Why a cloud-based system is the answer to all of India’s GST woes

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced over a year ago in India, and since then there has been a magnitude of changes that have revamped our entire taxation system. In a recently released statement, the World Bank said, 'the Indian GST system is among the most complex in the world'.

What makes our GST system so complex?

Firstly, the tax rates of Indian GST are among the highest in the world. The highest GST slab of 28% is the second highest rate in the world. What makes it even more complex is the different set of rates for different goods and services. Most countries in the world have only a single rate of GST, however, this possibility has been ruled out by the government. Furthermore, certain goods are outside the purview of the system, adding to its complexity. Multiple rates play a pivotal role in increasing the cost of compliance since there is a need to classify inputs and outputs based on the applicable tax rates. To add to the woes, return filing in GST has not been smooth sailing.

Digital era of taxation