How e-way bill will take GST on the digital highway

E-way bill system will play a pivotal role in making GST an effective weapon and strengthening its positive impact on the Indian economy. “One Nation, One Tax, One Market” seems well in reach for India now.

When GST was launched at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017 in the central hall of Parliament, it was surrounded by chaos and confusion. Moreover, everyone was uncertain whether GST would prove to be a cornerstone in strengthening “ease of doing business” in India.

However, keeping all uncertainties and chaos aside, GST has successfully entered the second year of implementation. Leniencies and relaxations have helped the taxpayers in getting accustomed to the GST provisions.

After fixing the technical glitches and making people aware of the laws and rules, the government rolled out the e-way bill system starting on April 1, 2018, for interstate transactions. Thereafter, from June 1, 2018, taxpayers were required to issue the e-way bill for intrastate supplies as well.

E-way bill system has started showing positive impact as the GST revenue (Central and state combined) has risen to ₹ 96,483 crores in July’18 as compared to ₹ 95,610 crores in June’18.