Alaska vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau, The Last Frontier offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Alaska may be subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Alaska lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Alaska tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of a guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Alaska? There’s no statewide definition of “short-term rental” in Alaska. Local tax authorities may have their own definitions. Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Alaska? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling in an Alaska municipality that levies lodging tax, you may be responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to local tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Alaska rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Alaska should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Alaska, you may be required to register with local tax authorities. Check with them for more information.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which lodging taxes apply to Alaska short-term rentals? In Alaska, your STR may be subject to local lodging taxes. The exact tax requirements depend on your STR’s location. What’s the tax rate? Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Alaska address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. What charges are taxable? In Alaska, each community may have its own rules on taxable STR charges. These may include the rent amount and fees such as pet fees and cleaning fees. What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Some STR marketplaces collect lodging taxes on behalf of hosts when they process payments. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to tax authorities. Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Alaska. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term may be exempt from lodging taxes. Exemptions are decided at the local level.

Filing lodging tax returns