New Mexico vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Santa Fe and Taos, the Land of Enchantment offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STRs in New Mexico are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with New Mexico lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with New Mexico tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

In New Mexico, lodging taxes operate a bit differently than in other states. Vendors are taxed for the privilege of doing business in the state, with taxes levied on STR businesses according to their gross receipts. STR business owners may pass the taxes on to their guests.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in New Mexico?

In New Mexico, gross receipts from leasing property are subject to state lodging taxes. Local jurisdictions may have their own definitions.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in New Mexico?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for paying lodging taxes to New Mexico tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your New Mexico rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in New Mexico should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registrations

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes on your STR in New Mexico, you’re legally required to register with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. You can register online to receive a Combined Reporting System (CRS) Identification Number. Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’re registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start paying lodging taxes.

Which taxes apply to New Mexico short-term rentals?

In New Mexico, lodging taxes can include: