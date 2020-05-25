Management or Leadership – Two sides of the same coin

Management is climbing the ladder efficiently; leadership is ensuring said ladder is leaning against the right wall.

Given a choice, would you be a good manager or a good leader? A good manager may not necessarily be a good leader and similarly, a good leader may not be a good manager. So why do most corporate organizations look for both traits in their employees?

When an organization invests in an employee, they look to help the employee integrate themselves into an effectively functional system. And it is under the realm of this system, that an employee will prove whether they are good leaders or good managers. The leaders will focus on harmonizing the workplace environment and align strategic goals with operations. The managers will work closer to the ground - focusing on improving efficiency. In a nutshell, the management associates with how quickly the task is performed successfully, whereas leadership refers to how much of a task is completed.

If we were to ask what professional traits make leaders and managers differ from each other?

James Kotterman has distinguished them on the basis of vision, development, execution and outcome in “Leadership vs Management: What’s the difference?”, Journal for Quality & Participation.