Are you ready for the e-Invoicing phase 4 (starting April 1st)?

As you might be aware, as per the new CBIC mandate, all companies with an aggregate turnover of INR 20 crore or more will have to be E-invoicing compliant from 1st April 2022.
This change requires the companies to be ready to undertake a technology change and a process change in a short time.
The easiest way to get around this is to adopt an automated e-invoicing solution that requires no significant process change or hardware upgrades.
But there can be various challenges such as evaluating available solutions, training the staff & complying with deadlines and eligibility obligations.
In this webinar organized by Avalara in association with CII, we look at practical challenges in e-invoicing & how to address them effectively.
Sudheer Vadakkivitil & Manikanta Rudravajhula from Avalara they discuss:
- Basics of E-invoicing
- E-Invoicing applicability and exemptions
- Impact of E-invoicing
- IRP, IRN, and QR Code
- Avalara E-invoicing, features, and Integrations
Speakers
Manikanta Rudravajhula
Mani works as an associate product manager with Avalara & is a chartered Accountant by profession. He has 6+ years of experience developing BCH solutions, EXIM, and business analytics. Mani is quite a believer in continuous learning. He additionally has an MBA in Finance and is now pursuing LL.B. He is a self-admitted travel freak and an avid movie watcher.
Sudheer Vadakkivitil
Sudheer Vadakkivitil is Regional Sales Manager at Avalara and has more than 16 years of experience in E-Commerce and Taxation domains. In his previous stint, he worked with hundreds of companies during Pre-GST and Post-GST period and executed high-impact initiatives supporting companies in successful migration to GST, and adapt GST returns and reconciliations, E-Way Bill and E-Invoicing.