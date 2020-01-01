Massachusetts vacation rental tax guide

Short-term rentals are changing the travel landscape. Airbnb and Vrbo have created an entire new category for lodging. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Boston, Cambridge, and Cape Cod, the Bay State offers potential short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people.

But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Massachusetts are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities.

Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax has compiled this guide to help you comply with Massachusetts accommodations tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rentals specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No short-term rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider it a resource to help you understand and prioritize your short-term rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Massachusetts tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, you may not have experience with lodging taxes, but you are probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two.

Income taxes are reported and paid annually to the federal and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government.

In contrast, a lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the total rent of your guest’s stay, and that additional percentage is added to the guest's bill. The guest pays the tax, but you are responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

The total tax rate you charge your guest is made up of all taxes levied by the state and local entities.

What is the definition of “short-term rental” in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts defines short-term rentals as lasting 31 consecutive calendar days or fewer. A short-term rental is an occupied property that is not a hotel, motel, lodging house, or bed-and-breakfast, where at least one room or unit is rented out by an operator through the use of advance reservations. This does not include time-share properties or properties that are rented out through tenancies at will or month-to-month leases.

Who is required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Massachusetts?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling for more than 14 days a year, you’re responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Massachusetts authorities. If the total amount of rent for a short-term property is less than $15 per day, no tax is due.



Short-term rental operators may choose to allow an intermediary or other agent, including hosting marketplaces such as Airbnb or Vrbo, to handle the rental of their property as well as register with tax authorities, collect lodging tax, and file returns on their behalf. However, hosts are still required to register with the state Department of Revenue.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address will determine which taxes you need to collect and your tax rates. Tax rates are usually a combination of city, county and state taxes.

You can use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate specific to your Massachusetts address.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing rates may change frequently. Please consider your free tax rate from MyLodgeTax to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Massachusetts, you are legally required to register with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR). You can register online. When you register, you will receive instructions on filing your lodging taxes.

No matter how many days your property is available for rent each year, you must register with the DOR. However, if the property is rented for 14 days or less in a calendar year, you are not required to collect any tax. If that exception applies to you, you must let the DOR know at the time of registration. If you exceed 14 days of rentals during the calendar year, you will be responsible for paying the taxes that should have been collected for the first 14 days.

Do I need to form an LLC?

In Massachusetts, you do not need to form an LLC in order to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations

Short-term rental operators in Massachusetts should be aware of local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’re registered with tax authorities, you are ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Massachusetts short-term rentals?

In Massachusetts, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your rental, depending on your location. These can include: