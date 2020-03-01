Overcoming the biggest challenges in E-Invoicing and GST management through automation

Are you aware of the New European VAT Reforms?
Trading in Europe: What are the new EU VAT Reforms?
On 1 July 2021, the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) introduced some sweeping reforms to the VAT obligations for B2C ecommerce sellers and marketplaces.
This included the following major changes:
- Launch of the One-Stop Shop EU VAT return;
- End of low-value import VAT exemption, and introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) return; and
- Making marketplaces deemed supplier VAT.
The new EU VAT rules have brought many new benefits for distance sellers who are eligible for the new Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) scheme. There are a range of benefits to be had including improved cashflow, reduced rates of returns and improved customer service. However, it’s not without its challenges.
In this webinar organized by Avalara in association with CII we take a closer look at the New EU VAT reforms, IOSS & VAT obligations depending on the value of goods you are selling.
Benefits and challenges of implementing IOSS
- What changed on July 1, 2021? EU VAT rules explained
- Benefits and challenges of implementing IOSS
- Pros and cons of different shipping options – including Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivery At Place (DAP)
- How automation can help alleviate some of these burdens
About the speaker
Phani Krishna
Senior Manager, Sales
Krishna leads the Sales effort at Avalara India as a Senior Manager. He has more than 13 years of experience in enterprise sales, business development, sales strategy and steering product marketing efforts in conjunction with sales teams. Previously, he co-founded an organization specializing in GTM strategy, consultative sales strategy, digital strategy, and mentorship and has steered GTM efforts for various products. His innate ability to develop workable strategies and his passion for marketing makes him a go-to person for all things Sales.