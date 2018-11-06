Winning the game of ecommerce with Vinculum and Avalara

Better insights for enhanced customer experience Vestige Best Deals was looking for a complete ecommerce solution where distributors can get all products at one place and facility to generate e -way bills against all eligible transactions. Some important features which stood out in their requirement:

The Solution – Vinculum e-Retail integrated with Avalara GST Compliance Suite

Vinculum in partnership with Avalara provided an omnichannel solution where distributors of Vestige Best Deals can easily manage delivery options like home delivery or store pick-up (Click-and-collect), including store walk-in and ask for home delivery. Vin e-Retail integrated with Avalara GST Compliance Suite ensured that they have one platform to manage their entire retail/ecommerce operations. Vestige can order from the application on behalf of their distributors and can receive notifications for every type of promotion. Wallet facility for the distributors and order cancellation on cart options ensured enhanced customer experience.

With e-way bill feature through Avalara GST Compliance Suite, Vestige can generate e-way bills directly from Vin e-Retail platform. There was no need for Vestige to move to export their transaction data and generate e-way bills through another platform. On the single click of a button, Vestige can create, update, cancel, extend and manage expiry of e-way bills as a part of their GST compliance. Apart from bulk generation and consolidation of e-way bills, Vestige can also validate HSN Code/HS Code.