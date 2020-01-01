Indiana vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Indianapolis, South Bend, and Indiana Dunes National Park, the Hoosier State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Indiana are subject to tax. STR operators are required to collect applicable taxes from guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Indiana lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your STR questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Indiana tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Indiana? Rooms or accommodations rented for periods of less than 30 days are subject to lodging taxes. Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Indiana? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Indiana tax authorities. You’re not liable for lodging taxes if a third party, such as an online marketplace, collects and remits lodging taxes for all your rental transactions. If you rent out your personal primary residence for fewer than 15 days in the current or preceding calendar year, and the rentals are not made through a marketplace facilitator, you’re exempt from lodging taxes. Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Indiana rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative. Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Indiana should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Indiana, you’re legally required to register with the Indiana Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a Retail Merchant Certificate. You may also be required to register with your county tax authority.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which taxes apply to Indiana short-term rentals? In Indiana, STRs are subject to state sales tax and may be subject to county innkeeper’s tax.

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Indiana Department of Revenue County innkeeper’s tax Indiana Department of Revenue OR county tax authority

Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Indiana address. What charges are taxable? In Indiana, all charges that are essential to the furnishing of rooms or accommodations and included in the room charge are taxable, including charges such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? In Indiana, STR marketplaces (called “marketplace facilitators”) are required to collect lodging taxes for you when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to tax authorities. Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Indiana. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term will be exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Indiana, accommodations purchased by buyers including the federal government and agencies as well as Indiana state or local governments and agencies may be exempt from short-term lodging taxes. These purchases must be billed directly to the government entity. When charitable or nonprofit organizations rent rooms for individuals as part of the organization’s mission, such as housing individuals displaced by natural disasters, those rentals are exempt from lodging tax. Exempt organizations are required to present exemption certificates.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Indiana Department of Revenue. In Indiana, you can file returns and pay the amount due online. The Indiana Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Indiana Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly (less than $1,000 average monthly tax liability) Due the 30th day of the month following the end of the filing period Monthly (more than $1,000 average monthly tax liability) Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due by the last day of the month following the completion of the calendar year for which taxes were collected