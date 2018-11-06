Retail/E-Commerce Case Study
Winning the game of ecommerce with Vinculum and Avalara
Founded in 2015, “Vestige Best Deals” is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestige Best Deals Private Limited and it is a consumer products ecommerce application and portal. They have a wide range of consumer products with convenience of ecommerce and doorstep delivery.
Tax challenges
- A single platform to manage entire operations
- Need for better customer experience
- E-way bill obligation for GST compliance
Avalara Products
Results
- Improved customer satisfaction
- Confident GST compliance
- Efficient operations
Better insights for enhanced customer experience
Vestige Best Deals was looking for a complete ecommerce solution where distributors can get all products at one place and facility to generate e -way bills against all eligible transactions.
Some important features which stood out in their requirement:
- Product search equipped with filter and sort features to enhance user experience
- Availability of promotional features and update notifications of promotions to the distributors
- Notification on completion of transactions
- Facility to cancel orders
- Order management with central visibility of various channels
- Ensure Goods and Service Tax (GST) compliance by generating e-way bills for eligible orders
The Solution – Vinculum e-Retail integrated with Avalara GST Compliance Suite
Vinculum in partnership with Avalara provided an omnichannel solution where distributors of Vestige Best Deals can easily manage delivery options like home delivery or store pick-up (Click-and-collect), including store walk-in and ask for home delivery. Vin e-Retail integrated with Avalara GST Compliance Suite ensured that they have one platform to manage their entire retail/ecommerce operations. Vestige can order from the application on behalf of their distributors and can receive notifications for every type of promotion. Wallet facility for the distributors and order cancellation on cart options ensured enhanced customer experience.
With e-way bill feature through Avalara GST Compliance Suite, Vestige can generate e-way bills directly from Vin e-Retail platform. There was no need for Vestige to move to export their transaction data and generate e-way bills through another platform. On the single click of a button, Vestige can create, update, cancel, extend and manage expiry of e-way bills as a part of their GST compliance. Apart from bulk generation and consolidation of e-way bills, Vestige can also validate HSN Code/HS Code.
Confidence in compliance and high profits
Vestige Best Deals wanted a feature-rich mobile first ecommerce solution for the highest level of customer satisfaction. Their omnichannel ecommerce solution increased their sales by 5x, leading to high profits,100% accuracy in order fulfillment, 50% improvement in inventory turnover led to efficient operations, absolute confidence in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance through e-way bill generation and improved customer satisfaction
