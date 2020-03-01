Fast track your way out of e-invoicing challenges under GST compliance

Fast track your way out of e-invoicing challenges under GST

Learn the important considerations for getting your business ready for e-invoicing

As businesses continue to adjust to the new normal, as well as the brand new reform of e-invoicing under GST India, business owners need to start future-proofing their GST operations with tax automation technology.

Suppose your company is transitioning or about to transition from the old invoicing system to the new electronic invoicing system, the challenges include tracking the various updates, evaluating available methods, complex requirements, deadlines and eligibility obligations.

Your business runs into the risk of missing out on boosting cashflows while confronting these problems and also places additional stress on already stretched finance teams who may lack the in-depth knowledge. In that case, you wouldn’t want to miss this webinar outlining how to look at feasible solutions to practical challenges.

Watch our 1-hour webinar session where our guest speaker and GST expert, CA Manas Joshi will discuss:

A quick recap of e-invoicing journey in India

Importance of e-invoicing in AR/AP and GST compliance process

Tips for coping with practical difficulties with e-invoicing

The benefit of future-proofing your GST compliance with a complete e-invoicing technology suite

