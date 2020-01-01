Alaska vacation rental tax guide
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With a bounty of popular destinations including Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau, The Last Frontier offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.
But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Alaska may be subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.
Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Alaska lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.
No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Alaska tax laws.
Lodging tax basics
Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of a guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.
What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Alaska?
There’s no statewide definition of “short-term rental” in Alaska. Local tax authorities may have their own definitions.
Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Alaska?
If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling in an Alaska municipality that levies lodging tax, you may be responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to local tax authorities.
Location is key to compliance
The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.
Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Alaska rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.
It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.
Local short-term rental regulations
Short-term rental operators in Alaska should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:
- Legality
- Permits, licenses, and registration
- Zoning
- Advertising
- Neighborhood notification
- Building and housing standards
Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.
Registering with tax authorities
Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Alaska, you may be required to register with local tax authorities. Check with them for more information.
Collecting lodging taxes
Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.
Which lodging taxes apply to Alaska short-term rentals?
In Alaska, your STR may be subject to local lodging taxes. The exact tax requirements depend on your STR’s location.
What’s the tax rate?
Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Alaska address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.
What charges are taxable?
In Alaska, each community may have its own rules on taxable STR charges. These may include the rent amount and fees such as pet fees and cleaning fees.
What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me?
Some STR marketplaces collect lodging taxes on behalf of hosts when they process payments. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to tax authorities.
Are guests ever exempt from taxes?
There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Alaska. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term may be exempt from lodging taxes. Exemptions are decided at the local level.
Filing lodging tax returns
After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the local tax authority. You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register.
Are there penalties for filing taxes late?
Whether you choose to offer STRs through a marketplace like Airbnb or Vrbo, or directly to guests, you open the door to tax liability. As tax revenue is a major source of local funding, tax authorities are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to identify individuals and businesses violating tax laws. Failure to register with tax authorities and file lodging tax returns in Alaska on time may result in late fees, interest payments, and in extreme cases, legal action.
I’ve been offering short-term rentals without collecting lodging tax. What options do I have?
If you’re already operating an STR but not collecting lodging taxes, you may be in violation of local tax laws. Take the time to review your legal responsibility (with a tax professional, if necessary) and understand the risks.
STR operators in Alaska may be able to take advantage of a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). A VDA offers an opportunity for hosts to proactively disclose prior period tax liabilities in accordance with a binding agreement with the local tax authority. VDAs are offered to encourage cooperation with tax laws and may result in some or all penalty and interest payments being waived.
Are there options for outsourcing lodging tax filing?
Yes. STR hosts in Alaska may file several local lodging tax returns every year. For many, filing solutions such as Avalara MyLodgeTax can relieve this burden.