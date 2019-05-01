MyLodgeTax for hotels and lodging businesses
Stop the high cost and inefficiencies of managing lodging taxes the old way.
Handling lodging taxes manually is tedious, complicated, and error prone. MyLodgeTax leverages technology to manage the end-to-end process, providing reliable tax rates, automating return filings, even completing registrations and license renewals.
Provides up-to-date occupancy tax rates for the entire U.S.
Using property addresses, we'll determine exactly which state, county, and city tax rates you need to charge.
Automates returns and filing process
Preparing and filing tax returns manually is inefficient. Our proprietary technology automates your returns preparation, filing, and tax payment processes.
Registers and applies for accounts and business licenses on your behalf
We identify what licenses and accounts you need for each location, then complete all the required forms needed to register, collect, and remit taxes.
Manages tax agency correspondence and notifications
Dealing with tax agency notifications can be time consuming and frustrating. We do it all for you.
Features and benefits
Time and resources are valuable. By automating, let MyLodgeTax reduce your lodging tax compliance costs.
Researching tax rates across thousands of jurisdictions is time consuming and error prone. MyLodgeTax provides you with reliable tax rates and any tax rate changes.
Provide your transaction totals for the period and we do the rest, whether you file for one location or in thousands of jurisdictions.
MyLodgeTax is used by hotels, OTAs, property managers, and other lodging operators of all sizes. We’ve got your business covered.
Pay for what you need, not what you don’t. Our scalable pricing is designed to grow with your business and align with your exact locations and filings.
Access online records from tax filing to payment history by simply logging into your MyLodgeTax account.
"I have used MyLodgeTax for my Maui vacation rental tax filings since 2003, they take care of everything so I don’t have to worry about it."
Dave Clouse
Founder of VRBO.com
Simple and transparent pricing. No long-term contracts — pay as you go and cancel at any time.
