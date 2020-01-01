South Dakota vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Rapid City, Deadwood, and Sturgis, the Mount Rushmore State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STRs in South Dakota are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with South Dakota lodging tax laws at the state level. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with South Dakota tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in South Dakota?

Reservations of sleeping accommodations for less than 28 days are subject to South Dakota lodging taxes. STRs that operate for 10 or fewer days in a calendar year are not subject to lodging taxes.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in South Dakota?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling for more than 10 days per year, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to South Dakota tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your South Dakota rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. Tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in South Dakota should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Businesses with a physical presence in South Dakota are required to register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue. You can register online for a sales tax license.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which lodging taxes apply to South Dakota short-term rentals?

In South Dakota, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include: