Handling lodging taxes manually is tedious, complicated, and error prone. MyLodgeTax leverages technology to manage the end-to-end process, providing reliable tax rates, automating return filings, even completing registrations and license renewals.

Provides up-to-date occupancy tax rates for the entire U.S.

Using property addresses, we'll determine exactly which state, county, and city tax rates you need to charge.

Automates returns and filing process

Preparing and filing tax returns manually is inefficient. Our proprietary technology automates your returns preparation, filing, and tax payment processes.

Registers and applies for accounts and business licenses on your behalf

We identify what licenses and accounts you need for each location, then complete all the required forms needed to register, collect, and remit taxes.

Manages tax agency correspondence and notifications

Dealing with tax agency notifications can be time consuming and frustrating. We do it all for you.

Features and benefits

Cost effective
Time and resources are valuable. By automating, let MyLodgeTax reduce your lodging tax compliance costs.   

Quick access to reliable tax info
Researching tax rates across thousands of jurisdictions is time consuming and error prone. MyLodgeTax provides you with reliable tax rates and any tax rate changes.

Automates returns
Provide your transaction totals for the period and we do the rest, whether you file for one location or in thousands of jurisdictions.

Designed for all businesses
MyLodgeTax is used by hotels, OTAs, property managers, and other lodging operators of all sizes. We’ve got your business covered.

Pricing scaled to your business
Pay for what you need, not what you don’t. Our scalable pricing is designed to grow with your business and align with your exact locations and filings.

Easy record keeping
Access online records from tax filing to payment history by simply logging into your MyLodgeTax account.

Simple and transparent pricing. No long-term contracts — pay as you go and cancel at any time.

6+ PROPERTIES
$15 per return
Filing and remittance fee
MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION FEES
$2/property for 1st 50 properties
$1/property for 50+ properties
SET-UP FEES\nOne-time $50/ property \nIncludes registration and license application\n
Contact us to get a quote for your properties
Note: The above is a typical estimate. Pricing can vary based on your portfolio. Additional jurisdictional fees may apply. Contact us for a custom quote.

Built to work with industry leaders

Evolve logo

HomeAway logo

Expedia logo

Turnkey logo

Extended Stay America Logo

Trip Adviser logo

Inspirato logo

Vacation Rental Pros logo

