Lodging tax management for Effortless Rental Group clients
Prepare and file your state and local lodging tax returns quickly and easily
Why partner with Avalara?
Easy to use, affordable tax solution
Starting at $20/month per property, it takes just minutes to register with MyLodgeTax and provide the information we need information to get you set up.
Complete lodging tax coverage
From determining your tax rate and applying for licenses to filing and paying your tax returns, we've got your tax obligations covered.
Know exactly what you owe
Listing your property on a rental marketplace can complicate taxes. We'll break out which taxes have already been paid by the marketplace and which you still owe.
Need to know your tax rate?
Get the tax rate for your rental property and learn about the requirements for renting your property.
Partner with us
Want to speak to someone right now? Just pick up the phone and call. We're available Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (MST).
Drop us an email and we'll get back to you about how partnering with Avalara can benefit your users.