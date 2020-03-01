Is Indian GST a success after 3 years?

Join Richard Asquith in conversation with Radha Arun

"The first step to getting anywhere is deciding you are no longer willing to stay where you are”, said our Late Prime Minister Shri Vajpayee, while introducing the idea of “One Nation One Tax” with GST back in 2000. We didn't realise back then that it would take more than a decade to enact the legislation in 2016 and finally implemented in 2017. After three years, here we are with our own landscape of GST, which has evolved through the most diverse and complex economy of India. GST is not yet a flawless and stable indirect tax system, but for the first time since independence, we have come together as a nation to work for simplifying the indirect taxes in India. Indian GST is here to stay, but let's discuss its success so far, its nuances, its benefits and shortfalls with Radha Arun and Richard Asquith today.

