The abas- Avalara India GST connector uses abas ERP native resources to handle all steps needed to complete compliance in India — from return preparation and filing to reconciliation, to finally claiming Input tax credit.



This is an automated return filing management system, allowing users to timely file tax returns as per GST guidelines.

abas connector is under works and will be launched soon.



About abas



abas force India Pvt Ltd is 100% subsidiary of Abas Software AG, which is a leading business software (ERP) provider for mid-market businesses and has been a proud partner for Hidden Champions around the globe for 35+ years.

With our Office located in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, India we Implement and support cutting-edge software in Indian MSME Sector. Our dedication to our customers and the quality of our products are consistently confirmed by top customer satisfaction ratings in international surveys.

Today, the abas group is represented by nearly 1,000 team members at 65 locations in 29 countries.

