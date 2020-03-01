Overcoming the biggest challenges in E-Invoicing and GST management through automation

Are you aware of the New European VAT Reforms?

Trading in Europe: What are the new EU VAT Reforms?

On 1 July 2021, the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) introduced some sweeping reforms to the VAT obligations for B2C ecommerce sellers and marketplaces.

This included the following major changes:

Launch of the One-Stop Shop EU VAT return; End of low-value import VAT exemption, and introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) return; and Making marketplaces deemed supplier VAT.