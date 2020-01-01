Arizona vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Sedona, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Arizona are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to pay taxes on short-term rental revenues to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Arizona short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Arizona tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, you might not have experience with lodging taxes, but you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income taxes are reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. In Arizona, lodging taxes operate a bit differently than in other states. Vendors are taxed for the privilege of doing business in the state, with taxes levied on short-term rental businesses according to their gross receipts. Short-term rental business owners may pass the taxes on to their guests. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Arizona? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Arizona are defined as reservations of less than 30 days.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Arizona? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for remitting short-term rental taxes to Arizona tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Arizona rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Arizona, you’re legally required to register with the Arizona Department of Revenue. You can register online and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a transaction privilege tax (TPT) license as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes.

Do I need to form an LLC? In Arizona, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

State short-term rental regulations Arizona hosts should be aware of state rules that govern short-term rentals, including: Short-term rental hosts must obtain a TPT license and display that license on any advertisement, or face penalties.

Short-term rentals may not be used for nonresidential uses, including for special events that would otherwise require a permit or license.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Arizona should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Providing contact information to authorities

Occupancy limits

Zoning

Health and safety Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’re registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start paying short-term rental taxes, which you can pass on to your guests when you bill them. Which taxes apply to Arizona short-term rentals? In Arizona, short-term rentals are subject to transaction privilege tax, county excise tax, and local transient occupancy tax.

Tax name File and remit to Transaction privilege tax Arizona Department of Revenue County excise tax Arizona Department of Revenue Local transient occupancy tax Arizona Department of Revenue



Tax rates Before you can begin paying short-term rental taxes and passing them on to guests, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Arizona address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In Arizona, the gross receipts of transient lodging businesses are subject to tax. Business owners may pass the tax on to their customers. However, revenue from certain types of services or sales may be taxed under a different category than transient lodging, or may not be taxable at all.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental tax from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been paid for you. Arizona requires all short-term rental online marketplaces, such as Airbnb and Vrbo, to collect and remit state and local taxes on Arizona short-term rentals. If taxes aren’t being paid for you, you’re responsible for paying them to state tax authorities yourself.

Are short-term rental gross receipts ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Arizona. For example, receipts from rentals that are long term rather than short term are exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Arizona, income from a short-term rental owned by a Native American, located on the reservation of which the owner is a member, and listed by that Native American on an online short-term rental marketplace is exempt from transaction privilege tax.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

In Arizona, you must file short-term rental tax returns online and pay the tax amount due by check or electronic transfer. The Arizona Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but may charge a fee. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. At the state level, due dates for transaction privilege tax are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period