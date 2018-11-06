Improve manufacturing process efficiency with Avalara GST Compliance Suite

Growing Volume and Complexity, Teething Troubles

When Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in India in July 2017, it was clear manual GST return filing was not an option for the company due to the volume of daily transactions and complexity involved in different types of transactions (such as B2B, B2C, exports, and SEZ transactions). Right from the start, they sought out a technology solution. Avalara India GST offered that solution with advanced features for transaction segregation in an efficient manner. By leveraging tax automation, they were able to reduce the time spent on return filing.

The Solution – Avalara GST Compliance Suite With the introduction of GST, the entire returns filing process — from filing taxes to claiming tax credit — is now done online. Therefore, the business understood it was time to adopt a cloud-based returns filing solution. The manufacturer was looking for a comprehensive tax automation solution they can use to: Upload sales invoices

Reconcile invoices with various counterparties

Manage various businesses units with multiple registration details

Validate input data such as GSTINs

Track Input Tax Credit The company implemented Avalara India GST to handle high volumes of transactional data on a daily basis and maintain the master data for all business units located across the country. Avalara India GST transaction modules help the manufacturer differentiate between transaction types such as B2B, B2C, export, and SEZ. The solution also helps them reconcile invoices, track Input Tax Credit, and automate GST return filing.

Efficiency and Peace of Mind With Avalara India GST, the company is now GST compliant as per government rules, without the hassles of invoice data reconciliation and GST return filing. The platform has opened avenues for the company so they can focus on the growth of their business rather than on manual tasks. With GST, it’s crucial for businesses to ensure accuracy of invoice data and see to it that tax returns are filed on time. Avalara cut down GST return filing time for the manufacturer by almost one-third. Reports and ledgers required for filing GST returns are now available with a single click. Avalara also helps keep them future-ready, making necessary changes to the platform as per government regulations. Avalara India GST became a one-stop solution for Goods and Services Tax compliance in India for the global original equipment manufacturer and supplier.