 per bedroom per night from guests and remit them to the city. Airbnb has an agreement with the city to collect these taxes for its listings, but Vrbo does not. Hosts are responsible for any taxes that are not collected on their behalf.