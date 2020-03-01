Are you ready for the e-Invoicing phase 4 (starting April 1st)?

Know about the practical challenges in e-invoicing & how to address them effectively.

As you might be aware, as per the new CBIC mandate, all companies with an aggregate turnover of INR 20 crore or more will have to be E-invoicing compliant from 1st April 2022.

This change requires the companies to be ready to undertake a technology change and a process change in a short time.

The easiest way to get around this is to adopt an automated e-invoicing solution that requires no significant process change or hardware upgrades.

But there can be various challenges such as evaluating available solutions, training the staff & complying with deadlines and eligibility obligations.

In this webinar organized by Avalara in association with CII, we look at practical challenges in e-invoicing & how to address them effectively.

Sign up now and hear from our experts, Sudheer Vadakkivitil & Manikanta Rudravajhula from Avalara they discuss: