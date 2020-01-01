New Hampshire vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Concord, Hampton, and Portsmouth, the Granite State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in New Hampshire are subject to lodging tax. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with New Hampshire lodging tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with New Hampshire tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, rentals of sleeping accommodations of less than 185 days are subject to lodging tax.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in New Hampshire?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging tax to New Hampshire tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your New Hampshire STR’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in New Hampshire should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

In New Hampshire, STR operators must post their Meals and Rooms Rentals Tax Operators License on any advertisement.

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in New Hampshire, you’re legally required to register with the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration. You can register online to receive a Meals and Rooms (Rentals) Tax License.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to New Hampshire short-term rentals?

In New Hampshire, state Meals and Rooms (Rentals) Tax applies to STRs.